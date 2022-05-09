A tender backside from time to time is par for the course when you’re a cyclist. Even the most hardened of athletes can suffer if they spend long enough in the saddle, but a good set of bib shorts can help to alleviate discomfort, aid performance and ultimately keep you pedalling for longer.

Bib shorts are made from thin, stretchy fabric called Lycra. They have elasticated straps that go over the shoulders to keep them from slipping down, and a squishy “chamois” pad in the seat to provide cushioning and take pressure off the sit bones.

Maybe you’re a new rider looking to upgrade your regular padded shorts, or perhaps you’re a seasoned cyclist in search of something for the coming summer season.

Either way, you’ll find something that fits the bill from the selection below – we’ve spent the last two months putting these shorts to the test.

How we tested

Cycling in bib shorts in March and April in the North East is always going to be a frosty affair, but we sucked it up and ditched the tights for our rides to bring you a carefully selected list of our favourite bib shorts just in time for spring and summer.

We wore them for everything from epic century rides to Sunday morning bun runs and judged them on criteria including comfort, performance and style. Below are the best of the bunch, with solid options to suit every riding style and budget.

The best men’s cycling bibs for 2022 are:

– Rapha core cargo bib shorts: £100, Rapha.cc Best value – Dhb classic bib shorts: £35, Wiggle.co.uk

– Pas Normal Studios escapism bib shorts: £225, Pasnormalstudios.com Best recycled material – Albion abr1 bib shorts: £125, Condorcycles.com

– Universal Colours men’s bib shorts: £150, Universalcolours.com Best race ready pair – Rapha pro team bib shorts: £195, Rapha.cc

– Nopinz souplesse bib shorts: £119.99, Nopinz.com Best lightweight cycling shorts – Assos equipe rsr s9 targa bib shorts: £190, Assos.com

– Triban rc100 bib shorts: £24.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best premium bib shorts – Maap pro bib 2.0: £235, Maap.cc