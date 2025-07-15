Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, Princess Kate presents the trophies to the champions and runners-up in the singles final each year at Wimbledon.

Returning to the Championships for its concluding weekend, the Princess of Wales handed the trophy to Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles and Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the women’s final.

She attended the event with her husband, Prince William, and two of their three children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The family were colour-coordinated in a navy, blue and Wimbledon white palette, with the Princess styling a cobalt fit-and-flare blue midi dress with pointed toe-pumps, a wide-brim sun hat and layered jewellery from Daniella Draper and Cartier.

This year’s Wimbledon has broken records for being one of the hottest on record. In the Royal Box, Kate was prepared for the occasion with a pair of statement sunglasses. Characterised by their classic cat eye frame and timeless gradient brown lenses, the tortoiseshell design costs less than £100.

When it comes to accessorising, the Princess often plumps for more affordable brands – see her collection of Strathberry bags or earrings from Carousel Jewels and Missoma.

Now, she’s returned to one of her favourite labels: Ralph Lauren. From a khaki blazer she’s re-worn since 2008 to a striped shirt that’s become a layering staple in her wardrobe, Ralph Lauren is a go-to in her rotation. Here’s where to shop for her exact Wimbledon 2025 sunglasses from the American brand.

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

Stylish yet functional, these Ralph Lauren sunglasses have a classic cat-eye silhouette. Not only does it look good, but the wide frame helps to shield your eyes from the sun’s glare. The gradient brown lenses are set in a tortoiseshell frame that ensures they complement every outfit.

Made from durable acetate, the sunglasses are designed to be flexible and lightweight. From the italicised Ralph logo on the temples to the gold hinges, the attention to detail elevates the simple style. You don’t have to have a royal budget to shop these sunnies, as they’ll set you back less than £100.

