Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie has reflected on his dramatic career change whilst announcing nominations for the SAG 2026 Actor Award nominations, revealing that life just eight months ago looked very different.

The 25-year-old, who plays Ilya Rozanov in the popular Crave series about two ice hockey players, read out the list of nominees alongside Abbott Elementary's Janelle James on Wednesday (7 January).

“Eight months ago, I was literally waiting tables, so this is pretty wild. Now, instead of reading specials, I am reading nominations,” he explained.

The show, which has won praise for its portrayal of LGBT+ relationships, will be available in the UK on Sky and Now TV from Saturday (10 January).