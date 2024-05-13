Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you want to tone up your muscles and lose fat, it all comes down to protein. No matter how heavy you lift in the gym, your muscles won’t reap the benefits if you aren’t consuming adequate amounts of protein to repair muscle growth.

As we get older, we need that growth as muscle mass declines by one to two per cent a year, starting from age 35. Muscles burn more calories at rest than fat, firing up your metabolism so you store fewer calories and, if you don’t have them, then you might notice a few extra pounds creep up on you.

Upping your protein intake is also a great way to reduce temptation to snack between meals, reducing the overall calories you consume in a day. A small amount of protein from a shake or supplement is enough to make you feel full and satiated so you can pass up that mid-afternoon chocolate bar or carb-heavy buttered toast and marmite without feeling like you’re missing out.

The MyProtein Impact whey protein powder, which has been ranked one of the best protein powders by our experts, has more than 30 different flavours so you can satisfy your cravings in a healthy way. From cinnamon danish to chocolate brownie, you can enjoy the taste of all your favourite treats in a way that’s good for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the MyProtein Impact whey protein powder and why it’s one of the best.

MyProtein Impact whey protein powder 1kg: £18.99, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Vegetarian and gluten free, MyProtein’s impact whey has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests.

In our review of the best protein powders, our tester liked that “it contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual flavours.” MyProtein offers more variety in taste than most supplement brands, who usually only offer chocolate, vanilla or unflavoured. In contrast, there are 10 different variations of chocolate flavours alone. That’s chocolate banana, smooth chocolate, chocolate brownie, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate mint, chocolate orange, chocolate coconut, chocolate caramel, dark chocolate and dark chocolate with salted caramel, in case you’re interested.

Each serving contains just 114 kcal, which is around the same as a banana. But unlike a banana, it will keep you full for hours without any sugar spikes or dips. And with 23g of protein per serving plus 2g of leucine for protein synthesis and healing, it’s a convenient way to help you reach your daily protein goals —the British Nutrition Foundation recommends 0.75g of protein is consumed daily per kg of body weight.

A 1kg bag costing £18.99 will give you 33 servings, working out to just 57p each portion.

