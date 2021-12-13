It’s not mandatory to wear bright colours with reflective elements while out on your bike, but many cyclists feel a helluva lot more comfortable in gear that shines obnoxiously the minute a car creeps up behind you. Particularly if you have a commute on rural roads, or you love a pre-dawn jaunt, a reflective jacket could make you feel safer, and more likely to regularly get out on two wheels.

A decent jacket will also provide protection from the increasingly elemental weather that arrives with the shorter nights. Due to the nature of cycling, it’s actually a pretty interesting corner of the waterproof coat market (stay with us). Because you’re unlikely to regularly ride through brambles, durability can take a little bit more of a back seat than with coats intended for hiking. But because you’re also likely to be working hard, breathability is a big concern for manufacturers. As waterproofing always results in a trade-off between these factors, different brands decide to pitch their products at different points on the spectrum.

For our review, we’ve attempted to take in models that subscribe to a range of philosophies: from totally taped-up, highly waterproof commuter jackets, to lighter-weight roadwear that is only intended to keep you comfortable until you can identify the nearest cake stop. There are even a few on our list (spoiler: the expensive ones), that purport to do all of the above.

We tested this mix of hardshell and softshell jackets in both genders where that was an option, and on a wide range of differently sized humans. A word of warning: sizes can be skewed in the cycling world, largely because very skinny Italians long dominated the sport. You may have to order your jacket in a size a couple above your usual, and more if you want to add layers underneath. Definitely measure up and make use of any relevant size guide – plenty of these brands also have generous returns policies and we’d advise shoppers to make use of them to find the right fit.

Finally, we rejected some very swish brands (looking at you Le Col and Pas Normal), because their options just weren’t reflective enough. We judged that the jacket had to have more than just a logo or some well-placed piping to make it into our round-up. We also tried both high-visibility and more muted options, as not everyone wants their reflective jacket to make colleagues squint over pre-commute pints.

Read more:

How we tested

We had a coat party. A range of cyclist testers came around to our house, where we tried on all the jackets for fit. We then took them out on rides in all conditions (and occasionally popped them under the shower, when the weather was being kind) to grade their waterproofing and how they made us feel while exercising, rating the results from barely-there to bin-bag.

The best reflective bike jackets for 2021 are:

Best overall – Proviz reflect360 CRS plus cycling jacket: £119.99, Provizsports.com

– Proviz reflect360 CRS plus cycling jacket: £119.99, Provizsports.com Best for high-end protection – Rapha classic winter Gore-Tex jacket: £270, Rapha.cc

– Rapha classic winter Gore-Tex jacket: £270, Rapha.cc Best value – Decathlon city cycling EN1150 certified rain jacket: £64.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Decathlon city cycling EN1150 certified rain jacket: £64.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for warmth – Shower’s Pass hi-vis roch e-bike jacket with beacon lights: £225, Showerspass.co.uk

– Shower’s Pass hi-vis roch e-bike jacket with beacon lights: £225, Showerspass.co.uk Best for good value style – Rapha commuter jacket: £100, Rapha.cc

– Rapha commuter jacket: £100, Rapha.cc Best all-rounder – Dhb flashlight spectrum jacket: £100, Wiggle.co.uk

– Dhb flashlight spectrum jacket: £100, Wiggle.co.uk Best for over office-wear – Madison stellar fiftyfifty reflective: £99.99, Freewheel.co.uk

– Madison stellar fiftyfifty reflective: £99.99, Freewheel.co.uk Best for surprise showers – Alpkit cirrus: £49.99, Alpkit.com

– Alpkit cirrus: £49.99, Alpkit.com Best for brightness on a budget – Pinnacle fully reflective cycling jacket: £60, Evanscycles.com

– Pinnacle fully reflective cycling jacket: £60, Evanscycles.com Best softshell – Gore C5 thermo jacket mens: £199.99, Gorewear.com

– Gore C5 thermo jacket mens: £199.99, Gorewear.com Best jersey-come-jacket – Gore women’s phantom jacket: £179.99, Gorewear.com

