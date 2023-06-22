Jump to content

8 best protein powders and shakes to level-up your fitness regime

Get those muscle gains, boost your energy and improve your recovery time with these supplements

Clare O'Reilly
Thursday 22 June 2023 16:01
<p>We compared flavour, taste, ease of use and cost per serving</p>

We compared flavour, taste, ease of use and cost per serving

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Where once protein powders were the preserve of bodybuilders aiming to pump iron, everyone from athletes and world record-holding marathoners to gymnasts now use them in their everyday diets. They’ve come a long way since they were first invented in the 1950s.

And it’s not just sports people who turn to them either. They can be used as a dietary supplement and can even be beneficial for older generations looking to fill nutritional gaps.

Protein is needed by the body to repair, maintain and build tissue. The British Nutrition Foundation recommends 0.75g of protein is consumed daily per kg of body weight so the amount needed is individual. But while protein is readily available in animal sources – from lean meats, poultry, eggs, yogurts, and cheese – it can be harder to consume enough protein if you’re vegetarian or plant-based which is where supplements and powders come in.

Whatever the use though, they’re big business. In 2021, the UK protein supplements and powder market stood at £463 million and shows no signs of slowing down.

But with hundreds on the market, all promising a whack of protein amongst other things, how do you know one is right for you? We’ve done the hard work for you and found the eight best protein powders on the market right now.

How we tested

While regular use of protein powder can take anywhere between six and 12 weeks to make a difference to muscle tone, we looked at how much protein per 100g each powder offers. We compared flavour, taste, ease of use and cost per serving. Each powder was made up as per the packet instructions with water, semi skimmed milk and oat milk on separate occasions to see both how easily it blended and how it affected taste. These were the powders that really packed a punch...

(Clare O’Reilly)

The best protein powders for 2023 are:

  • Best protein powder overall – Welle Co nourishing protein chocolate flavour: £29, Welleco.co.uk
  • Best protein powder for beginners – MyProtein impact whey: £22.21, Myprotein.com
  • Best protein powder for athletes – Ringana sport ultimate strength protein powder: £50.81, Ringana.com
  • Best protein powder for busy types – Arbonne feelfit pea protein shake coffee flavour: £74, Arbonne.com

Welle Co nourishing protein chocolate flavour

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 300g
  • Type of protein: Brown sprouting rice and pea protein
  • Flavours available: Chocolate and vanilla
  • Protein per serving: 16g

While looking like Elle Macpherson might not be top of everyone’s agenda, the supermodel turned wellness guru knows a thing or two about staying in peak physical shape. The only award-winning protein powder on the list – it won an Australian beauty award for being the best protein powder – Welleco boasts 16g of protein per serving.

It’s a sprouted brown rice and pea protein so is plant-based and studies have found pea protein as effective as dairy or animal-based versions at increasing muscle growth. It also claims to alleviate bloating which it did in the weeks we tested it and it’s gluten-free with no artificial colours and no added sugar so it’s pure and not packed with unnecessary nasties.

It’s available in just two flavours, chocolate and vanilla of which we tested the former flavour – which was delicious – though Elle herself is said to enjoy a scoop of the latter daily blended with one cup of baby spinach, half a frozen banana, half a kiwi fruit and a cup of almond milk. Packed with pre and pro-biotics for gut health it also has 160 per cent RDA of vitamin B12, 377 per cent RDA of vitamin B6, 200 per cent RDA of folic acid and 50 per cent RDA of vitamin D.

Continue reading...

Arbonne feelfit pea protein shake coffee flavour

  • Best: For busy types
  • Size: 960g
  • Protein type: Pea, cranberry and rice protein
  • Flavours available: Chocolate, coffee and vanilla
  • Protein per serving: 20g

Even though this is one of the priciest on the list, it’s packed with more vitamins and minerals than any of the others – a whopping 20 in fact so you get more bang for your buck. This powder will be great for busy types who aren’t always able to balance their diet. It mixed fast without any lumps and contains 36 percent RDA of vitamin B6, 36 percent RDA of folic acid and 34 percent RDA of vitamin C, 38 percent RDA of vitamin E as well as containing potassium, iron, zinc, selenium, calcium, and biotin. It’s vegan, gluten free, kosher and halal and the only one with caffeine in too so if you’re after a boost with your protein powder, this is a great choice. It’s no wonder it’s a best seller and has a decent following on Insta too.

Continue reading...

Horlick’s healthy gut

  • Best: For older generations
  • Size: 400g
  • Type of protein: Whey protein
  • Flavours available: One signature flavour
  • Protein per serving: 15g

Boasting 15g of protein per 40g serving made with semi-skimmed milk, Horlicks uses whey protein for its powder. It’s a milk-based protein so not suitable for those on a plant-based diet, but whey protein digests quickly which is good whether you’re using it as a dietary supplement or before exercise.

