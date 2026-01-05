Fans hit out at ‘ruined’ Loose Women following huge shakeup after 25 years on air

Loose Women broadcast its first show of 2026 without a live studio audience on Monday (5 January), amid a huge shakeup at ITV.

In-person attendees traditionally provided applause, laughter, feedback, and exchanges with presenters throughout the live programme.

It comes as the show's output was cut to 30 weeks a year, as Lorraine saw its time slot slashed in half.

The decision to remove the audience shocked fans. One wrote on X: "Loose Women is so flat without a studio audience," while others described the move as "ruining the atmosphere."