Proviz reflect360 CRS plus cycling jacket Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 Proviz products are in themselves a fabulous marketing strategy: if you see someone wearing one, you simply can’t ignore them. The company has made its name by creating jackets that turn you into shining beacons of light when a set of headlights hit you – but, we’ll be honest, we assumed until now this was a bit of a gimmick. It’s been lovely to have been proved wrong: although yes, the tiny glass beads in the material make it a little odd to the touch, the inner mesh means you don’t feel it on your skin, and the tough waterproofing and excellent breathability served our testers very well during winter commutes. In terms of practicality, we like the four well-placed pockets with sealed zips (although we would have appreciated a zip pull on the under-arm vents) and the good-quality Velcro fastenings for the cuffs. The construction feels more expensive than we expected, placing it into the realm of a high-end buy. Our male tester thought the proportions were slightly off, finding the sleeves too long, but our female tester loved the shape – as with anything, try before you buy. The new colourways for this product divided opinion – from “hideous” to “better than the silver”. We’ll let you be the judge of that (the classic silver is still available). Buy men’s now £119.99, Provizsports.com Buy women’s now £119.99, Provizsports.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha classic winter Gore-Tex jacket Best: For high-end protection Rating: 9.5/10 This is a fabulous jacket. Although Gore-Tex infinium (white tag) doesn’t guarantee to keep you bone dry like the brand’s black-tag products, we can confirm this jacket’s waterproofing is exceptional. Our commute lasts nearly a full hour, which means we’re no strangers to shells wetting out in a downpour. But when we arrived at the office after riding in this, we stripped off to reveal no damp patches from either rainwater or sweat – the former because of the taped seams and three-layer fabric, and the latter because the breathability is exceptional. This jacket also kept us looking the coolest of all the ones we tested, and we found that we felt so sleek in it that we were much more likely to saddle up on a rainy morning, rather than plump for the tube. There’s also plenty of well-placed pockets that are all reassuringly well-constructed in a way that means you’re confident to pop expensive tech in there. The little details – the shape and materials around the cuff and neck, mainly – really stood out, making us feel like this was a properly premium product. Which at nearly £300, it is. It is absolutely no surprise that the classic winter jacket came top in our review of the best men’s cycling jackets, and if we were judging it on the same criteria, it would absolutely be top. However, its reflectiveness is at the bare minimum to be included in this round-up, which is why we’ve docked it a smidge. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the cut is intended for “on the bike”, with the shoulders feeling a bit puffy until you’re hunched over the handlebars. This was fine for us, but if you’re looking for a coat that will also do you for when about town, this isn’t it. Buy men’s now £270, Rapha.cc Buy women’s now £270, Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon city cycling EN1150 certified rain jacket Best: Value Rating: 7.5/10 These Decathlon jackets were the big surprise of our round-up – some clever details convinced us of their excellent value. A hood is a welcome addition for when it’s properly pouring and gives it a bit of off-bike versatility, and the shaping means it will go under some helmets and over others. The pockets are big and we found the proportions to be sensible on both the men’s and women’s models. It’s also lined with an internal mesh and comes with armpit vents to minimise that binbag feeling (although, of course, it’s nowhere near as breathable as the fancier coats in our line-up) and the waterproofing with taped seams kept us dry when the rain came on. We’re not particularly impressed by the “certified” nature of the reflectivity – we aren’t going cycling on a building site – but both the men’s and women’s versions undoubtedly boast good visibility. The dipped hem means the reflective stripe on the bum isn’t obscured if you wear a backpack, and there’s even a little flash of reflective material on the breast bone that can be exposed or hidden according to your preference using a little magnetic tag – although perhaps not the best for those who like to keep their iPhone close to their heart. Buy men’s now £64.99, Decathlon.com Buy women’s now £64.99, Decathlon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shower’s Pass hi-vis roch e-bike jacket with beacon lights Best: Forwarmth Rating: 7/10 What can we say: we just had to review this. When it comes to visibility, there is simply no more attention-grabbing design on the market, and we’re even including the Proviz jacket in that estimation. That’s because this model from Portland-born brand Shower’s Pass not only has huge panels of reflective material with a funky map print, but also hi-vis sections and even mini “beacon” lights that slot into the back and cuffs of the coat (they are, sadly, not rechargeable). The brand has really thrown everything at this jacket, and as a result, well, you might get a bit of a shock when you catch yourself in a shop window during your commute. It’s designed for those riding an e-bike, so it’s intentionally not very breathable, as Shower’s Pass doesn’t imagine you’ll be exerting yourself too much. We found it got very hot even on relaxed rides, however, and we thought the ventilation vents and pockets were a little oddly placed. But ultimately, this is a three-layer shell that does exactly what it promises: keeps you warm, visible and bone dry in wet conditions – seriously, the rain ain’t coming in. The price is a little punchy, but considering the brand is small, we can see how all the bells and whistles would come to this amount. Shower’s Pass also has a variety of more breathable options, should you be operating a stone-age pedal cycle. Buy men’s now £250, Showerpass.co.uk Buy women’s now £250, Showerpass.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha commuter jacket Best: For good-value style Rating: 7.5/10 If you want a slice of Rapha’s stylings but can’t quite face the cost of the winter jacket (£270, Rapha.cc) – and who could blame you – the brand also does this not-too-shabby coat that you’ve probably already seen on the roads. Favoured in the company’s own particular shade of pink (although there are 12 colourways), the jacket’s minimal stylings make it an attractive option for those that wish to moonlight as a public transport user or even, gasp, a driver. The reflectivity is subtle in the day but impressive at night, while details like an off-centre zip, so it doesn’t impact any other zippered layers you’re wearing, make good sense. The soft cuffs remind you every time you insert your arms that this is from a premium brand, but your bank balance will have no idea. The fabric also offers a bit of stretch, and there’s no rustling when you shove it on in a hurry. The only drawback? It is not as breathable as some other £100 coats, even with the vents on the shoulder blades. But if you want to be visible while not looking like a Christmas tree, at the kind of price that means you might find it under said tree, then nothing will keep you feeling cooler (just not in temperature). Buy men’s now £100, Rapha.cc Buy women’s now £100, Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dhb flashlight spectrum jacket Best: All-rounder Rating: 8.5/10 The dhb flashlight sits bang in the middle of all our criteria: it’s pretty reflective, very waterproof, lightweight and breathable. It’s not the top performer we’ve encountered in any of these categories, but for £100, it’s incredibly impressive. With three-layer fabric and taped seams, it kept us dry on a hour-long commute in the rain without wetting out, which is quite amazing at this price point. We also loved its array of pockets, both in normal jacket positions and one in a more cycling-friendly spot just above the butt (although pockets seem to have been favoured over underarm vents, of which there are none). The cuffs have both elastic and fastenings to tighten them against any headwinds, and we found it kept us cooler than we expected when we got our heart rate going, thanks to ventilation on the rear. The fabric is soft, light, and reminiscent of Rapha’s classic winter jacket (£270, Rapha.cc) although we would be wary of going out in the deepest cold without plenty of layers underneath. There’s no tackiness on the skin, and there’s no irritating rustling sound either. Overall, it’s a fantastic buy for someone that needs a jacket with reflective details that can serve many purposes – it’s generous enough to go over workwear, but also wouldn’t look totally dorky on a club run. A great buy. Buy men’s now £100, Wiggle.co.uk Buy women’s now £100, Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Madison stellar fiftyfifty reflective Best: For over office wear Rating: 8/10 This is another option that surprised our testers: we thought it looked a little too “bringing a plane in to land” from the pictures, but in reality it’s a fabulous commuter jacket that will take a lot of abuse. Fully seam-sealed with a two-layer construction, it kept our reviewers totally dry in grim weather, and the fit was generous enough that we could layer up underneath to keep toasty. We liked the hood and side and inner pockets too, meaning it felt like we were wearing a normal coat when we left the bike at home. And it actually looks a bit more subtle in reality than we expected – one tester reckoned it was positively pubbable. A good-value buy for someone who maybe doesn’t have a full cycling wardrobe, and needs their shell to effortlessly cover their workwear while they commute. Buy men’s now £99.99, Freewheel.co.uk Buy women’s now £99.99, Freewheel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Alpkit cirrus Best: For surprise showers Rating: 8/10 Most of the jackets in this piece are intended for those commuting in biblical rainstorms, but sometimes you just need a little layer that will get you back home should the clouds come out during the last 15 minutes of your Sunday