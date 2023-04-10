Kate wears classic blue for Easter Sunday service

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales opted for a classic blue look for the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle yesterday.

Kate chose a single-breasted calf-length Catherine Walker coat, which she previously wore for the Commonwealth Service in March 2022, with a matching Emmy London ‘Natasha’ clutch bag in cobalt and pillbox hat by Lock and Co. featuring an oversized bow on the side.

Her drop earrings added another bolt of blue – believed to be the now sold-out £130 Stella earrings from Carousel Jewels.

Nude high-heeled pumps and red nail polish provided pops of contrast for the otherwise head-to-toe blue ensemble.

Kate and the Prince of Wales attended the service with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, who all also wore shades of blue.

Attending the service for the first time, Prince Louis wore a suit jacket and light blue shorts, while Charlotte wore a floral short-sleeved dress with pale blue tights and patent shoes.

The King and Queen Consort also opted for similarly traditional blue hues.

Charles paired a classic blue suit with a patterned tie, while Camilla wore a coat dress by Anna Valentine, featuring swirling embroidery along the neckline, front and sleeves.

Like the Princess of Wales, she also completed her look with a blue hat, by Philip Treacy, showcasing an oversized side bow, while carrying a handled blue leather box handbag.

This was the first Easter Sunday service of Charles’s reign as King, with a number of senior royals in attendance.

It was likely to have been a moving day for the royal family.

The 15th century chapel is the late Queen’s final resting place, where she is buried alongside Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother. Princess Margaret’s ashes are also there.

It was also the first Easter service since her death.