10 best men’s cycling bib shorts that go the extra mile
Ensure your stint in the saddle is as comfortable as possible with these biking essentials
A tender backside from time to time is par for the course when you’re a cyclist. Even the most hardened of athletes can suffer if they spend long enough in the saddle, but a good set of bib shorts can help to alleviate discomfort, aid performance and ultimately keep you pedalling for longer.
Bib shorts are made from thin, stretchy fabric called Lycra. They have elasticated straps that go over the shoulders to keep them from slipping down, and a squishy “chamois” pad in the seat to provide cushioning and take pressure off the sit bones.
Maybe you’re a new rider looking to upgrade your regular padded shorts, or perhaps you’re a seasoned cyclist in search of something for the coming summer season.
Either way, you’ll find something that fits the bill from the selection below – we’ve spent the last two months putting these shorts to the test.
How we tested
Cycling in bib shorts in March and April in the North East is always going to be a frosty affair, but we sucked it up and ditched the tights for our rides to bring you a carefully selected list of our favourite bib shorts just in time for spring and summer.
We wore them for everything from epic century rides to Sunday morning bun runs and judged them on criteria including comfort, performance and style. Below are the best of the bunch, with solid options to suit every riding style and budget.
The best men’s cycling bibs for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Rapha core cargo bib shorts: £100, Rapha.cc
- Best value – Dhb classic bib shorts: £35, Wiggle.co.uk
- Best gravel bib shorts – Pas Normal Studios escapism bib shorts: £225, Pasnormalstudios.com
- Best recycled material – Albion abr1 bib shorts: £125, Condorcycles.com
- Best mid-range bib shorts – Universal Colours men’s bib shorts: £150, Universalcolours.com
- Best race ready pair – Rapha pro team bib shorts: £195, Rapha.cc
- Best understated design – Nopinz souplesse bib shorts: £119.99, Nopinz.com
- Best lightweight cycling shorts – Assos equipe rsr s9 targa bib shorts: £190, Assos.com
- Best for beginners – Triban rc100 bib shorts: £24.99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best premium bib shorts – Maap pro bib 2.0: £235, Maap.cc
Rapha core cargo bib shorts
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
Ever since we tested Rapha’s cargo winter tights last year, we’ve been reluctant to cycle without pockets on our legs. These pocketed shorts are the perfect warm-weather alternative, and being part of Rapha’s slightly more inclusively priced “core” line, they come in at under the £100 mark too.
The fit is comfortable, flattering and true to size, and the fabric is supportive enough to tame unruly midriffs. We find leg length can be an issue with some shorts – either too long or too short – but the core cargo shorts sit smack bang in the middle of Goldilocks territory for us in that regard. The pockets are definitely the best bit though. There is one on each leg, perfect for stashing a phone or mid-ride banana, and two at the back, which are handy for valuables like keys or a wallet. We have a feeling these may well become our go-to bib shorts this season and we’d highly recommend them to anyone looking for a great mid-range option with storage options to boot.
Dhb classic bib shorts
Best: Value
Rating: 8/10
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get capable cycling kit. Wiggle’s in-house brand Dhb creates excellent gear that won’t break the bank, making it a great option for newcomers to the sport or any cyclist on a budget. The brand’s line of bib shorts ranges from no-frills basics for short stints in the saddle to race-ready options, utilising the latest fabric tech.
The brand’s classic bib shorts occupy the middle ground. They’re a great mid-level options perfect for quick rides but sufficiently comfortable for big days too. They include many of the features you might expect to see in a £80-£100 bib short – Italian fabric, a high-quality chamois pad and mesh shoulder straps for breathability – but they’re currently available to buy for just £35.
Pas Normal Studios escapism bib shorts
Best: Gravel bib shorts
Rating: 9/10
These adventure-focused shorts from Pas Normal Studios are made using a particularly durable fabric that’s perfect for venturing off the beaten track. We’ve used them both on-road and off, and they performed well in every setting. The slightly rough material is better than regular lycra at preventing holes from things like thorns and branches, and the chamois pad is nice and thick for ample comfort on rough terrain.
Like the Rapha cargo bib shorts, the escapism shorts feature several pockets – two to the back and one to each leg – and are ideal for loading up with essentials for the longest days in the saddle. We also like the look of these shorts, which feature PNS’ signature minimalist aesthetic, with printed branding to the left leg.
Albion abr1 bib shorts
Best: Recycled material
Rating: 9/10
You just can’t beat a pair of simple, plain black bib shorts and these ones from Albion are our favourites, hands down. They’re made in Italy using recycled materials and feature an uncluttered appearance, punctuated only by a small Albion logo to the left leg. The chamois pad performs well for all lengths of ride and provides sufficient cushioning for off-road adventures too.
That said, one thing to be wary of is leg length. We found these shorts to be quite long in the legs (ending immediately above the knee for us), so you might want to size down if you prefer something a little shorter. But, as well as the use of recycled fabrics, one of our favourite things about these shorts is the width and solidity of the shoulder straps. They’re nice and thick, and made from a strong elastic that ensures no twisting – one of our pet bib-short peeves.
