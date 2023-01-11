Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Depending on who you ask, home gym equipment is either incredibly exciting or dire and dull. But, whether you’re on a health kick, cutting costs by cancelling your gym membership or simply a fitness fanatic, finding the essentials worth spending money on isn’t always the easiest of tasks.

While a large number of fit kit essentials are excellent, a good few can fall flat of our expectations – including slippery yoga mats, resistance bands that are too weak, and weights that work their way into the back of the wardrobe, never to be seen again.

So, if you’re set on spending money, best make sure it’s on a select few bits of gym equipment that will truly help, rather than hinder, your home gym routine. And, of course, we’re here to help with our trusty reviews of the very best home gym bits to buy.

A treadmill from Peloton, a Domyos skipping rope, Gymshark resistance bands and a Mirafit weight bench are all on the list of home gym equipment essentials we love. Prices start from as little as £10.99, and a whole host of these fit kit essentials can be easily stored under your bed or sofa, so don’t start to fret if you haven’t got your own dedicated gym room – oh, how we can dream.

Keep reading below to find out which workout essentials truly are the best to buy, no matter how much you want to spend or how much space you have to work with. Just be sure to select the bits you know will work best for you, whether that be a rowing machine or a weight set that doesn’t break the bank.

How we tested

To put these pieces of equipment to the test, we really did have to break a sweat. We jumped with the skipping rope, lifted the weights, ran on the treadmill and gave it our all on the rowing machine, resulting in the best fitness routine we’ve possibly ever had, and all from the comfort of our home.

As every piece of equipment is different, no two can be directly compared. But we have reviewed each one as a piece of individual kit, noting its pros and cons, cost and the amount of space it will take up in your home. So, whether you’re a rower, runner, jumper or lifter, we’ve found something to suit everyone and every budget.

We worked up a sweat by testing a range of products (Lauren Cunningham)

The best home gym equipment essentials for 2023 are: