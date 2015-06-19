Jump to content
Cycling

Our experts test and review the best new bikes and cycling products

Find all our reviews of bikes and cycling products here. Whether you're looking for a new road bike or a cycling helmet, our writers have you covered. We test products for quality, ease of use and value for money. You can also find the latest deals on bikes and cycling equipment here.

Latest Cycling reviews and deals

<p>We looked at everything from how easy they were to manoeuvre to how the tyres performed </p>
Best balance bikes for toddlers and kids in 2024

<p>Jackets had to have more than just a reflective logo or some well-placed piping to make it into our round-up</p>
Best high-vis jackets for men and women, tried and tested

<p>From electric to budget cycles, we’ve been zipping around to find the best folders out there </p>
Best folding bikes that are lightweight and practical

<p>Look for waterproof fabrics and double lining constructions for the best protection from rain and spray</p>
10 best cycling gloves for winter: Keep your hands warm while riding

<p>Your biking enthusiast has probably already got a favourite jersey, shorts and pump, so why not buy them something a bit different?</p>
9 best gifts for cyclists to upgrade their kit this Christmas

<p>We originally included it in our guide to the best exercise bikes</p>
Is the Wattbike atom next generation suited to every kind of cyclist?

<p>The Volt London is available in one size and one colour only, and uses an on-board computer for controls and info </p>
Volt London electric bike review: Effortless city commuting

<p>Many models feature removable lenses that you can swap out depending on the weather </p>
10 best cycling glasses that will protect your eyes come rain or shine

<p>We’d recommend locks that are certified by Sold Secure, a UK-based independent body that thoroughly tests them</p>
8 best bike locks to help keep your wheels secure

<p>The bike is available in black and grey, with and without the luggage rack </p>
We tried Brompton’s lightest-ever folding e-bike – here’s how it went

<p>These machines got our pulses racing and offered all the thrills without the spills</p>
11 best trail bikes that’ll help you tackle tough terrain

<p>Four-time champion Chris Froome is confirmed to race again this year</p>
An exclusive look at Chris Froome’s Tour de France setup

Explore by product type

Bikes

<p>Hybrids have straight handlebars for a more upright riding position, which many cyclists find far more comfortable </p>
8 best hybrid bikes for city commutes and keeping fit

Combining comfort and practicality, these road-ready cycles are wheely good all-rounders

<p>These machines got our pulses racing and offered all the thrills without the spills</p>
11 best trail bikes that’ll help you tackle tough terrain

<p>From electric to budget cycles, we’ve been zipping around to find the best folders out there </p>
Best folding bikes that are lightweight and practical

<p>Bagging a rip-roaring mountain bike needn’t break the bank</p>
7 best mountain bikes under £500 perfect for cycling on every terrain

Cycling Equipment

<p>We’d recommend locks that are certified by Sold Secure, a UK-based independent body that thoroughly tests them</p>
8 best bike locks to help keep your wheels secure

From lightweight chains to Bluetooth-enabled products, protect your investment with these designs

<p>Many models feature removable lenses that you can swap out depending on the weather </p>
10 best cycling glasses that will protect your eyes come rain or shine

<p>Look for waterproof fabrics and double lining constructions for the best protection from rain and spray</p>
10 best cycling gloves for winter: Keep your hands warm while riding

<p>Jackets had to have more than just a reflective logo or some well-placed piping to make it into our round-up</p>
Best high-vis jackets for men and women, tried and tested

More Cycling reviews and deals

<p>From cheap and cheerful to UCI World Gravel Series-ready superbikes, there’s something here for all budgets</p>
Cycling

9 best gravel bikes for pedalling off the beaten track

<p>W got our hands on this collection early so that we could give you our thoughts </p>
Fjallraven and Specialized’s bikepacking collab is here

<p>The squishy pad in the seat provides cushioning and takes pressure off the sit bones</p>
10 best men’s cycling bib shorts: Go the extra mile in comfort

<p>Some have built-in sleeves for laptops and tablets, while others have outside pouches for water bottles, plus reflective strips to help you stand out at night</p>
10 best cycling bags that keep your essentials safe on the road

<p>Pedal through sunnier spells with a cool and comfy short sleeved cycling jersey</p>
12 best men’s summer cycling jerseys to keep cool on the road

<p>Pedal through sunnier spells with a cool and comfy short sleeved cycling jersey</p>
<p>We’re not taking much, but these are the best bits </p>
The kit we’re taking on our 18-month bike trip down the Americas

<p>Cleats help to lock the feet in place so you can utilise the entire 360 degrees of the pedal stroke</p>
10 best cycling shoes for men that will supercharge your ride

<p>Opt for a trainer with a fan which will keep you cool while you’re putting pedal to the metal</p>
8 best turbo trainers for cycling at home

<p>Make sure your model is compatible with the needs of your bike </p>
8 best bike multi-tools for speedy roadside repairs

<p>It’s available with a crossbar or in a step-through design, in either black, sand or khaki </p>
Cowboy 4 ST review: The best e-bike for city commuting

