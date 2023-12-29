Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First popularised in the Eighties, protein powder is a “supplement made from a concentrated source of protein,” explains nutritional therapist Daisy Nicomanis. “A ‘complete’ protein is made of nine essential amino acids – which are the building blocks of protein. Essential amino acids aren’t made by the body, so we have no choice but to get them from our diet,” says Nicomanis.

Once the preserve of bodybuilders, protein powders are now consumed by people looking to boost their intake for nutritional or fitness reasons as they help to repair tissues, make enzymes and hormones, and build and repair muscle. They can also be “convenient for anyone who needs a quick and easy way to increase their protein intake”, and useful if you’re “recovering from or going through illness, where eating is harder, or for those doing a lot of sports for muscle repair and recovery”, explains Nicomanis.

There’s plenty to learn when it comes to choosing the right protein powder for you, and there’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all option. There are seven different types of protein powder, including whey concentrate, whey isolate, casein, egg white, and vegan proteins of soy, pea, and hemp.

Nicomanis notes the importance of reading the labels of supplements, as “often, they can be full of flavourings to make them taste more appealing, and they may contain artificial sweeteners, thickeners and colours – so these should be avoided. Cheaper processing methods can reduce how effective a supplement may be,” explains Nicomanis, so always opt for a good quality powder with a “good amount of protein and no artificial ingredients such as sweeteners or other additives”.

She adds: “Whatever your budget is, make sure you’re getting the very best one you can afford.” To help you choose the right one for you and your diet, we asked Nicomanis to recommend vegan, whey concentrate and casein protein powders.

Bulk organic pure whey protein: £19.61, Bulk.com

(Bulk)

If you’re leaning towards using whey protein, Nicomanis recommends using Bulk organic pure whey protein, as it’s low in calories, fat, and sugars, so it can be used in everything from nut butter to baking and cooking.

“Whey concentrate protein is derived from milk and made from the by-products of cheese production. It contains all the essential amino acids and is low in dairy sugars and calories.” Whey protein “is higher in an amino acid called leucine, which is beneficial for muscle growth and recovery – so they’re a great option for gym-goers and weight lifters, who will benefit from quick fixes for muscle synthesis.” A whey protein shake “should definitely be avoided by those who are lactose intolerant, or have milk allergies”.

Buy now

MyProtein impact casein powder: £18.48, Myprotein.com

(MyProtein)

Another form of protein is casein. Like whey protein, casein is “made from the by-products of cheese, too, but it’s absorbed slower than whey, so it’s much better to take before bed, as the body then has more time to metabolise the protein”, explains Nicomanis.

It “can help prevent muscle breakdown during fasting, too”. It can be “more expensive than whey, so it might not be right for everyone’s budget”, Nicomanis adds.

If you want to give casein a try, Nicomanis recommends MyProtein impact casein powder. The slow-release casein protein comes in seven different flavours, from chocolate and vanilla to unflavoured.

Buy now

Form pureblend protein: £26, Formnutrition.com

(Form)

“When it comes to plant proteins such as soy, pea and hemp, it’s preferable to get a brand that blends proteins from different plants, so the supplement contains all essential amino acids that our bodies need,” Nicomanis explains. “Plant proteins may also contain dietary fibre, which is also beneficial for health.”

If you’re looking for a protein powder that’s suitable for vegans, Nicomanis recommends Form pureblend protein. Packed with organic pea protein powder with brown rice and pumpkin seed protein, it’s made without flavouring and sweeteners and makes the perfect addition to your cooking and baking and an ideal base for your smoothies. A 20g tablespoon provides 15g of protein and one pack contains 26 servings.

Buy now

Protein powder FAQs

How to use protein powder

While they’re generally in powder form and can be mixed with either water or smoothies or added to drinks, it’s vital to follow the instructions on the packet. Depending on the type of protein powder, the speed at which they’ll do their job varies but all of them are absorbed into the bloodstream and transported around the body.

While almost every pack has instructions for ratios and how to mix them, Nicomanis says: “The general recommendation for protein intake for a person is 0.75g per kilogram of weight. Some people don’t eat enough protein, for example at breakfast if you’re eating cereal and toast with a spread or some sort of pastries.

“To increase your protein intake, it can be useful to have a protein drink or smoothie. Protein also keeps you satiated, so you’re fuller for longer, which can massively help with weight management.

“It’s really important to avoid too much protein, though, as it could put stress on your kidneys. If you’re thinking about supplementing, make sure you speak to a professional for advice.”

