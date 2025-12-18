William and Kate share new Christmas family photo featuring a grinning Prince Louis
The new photo features Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph which features on their Christmas card this year.
The image, released on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows William and Kate sitting on the grass amid spring daffodils with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk, the picture shows Charlotte resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm.
Louis is leaning back sitting between William’s legs and showing a gap for his two front teeth, and Kate has her arm around George.
The post reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla revealed their Christmas card earlier this month, opting for a picture of them taken in Rome.
They are pictured standing arm in arm in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome, earlier this year.
The greeting inside their card reads "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year".
Senior royals regularly release festive cards featuring a chosen image of themselves, which they will then personally sign before sending out to friends and public figures across the world.