spin. That’s where the excellent showerproof cirrus comes in – it’s a lightweight, simple jacket that folds up incredibly small into its own pouch so you can shove it at the bottom of a pannier or bar bag for when the weather next takes you by surprise. Although it comes sans taped seams, it’s made of a TPU membrane which means it’s got a nice bit of stretch and it won’t rustle like an excited badger in a bin. We loved the details despite its relatively narrow remit – the soft collar and silky material around the cuffs especially meant we got a little jolt of warming comfort when we popped it on. We liked the slightly unusual pattern of the reflective elements on the rear (do check that any backpacks you wear don’t obscure it), and the vents on the shoulder blades did a fantastic job of keeping it feeling breathable – we even tried this one out during a cold-day run, and it was surprisingly free of drips by the end. Do note that, unlike our other picks, it only has one rear pocket, and that we found Alpkit’s hip-to-waist ratio to be more extreme than other brands’ women’s sizes. Buy men’s now £49.99, Alpkit.com Buy women’s now £49.99, Alpkit.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pinnacle fully reflective cycling jacket Best: For brightness on a budget Rating: 6.5/10 It was only a matter of time before other brands started to get on the glass-bead hype that’s made Proviz’s jackets so popular. Pinnacle’s version is just as impressive on the reflective front: in RiRi’s immortal words, you’ll shine bright like a diamond. It’s also got lovely, sensible shaping for a commuter coat, being a bit longer than a regular jacket but not quite in the same lower-buttock-scraping territory as many other cycling-specific models. Breathability wise it’s… not great. We cycled in it for an hour on a cold morning and removed it to discover our mid-layer was wet. It was condensation generated by our body heat rather than rainwater, however. This coat is concentrating on being seen and being waterproof, and it does those things well. If you want to glow on the roads but can’t stump up for the pricier product, this is still a decent option. Buy men’s now £60, Evanscycles.com Buy women’s now £60, Evanscycles.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gore C5 thermo jacket mens Best: Softshell Rating: 8.5/10 When you don’t have time to mess around, you go to the source of the technology, and in the case of windproof and waterproof shells, that’s Gore. The brand is well-known for its technical fabrics, and also has a penchant for keeping things highly visible and reflective, which is handy for this round-up. We loved this softshell jacket with its subtle but effective reflective details on the sides of the lower back (ie, they’re not going to get covered by a backpack) and on the cuffs (which we thought felt very expensive and soft). It’s also mainly high-visibility yellow, which is always a plus. The C5 is designed to keep you warm in the deepest of winter conditions, but we found it’s exceptional breathability also made it perfect during milder weather with just a T-shirt underneath. This jacket is not waterproof – the seams aren’t taped and Gore doesn’t guarantee it will keep you dry – but it is remarkably windproof, breathable and water resistant, so you won’t get soaked through if you’re caught in a freak downpour on your way to the tea room. It also feels much nicer to wear than a hardshell. There’s a good argument that this sort of jacket, supplemented with a cheaper shell for when the rain arrives, is a better buy for the British winter than a classic commuter coat. Ultimately, it will come down to the size of your existing cycling wardrobe and your budget. If this ticks your boxes, we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it. Our only qualm? There’s no women’s version of this design. We did, however, like another model from the brand that does come with a larger waist-to-hip ratio… Buy now £199.99, Gorewear.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gore women’s phantom jacket Best: Jersey-come-jacket Rating: 8.5/10 Like the C5 above, this is not a waterproof jacket in the same way as many of our other picks on this list. Instead, it’s a toasty, windproof and weather-resistant jersey-come-jacket that’s designed to keep you comfortable when the weather isn’t exactly “training ride from Las Palmas”. It’s also got the delightful novelty of also being able to cosplay as a short-sleeve cycling top for the warmer months, pulling off this act of subterfuge via removable, zippered sleeves, but also by being so breathable that you don’t become encased in slippery sweat while wearing it, no matter how many watts you’re laying down. We loved it and found ourselves reaching for it on all but the most hurricane-like of commutes as our outermost layer – we understand why it’s been a Gore bestseller for 15 years. As with the C5, whether it’s right for you will depend on how it complements your existing cycling wardrobe, but if you need a multifunctional windproof jacket that can stand up to a good dose of spray, you can’t do better than the phantom. Buy now £179.99, Gorewear.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.