The only protein powder on the list with a brand named signature taste, you’ll either love or hate the flavour and it took us back to warm malty drinks of childhood. While this powder packs a punch of protein it also has 110 percent RDA of vitamin B12, 70 percent RDA of vitamin B6, 65 percent RDA of vitamin C and 68 percent RDA of vitamin D – the only one recommended as a supplement by the NHS so it’s a good all rounder for a dietary boost. It’s also among the cheapest on the list and while it only comes in one flavour, if you like Horlicks that’s not a problem. The packaging is also recyclable which is a plus.

Continue reading...

Get Shreddy protein french vanilla flavour

  • Best: For versatility
  • Size: 510g
  • Type of protein: Pea protein
  • Flavours: Chocolate cookie dough, French vanilla and salted caramel ice cream flavours
  • Protein per serving: 22g

The second vegan protein powder on the list, Shreddy contains less than 1g of sugar per serving while packing in 22g of protein so it’s great if you’re looking to reduce sugar in your diet but still get a sweet fix. One of the easiest to mix on the list too it feels like the finest powder and dissolved in seconds. The team at Shreddy also suggests you can cook or bake with it adding it to morning oats.

With no soy, nuts, dairy or allergens it’s one of the few on the list that isn’t fortified with extra vitamins and minerals or amino acids but that’s not a problem if it’s taken as part of a balanced diet. It’s towards the cheapest on the list and is made with entirely home compostable packaging as well as being made in the UK so if ethics and food miles are important to you, this is a great choice.

Continue reading...

Crazy Nutrition 100% tri protein chocolate flavour

  • Best: For recipes
  • Size: 1kg
  • Type of protein: Whey and casein protein
  • Flavours available: Vanilla, chocolate and salted caramel flavours
  • Protein per serving: 23.25g

The team at Crazy Nutrition has created its own Tri Protein made with six non-genetically modified proteins including milk protein concentrate and miscellar casenin. Casenin is a milk-based protein which is digested more slowly than whey, making it better at reducing muscle breakdown post work out. While it’s not plant-based, it is vegetarian – though bare in mind that milk whey can be an allergen. It also contains digizyme which is an enzyme to reduce bloating and we found it did just that each time we tested it. Plus we like that it’s the only powder to come with a recipe (protein banana bread) on the packet too.

Continue reading...

Bioglan Superfoods beauty protein

  • Best: For beauty
  • Size: 100g
  • Protein type: Pea and rice protein
  • Flavours available: Berry flavour
  • Protein per serving: 70.6g

Suitable for both vegetarians and vegans, the pea and rice protein contribute to maintaining and building muscle mass. High in both vitamin C, which contributes to collagen production, and biotin, which has been found to boost hair and skin regenration, it’s the only powder on the list to position itself as a beauty protein powder. It’s also enriched with hyaluronic acid which has been found to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and also contains silica which helps exfoliate by shedding dead skin cells. The packet advises adding it to porridge, pancake or muffin mixes as well as having it as a drink or in a smoothie.

Continue reading...

MyProtein impact whey

  • Best: For beginners
  • Size: 1kg
  • Type of protein: Whey protein
  • Flavours available: 40 flavours including strawberry cream, white chocolate and Jelly Belly buttered popcorn
  • Protein per seerving: 21g

Vegetarian and gluten free, MyProtein’s impact whey has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests. It’s the UKs favourite brand of protein powder and with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why. It also contains 2g of leucine per serving which is needed for protein synthesis and it also contributes to healing. It contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual and saccharin sounding flavours. Tiramisu flavour anyone?

Continue reading...

Ringana sport ultimate strength protein powder

  • Best: For athletes
  • Size: 616g
  • Type of protein: Pea, shiitake mushroom and rice protein
  • Flavours available: Fruity flavour
  • Protein per serving: 26g

Hugely popular in mainland Europe, but not so well known in the UK, Ringana sport ultimate strength protein powder is one of the tastiest on the list and fast gaining traction on this side of the water. While it doesn’t boast different flavours, it tastes fruity, is easy to drink and packs plenty of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids – which make it easier to digest and be used by the body.

It contains 36 percent RDA of vitamin B6, 25 percent RDA of folic acid, 15 percent RDA of vitamin C, 25 percent RDA of vitamin B2. It’s vegan and contains linseed protein powder too which helps the body absorb the rest of the vitamins and minerals in it. It mixed within a few shakes with all three substances, water, milk, and plant milk too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Protein powders

For taste, health benefits, vitamins and minerals Welle Co nourishing protein chocolate flavour comes out on top. It’s an all in one boasting a big whack of protein alongside a lot of other important nutrients, vitamins and minerals and being vegan it suits every diet type. If it’s good enough for Elle Macpherson, it’s good enough for us.

A close second, goes to Get Shreddy protein French vanilla flavour it’s one of the cheapest on the list but in a world of foil packeted protein powders with plastic scoops, the fact the entire packet is compostable makes it an environmentally friendly option, not to mention the fact it’s got plenty of ideas to cook with it too.

Special mention goes to Bioglan Superfoods beauty protein, it’s the cheapest on the list but if you’re after a protein powder that will enrich and nourish skin and hair, this is a fabulous option.

For soothing muscles and a speedy post-work out recovery, these are the best massage guns