Universal Colours chroma men’s bib shorts
Best: Mid-range bib shorts
Rating: 8/10
The boffins at Universal Colours say that the brand’s chroma bib shorts are made from highly durable French woven nylon, which has a lifespan of up to seven times longer than its knit counterpart. We’ve only been using these shorts for a few weeks, but so far we’ve got no reason to doubt this claim. The shorts feel light but durable, and we’ve found them to be comfortable on long days in the saddle.
We love the low-profile look, understated branding and seamless cuffs, and the compression fit is ideal for getting the most out of your rides. That said, they are pretty snug around the groin, so if you’re prone to discomfort downstairs then you may want to think about grabbing the next size up.
Rapha pro team bib shorts
Best: Race-ready pair
Rating: 8/10
These race-ready shorts from premium cycling brand Rapha are designed for high performance. They’re made from a thin, sweat-wicking fabric to keep the wearer cool during the hardest efforts and feature extra-wide silicone grippers to the inner leg openings to keep them in place during high-intensity sprints and climbs.
Although they’re designed for racing, the pro team bib shorts are great for long-distance too.The first time we wore our pair was for a 100-mile day in the hills and they didn’t disappoint. They fit true to size, but the shoulder straps are a tad on the tight side. This was never an issue for us while on the bike but it can make it tricky to pull the front down for a roadside leak. Still, hardly a dealbreaker, and when they look and feel as good as they do, it’s something easily overlooked.
Nopinz souplesse bib shorts
Best: Understated design
Rating: 8/10
You may not be familiar with Nopinz, but you should be. Founded in 2014, this Devon-based brand has been carving out a niche creating skinsuits with clever pockets for race numbers, eliminating the need for pins (hence the name), which can be harmful to expensive cycling gear. Nopinz made its World Tour debut at the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial last year, but you don’t have to be an elite-level time-trialist in order to enjoy the kit.
These low-profile shorts feature seamless legs with silicone grippers and subtle, reflective, iridescent branding. They’re made from premium Italian fabric and feature a super-comfy chamois designed for all-day comfort on the bike – something we can vouch for having spent several days grinding around the North Pennines in them. We love them, and if you’re in the market for an understated pair of bib shorts brimming with tech then we reckon you will too.
Assos equipe RSR S9 targa bib shorts
Best: Lightweight cycling shorts
Rating: 9/10
Assos of Switzerland makes some of the best cycling kit on the face of the earth in our opinion, and this newly updated version of the brand’s fastest bib short is no exception. The equipe RSR S9 targa features a special woven construction that compresses the muscles, reducing fatigue and improving aerodynamics while also boosting comfort and bringing the overall weight down.
We were impressed with the them out on the road and found it to be comfortable, quick drying and breathable. We love the substantial shoulder straps that extend down and onto the backside (an Assos signature) and thought the high-tech chamois pad was excellent at absorbing chatter from the road. If you’re the sort of rider who likes to have the latest, fastest, lightest kit, then these shorts are for you.
Triban rc100 bib shorts
Best: For beginners
Rating: 6/10
If you’re just starting out, the last thing you want to do is spend a fortune on top-flight equipment and realise that cycling just isn’t for you. To get a feel for the sport, arm yourself with some cheap gear and get used to being out and about on two wheels before committing to a bigger investment. Decathlon’s Triban is known for being one of the best brands for this where bikes are concerned, offering a fair bit of bang for a relatively small amount of buck, but the in-house brand also makes kit.
These bib shorts are about as cheap as it gets. They’re nothing fancy, but they have a chamois pad, shoulder straps, a mesh back panel and most importantly they get the job done. They’re comfortable enough for a couple of hours in the saddle, which, if you’re a beginner, is about as much as you’re likely to do in one go anyway.
Maap pro bib 2.0
Best: Premium bib shorts
Rating: 9/10
Australian brand Maap makes some of the best-looking cycling gear on the market, but don’t let the Instagram-friendly aesthetic fool you into thinking it’s all style and no substance. Maap’s kit is as heavy on the fabric tech as it is on the contemporary styling, and these bib shorts are a prime example.
With a compression fit to get the most out of your muscles and an unusual-feeling but highly durable woven fabric for increased abrasion resistance, the pro 2.0 bib shorts are as packed with features as they are easy on the eye. We spent two long days on the road putting them through their paces and were impressed by the fit, comfort and performance. As far as premium hot-weather bib shorts go, this is certainly one of the best looking options out there and we’d argue one of the best overall.
The verdict: Men’s cycling bib shorts
Having been riding Rapha’s cargo bib tights all winter, we’re struggling to go back to a pocketless life. The core cargo bib shorts are the perfect solution and at a relatively reasonable £95 they shouldn’t make too much of a dent in the bank balance either.
If you want to spend a bit more, we’d urge you to give Assos’ new equipe rsr s9 targa shorts a go, or if you’re watching funds then you can’t go wrong with Dhb’s classic bib shorts.
Bike into warmer weather with the best men’s summer cycling jerseys to keep cool and comfortable on the road
