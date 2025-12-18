Where is Kate Middleton’s outfit from in the Christmas 2025 family portrait?

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s annual family portrait is a signature of the festive period. Last year, it was a poignant moment following Kate Middleton’s completion of chemotherapy for cancer (in January she announced her remission).

This year’s photograph projects the closeness of the family unit, depicting them in a lush grass with daffodils and wearing colour coordinated clothing. The portrait was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April. Released on Kensington Palace’s social media, the never-seen-before image is captioned: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

The families’ country-inspired looks feature a curated colour palette of browns, greens and burgundy. Charlotte is sporting a green fair isle cardigan with a tartan scarf, Louis and Prince William are matching in cable knit forest green jumpers over shirts, George is in a similar check shirt underneath a brown gilet, and Kate is wearing a burgundy knit, layered over a frilled shirt.

As usual, the eagle-eyed among us have been hunting down the Princess of Wales’s exact covetable outfit – and it could hail from one of Kate Middleton’s most beloved French brands.

Sezane ecru shirt This shirt from the French label Sezane looks just like Kate Middleton’s ruffled collar shirt she’s wearing in the Christmas portrait. With its gathered high collar and similarly ruffled sleeves, it’s the ideal layering staple but is equally stylish simply paired with jeans. £100 from Sezane.com Prices may vary

Sezane Sami jumper Kate Middleton has previously worn Sezane’s Sami jumper in white, while her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has plumped for the burgundy shade. We can’t say for certain, but the jumper the Princess is wearing in the Christmas portrait is a spitting image for the French label’s knit. £110 from Sezane.com Prices may vary

These are Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands