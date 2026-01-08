Traitors' contestant's admission finally confirms fan theory

A major Traitors theory has finally been confirmed after Ross was banished.

The personal trainer and sales executive, 37, was voted out on Wednesday's (7 January) episode of the hit BBC show.

Fans had suspected that he and fellow contestant Ellie already knew each other, following their conversation on the train in the first episode that some described as "fake" and "forced."

Ellie said Ross had been "framed" and was sad to see him banished, before finally confirming the fan theory.