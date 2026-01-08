The simple way to stop your pipes freezing this winter

An expert has shared their key tips on how to keep your home warm and stop pipes freezing as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK and Europe.

Storm Goretti is set to hit the UK on Thursday (8 January), with multiple snow and ice warnings in place across the country. On Monday (5 January), the lowest temperature of the winter so far was recorded in Norfolk, at a frosty -12.5C.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday (7 January), Nick Knowles shared some simple DIY tips that will ensure that your central heating system works and your pipes don’t freeze.