<p>From the best bikes to helmets for keeping you safe, we’ve got the lot </p>
Everything you need to start cycling: Beginner’s guide to pedal power

<p>We spent two months putting models from top brands to the test</p>
8 best men’s cycling bib tights for winter: Keep warm while you ride

<p>You’ll be riding at the speed of light with these on your back </p>
13 best women’s cycling jackets to keep warm this winter

<p>Many GPS computers integrate with the fitness app Strava, so you can see your riding data in real time </p>
8 best GPS cycling computers: Take your training up a gear

<p>We were on the hunt for fleecy thermal insulation, water resistance, high collars and reflective details </p>
11 best men’s winter cycling jerseys for extra warmth on cold rides

<p>When it comes to machines for little legs, the lighter the better </p>
Cycling

9 best kids’ bikes for budding cyclists

<p>Head to the likes of Evans Cycles or Sigma Sports to secure your new wheels </p>
Where to buy a bike in the UK while there are still shortages

<p>Our testing took us around Scotland’s Galloway Forest Park</p>
Grail vs grizl: Which Canyon gravel bike should you buy?

<p>We’ve rounded up the best of the best kit for both beginners and experienced racers alike</p>
Cycling gear guide: Everything you need to get back on your bike

<p>Our top picks had a good balance of comfort, speed, durability and sure footedness on tricky roads</p>
6 best endurance road bikes for long days in the saddle

<p>Our top picks had a good balance of comfort, speed, durability and sure footedness on tricky roads</p>
<p>We tested for safety and security along twisting country lanes and motorways</p>
8 best bike racks for family car rides and solo adventures

<p>Forget understated cycling jerseys by rocking a brighter palette that screams confidence</p>
11 best summer cycling jerseys for women that are cool and comfortable

<p>The very best panniers have fittings that hold them securely but allow you to click them off and on in seconds</p>
9 best panniers that keep your kit safe on every ride

<p>Whether you are a weekend warrior who loves to show off the latest styles, or you now commute to work every day, the ideal “lid” is waiting for you</p>
Helmet buying guide: How to choose the right bike helmet for you

<p>We looked for comfort, stability, clever, long-lasting components and versatility</p>
9 best hybrid bikes for women: Everything from commuting to adventures

<p>With a transparent bottle you’ll be able to tell immediately how much water you have left, but your liquid will be less protected from warming</p>
8 best cycling water bottles for staying hydrated on every ride

<p>Gravel bikes are great for exploring and also make excellent all-rounders for those who don’t want to commit to either a road bike or a mountain bike</p>
6 best gravel bikes under £1,000 for your off-roading adventures

<p>The young prince was photographed showing off his cycling skills</p>
Prince Louis rode this £200 red bike on his first day at nursery

<p>We tested everything from gel and memory foam pads to sheepskin covers</p>
8 best padded bike seat cushions and covers for a comfy ride

<p>Shop the legendary cyclist’s bike, jersey, wheels, bidon and more</p>
Where to buy Chris Froome’s full cycling kit

<p>How easy the tyres were to install was an important factor for us – you don’t want to be wasting time you could be spending on the road</p>
8 best winter bike tyres for cycling on slippery roads

<p>Look for reflective that patches increase visibility if you plan on riding at night</p>
10 best men’s waterproof cycling trousers for staying dry on route

<p>If you’re riding in the UK – in any season – there will come a day when you need a pair</p>
9 best women’s waterproof trousers for cycling in wet weather

<p>Some offer protection from the rain when it arrives out of the blue on a summer’s day, while others will keep your core warm on winter rides</p>
10 best men’s cycling gilets and vests for cold rides

<p>Discover turbo and smart trainers, kit, hardware, accessories and more</p>
A beginner’s guide to turbo trainers and cycling indoors

<p>Discover turbo and smart trainers, kit, hardware, accessories and more</p>
We’ve tested these layers on sunny late-summer spins through to autumn downpours to find you the best there is
12 best men’s cycling base layers: From merino wool to synthetic

<p>When choosing a frame, it’s all in the geometry</p>
Which type of bike should I buy?

<p>Each pair had to be comfortable, look good and perform well in varied conditions</p>
8 best cycling socks for all weather

<p>We looked for a secure fit, enclosed fastenings and a stiff sole</p>
9 best women’s cycling sandals, from cleated to open-toed designs

We were on a mission to find the layers that would make sure you’re not too hot or too cold and neither wet nor sweaty
8 best men’s autumn cycling tops, from jerseys to gilets

Protect yourself from the elements and other road users with our guide to cycling safely
Cycling essentials: All the gear you need to ride safely

With an ebike being quite the investment, our beginners guide will make sure you commit to the right one
Everything you need to know before buying an electric bicycle

The Ashmei is lightweight, offers great protection and folds up into a neat pouch
14 best cycling gilets and vests

10 best messenger bags

It is vital that you choose a correctly sized mask, as each will sit on the face slightly differently
5 best anti-pollution masks for cycling that keep your commute cleaner

9 best women's cycling gear for commuting

10 best cycling books

10 best cycling gear for winter

