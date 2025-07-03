Norwegian artist AURORA says music helped her overcome isolation by giving her a vital emotional outlet.

The singer rose to fame with her 2015 debut EP, Running with the Wolves.

“When I was small, I didn’t know how to connect to people or the world, so I was very isolated,” the 29-year-old told The Independent at the Silver Clef Awards on Wednesday (July 2).

She received the Contemporary Music Award at the event, which raised £715,000 for UK music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

“Music really helped me grow to connect with people and be more engaged with the world,” she said.