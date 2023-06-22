8 best protein powders and shakes to level-up your fitness regime

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Where once protein powders were the preserve of bodybuilders aiming to pump iron, everyone from athletes and world record-holding marathoners to gymnasts now use them in their everyday diets. They’ve come a long way since they were first invented in the 1950s.

And it’s not just sports people who turn to them either. They can be used as a dietary supplement and can even be beneficial for older generations looking to fill nutritional gaps.

Protein is needed by the body to repair, maintain and build tissue. The British Nutrition Foundation recommends 0.75g of protein is consumed daily per kg of body weight so the amount needed is individual. But while protein is readily available in animal sources – from lean meats, poultry, eggs, yogurts, and cheese – it can be harder to consume enough protein if you’re vegetarian or plant-based which is where supplements and powders come in.

Whatever the use though, they’re big business. In 2021, the UK protein supplements and powder market stood at £463 million and shows no signs of slowing down.

But with hundreds on the market, all promising a whack of protein amongst other things, how do you know one is right for you? We’ve done the hard work for you and found the eight best protein powders on the market right now.

How we tested

While regular use of protein powder can take anywhere between six and 12 weeks to make a difference to muscle tone, we looked at how much protein per 100g each powder offers. We compared flavour, taste, ease of use and cost per serving. Each powder was made up as per the packet instructions with water, semi skimmed milk and oat milk on separate occasions to see both how easily it blended and how it affected taste. These were the powders that really packed a punch...

The best protein powders for 2023 are: