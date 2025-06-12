Kate Middleton just wore these surprisingly affordable earrings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales consistently demonstrates her sartorial flair. At a solo visit to the V&A East Storehouse (part of the V&A Museum group) on Tuesday (10 June), she proved her styling skills once more and looked every bit regal. The princess, who studied art history, rewore a sleek navy trouser suit by Alexander McQueen for her private tour of the museum.

Kate Middleton paired the two-piece with a pair of earrings from British brand Carousel Jewels. Much like her suit, she has worn the drop studs in the past, notably in 2022 at an Easter Sunday service. True to the “Kate effect”, they sold out almost immediately.

While it’s fair to assume that most of Kate’s jewellery collection is unattainable, she frequently plumps for reasonably-priced jewels to compliment her outfits, and the latest piece is no exception. If you missed out on the jewellery piece in 2022, it’s good news because the earrings are available to buy now.

Carousel Jewels Stella earrings: £130, Carouseljewels.com

open image in gallery ( Carousel Jewels )

The ethos behind British brand Carousel Jewels is creating jewellery that is “meaningful, memorable, and responsibly made”, which is reflected in all of its handmade designs. Using precious and semi-precious stones in its playful designs, there’s a piece for every occasion.

Much like the rest of the brand’s collection, the gold-plated earrings that Kate wore are handmade. The blue lapis stone is complimented by the milky blue hue of the moonstone to create an eye-catching finish. The chic style can be tailored to suit any occasion.

Owing to popularity, you are in for a little wait before you can get your hands on them. The earrings are available to pre-order with delivery expected in five weeks. However, they will be well worth the wait.

Looking for more of the princess's favourite accessories? Kate Middleton recently wore these affordable sunglasses