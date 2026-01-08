Kate makes surprise appearance with William at London hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance by joining the Prince of Wales on a visit to show support for NHS staff in London.

Kate accompanied William, who was originally due to attend solo, at Charing Cross Hospital on Thursday for their first public engagement of 2026.

Kensington Palace said the princess, who is turning 44 on Friday, “wanted to join her husband to show her support for the NHS and to thank the teams at Charing Cross for their efforts” over a difficult winter period.

It comes just days from the first anniversary of the princess’s announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

The prince and princess met volunteers from Imperial Health Charity, who help improve care for patients and take pressure off the wider workforce.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales visited Charing Cross Hospital in London to meet NHS staff ( PA )

One volunteer, who works with people going through chemotherapy, spoke to William and Kate about her role.

Referring to patients and visitors, she told the couple: “People will sit there for hours.”

In response, Kate said “I know” before touching William’s shoulder and saying “you know”.

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day when she joined William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the rest of the royal family, on their traditional walk to church at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The couple are hoping for a fresh start in 2026 in the wake of Kate’s cancer, after making a big change in the autumn, leaving Adelaide Cottage for a new home, the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

open image in gallery Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Charing Cross Hospital, in London ( Reuters )

William and Kate are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, and the Palace said the engagement took place to “acknowledge the incredible work of NHS staff over a difficult winter period”.

The couple surprised healthcare staff on their tea break and chatted to them about the pressures they faced during the winter virus season.

Kate, who wore her hair down and carried a small handbag, was dressed in an on-trend burgundy trouser suit with a matching blouse, while William wore a V-neck jumper over his shirt and tie, with his suit jacket.

Staff were gathered in a break room paid for by Imperial Health Charity, which is a member of the umbrella organisation NHS Charities Together, and supports all five of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust’s hospitals through grants, arts and volunteering.

William and Kate went on to join a roundtable with NHS charity chief executives, trustees, policymakers and philanthropists to discuss the role of philanthropy in the NHS.

The couple became patrons of NHS Charities Together in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The organisation represents more than 220 NHS charities from all NHS Trusts and Health Boards across the UK.