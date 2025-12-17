These are Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands

The Princess of Wales’s style is always on point. Expertly blending the high and the low, Kate Middleton regularly pairs high street with designer – and, owing to the “Kate effect”, everything she wears more often than not sells out.

Despite being a long-standing fan of luxury labels including Erdem, Stella McCartney and Emilia Wickstead, the Princess of Wales’s covetable fashion formula is to often style designer pieces with something from the high street. Be it a Kiltane cashmere knit with an Edeline Lee skirt, a Zara dress beneath a Chris Kerr bespoke coat or an H&M top with Alexander McQueen trousers.

Names like Rixo, Barbour (she recently wore a wax jacket from the Scottish label) and Ghost regularly crop up in her wardrobe, while fashion-editor favourites like With Nothing Underneath and Boden have all made appearances over the years. Some high street labels have become synonymous with the royal – see Reiss (particularly its blazers) and Veja (she loves the Esplar style in white with metallic).

When it comes to accessories, the buzzy brand DeMellier is a recent reported favourite while Kate Middleton owns at least four bags from the Edinburgh-based label Strathberry. Over the years, the Princess of Wales has swapped her Cartier pieces with affordable styles from the likes of Missoma, Orelia and Accessorize, while fine jewellery brands Monica Vinader and Carousel Jewels have also had a look in.

Proving you don’t need a royal budget to replicate Kate Middleton’s style, I’ve rounded up all her favourite high street brands below, from Boden to Rixo.

With Nothing Underneath

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales wearing a knit cardigan from With Nothing Underneath ( PA )

British label With Nothing Underneath is beloved for its crisp shirts and capsule wardrobe heroes. No stranger to championing smaller brands, the Princess of Wales has worn a white boyfriend shirt from the brand as a key layering piece in the past. On a recent visit to Northern Ireland with the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton opted for the label’s light brown jura cardigan (£185, Withnothingunderneath.com), too.

Barbour

open image in gallery Kate Middleton wearing her wax Barbour jacket ( PA )

The Royal family have a long, rich history with Barbour. The late Queen, King Charles and Princess Diana have all plumped for the brand’s signature wax jackets over the years – including Kate Middleton. The Princess has reworn her defense wax jacket from Barbour countless times since its first appearance in 2012, including on a recent trip to Ireland. The brand has updated the jackets design in the years since, but it’s still yours for less than £300 (Barbour.com).

Ralph Lauren

open image in gallery Kate Middleton in her Ralph Lauren sunglasses at the tennis ( Reuters )

From a khaki blazer she’s re-worn since 2008 to a striped shirt that’s become a layering staple in her wardrobe, Ralph Lauren is a go-to in Kate Middleton’s rotation. Just this summer, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the Wimbledon 2025 final in a pair of sunglasses from the American brand. Stylish yet functional, the Ralph Lauren sunglasses (Sunglasseshut.com) have a classic cat-eye silhouette – and cost less than £100.

Kiltane

open image in gallery Kate Middleton in her burgundy Kiltane turtleneck ( Getty Images )

Scottish label Kiltane is known for its luxurious but accessibly priced cashmere pieces, from neck tie scarfs to jumpers and bonnets. The Princess of Wales has stepped out three times in the independent brand, most recently wearing a Kiltane cashmere roll neck jumper in a rich Bordeaux burgundy hue (£129, Kiltane.com). Previously, she’s styled the brand’s cashmere crew neck jumper in soft cream (£119, Kiltane.com) with all-white ensembles.

Reiss

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales regularly plumps for her Reiss blazer ( Reiss )

A go-to name on the high street for sleek and sophisticated style, Reiss designs pieces that punch far above their mid-range price point. Kate Middleton even opted to wear the brand for her official engagement photo in 2010, Kate chose a neutral-toned Nanette dress, cut at a knee-high length. Over the years, she’s worn a neutral-shade double breasted blazer from the brand multiple times – it’s naturally sold out everywhere.

Accessorize

open image in gallery The Duchess surprisingly wore a pair of high street earrings ( Getty )

Accessorize has long been a go-to on the British high street for affordable jewellery. Somewhat surprisingly, the Princess of Wales is a fan, too. She was spotted wearing a pair of the brand’s earrings on multiple occasions, opting for the gold-tone variation of the filigree drop earrings.

Rixo

open image in gallery Her Rixo dress sold out instantly ( Rixo )

A reliable favourite for occasion wear and wedding guest attire, Rixo toes the line between high street and designer. Kate Middleton has previously plumped for two dresses from the label – both of which sold out almost immediately. On a trip to the Bahamas, she wore the Rixo Izzy pink marble zebra dress, which you can rent from £46 on Hurr (Hurrcollective.com), while the brown polka dot number she wore on the school run, naturally, is alternatively available in red spot (£245, Rixolondon.com).

Boden

open image in gallery The Princess owns countless pieces from Boden

Boden is a firm staple in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe rotation, from the viral baby-blue cardigan with scalloped trims worn on a lockdown-era video call, to a pink, printed pussy-bow blouse worn on another video call to mark International Women’s Day. She’s worn the high street label countless more times over the years – inevitably, all the pieces are sold out, but this ruffle jumper offers a similarly scalloped look (£55.30, Boden.co.uk).

Veja

open image in gallery Her Veja trainers are a staple in her wardrobe ( Veja )

French shoe brand Veja’s sustainable trainers are hugely popular and counts the likes of Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and the Princess of Wales among its fans. Her favourite pair? She’s worn the Esplar metallic-trimmed leather sneakers (£98, Flannels.com) various times – her go-to shoe for laid-back style.

Monica Vinader

open image in gallery Monica Vinader is a sustainable favourite ( Monica Vinader )

First spotted on the Princess of Wales in 2016, Monica Vinader is a firm favourite in her jewellery rotation. The fine jewellery label focuses on sustainability, recently switching to using only 100 per cent recycled silver and 18ct gold vermeil. From a royal tour of Canada to St Patrick’s Day in Ireland, and later at the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton’s favourite pair appear to be the siren earrings (£135, Monicavinader.com).

Ghost London

open image in gallery She wore a Ghost dress to mark her 10th anniversary with Prince William in 2021 ( PA )

Ghost regularly crops up in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, including the blue floral dress she wore to mark her 10th anniversary with Prince William in 2021. That wasn’t the first time this dress got an outing. Always one to re-wear her wardrobe, the Princess of Wales previously picked this frock for a royal visit to Pakistan in 2019.

M&S

open image in gallery Her M&S trainers cost just £30

Yes, even royals shop at M&S. The Princess of Wales wore a £30 pair of trainers from the British stalwart in 2020 when visiting the London Stadium, causing the pair to promptly sell out. A pink trouser suit and a blue floral print midi dress from the brand also feature in Kate’s wardrobe.

Missoma

open image in gallery Missoma is beloved by A-listers and editors alike ( Missoma )

A favourite among fashion editors and A-listers alike, Missoma jewellery has also earned the royal-seal-of-approval. The Princess of Wales has been spotted numerous times wearing the brand since a visit to Pakistan in 2019, where she plumped for the Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings. The 18ct gold-plated pieces make quite the statement and are sure to jazz up any outfit (£149, Missoma.com).

Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand has your winter wardrobe sorted