Kate praises NHS workers’ kindness and compassion during surprise hospital visit

The Princess of Wales spoke about the importance of compassion during a visit to an NHS hospital with the Prince of Wales on Thursday (8 January).

The royal couple visited Charing Cross Hospital in London to show support to health staff who have dealt with huge numbers of patients during the winter. It is understood that William was originally meant to go alone but was joined by his wife in a last-minute change.

After touring the hospital, Kate, who visited the day before her birthday, told staff that kindness and compassion are soft skills “that go beyond job descriptions and make such a difference to patients”.