Wander into any sports store, outdoor shop or supermarket and the array of energy gels can be overwhelming. Choosing a flavour you might want to try when you’re midway through a long run, sweating and possibly feeling queasy is a tough call. Then there’s the decision on whether to caffeine or not to caffeine. Depending on the runners you speak to, you’ll discover their allegiance or hatred of caffeine in gels, it makes the quarrel between the Montagues and Capulets seem trivial.

The UK energy gel market is expected to be a massive £781.6m by 2028. It’s an ever-expanding sector and, as such, the science and testing behind the gels has never been more rigorous.

Angela MacAusland is a runner and running coach, and has completed more than 50 half marathons, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about how best to get one done. She says the perfect gel depends on the runner. “Carbohydrates are the best source of energy for runners but the body can only store a limited amount of carbs in the muscles, so these need to be replenished regularly when running distances of a half marathon or upwards,” she explains. “Energy gels are the easy way to consume carbohydrates; they’re portable, fast acting and usually pretty tasty. Some gels also contain electrolytes, which are essential minerals that help the body stay hydrated”.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start and while lots of gels are available at aid stations during races, MacAusland says it’s worth looking into what’s provided on the day before you get to the start line. “Taste and consistency are big factors to consider too, with the exception of unflavoured gels, all of them are sweet, with varying consistencies from fairly liquid to thick and gloopy,” she says. “Try out different ones to see which you prefer and make sure you try them during the exercise because you’ll find they taste different before and during a run.”

MacAusland goes on to explain that you should consider the carbohydrate content of the gels too. This isn’t the time to be considering low calories or low carbs, so make sure to look for gels that are 25 grams or more of carbohydrates per serving where possible. “Digestibility is also important and it’s only something you’ll figure out and know about by practising in training,” she adds. “Some gels contain artificial flavouring, colouring or preservatives so do your research if natural, non-GMO or organic ingredients are important to your dietary choices.”

With gels being a personal choice for runners, we spoke to a number of different experts to find out which ones they can’t get across the finish line without.

Best energy gels for 2024

Maurten gel 100, 12 x 40g: £32.95, Maurten.com

( Maurten )

With just six ingredients and no added colouring, flavour or preservatives, Maurten’s clear gels contain 25g carbohydrates per sachet, as well as water, glucose, fructose, calcium carbonate, gluconic acid and sodium alginate.

Qualified England Athletics coach and half marathoner Heather Harris says: “I always use Maurten gels. I’ve done 21 marathons and tried everything, and these – although more expensive – are a jelly-like consistency which doesn’t get everything sticky – and I say that as someone who has had flies sticking to the gloop around my face with other cheaper brands. Maurten gels are easy to digest and definitely give me that extra kick without any stomach issues. I alternate between caffeine and non-caffeine and take one every four miles. They also don’t need added water either.”

Buy now

My Protein energy gel lite, 20 x 50g: £9.20, Myprotein.com

( My Protein )

Great for instant energy, these gels are orange-flavoured and combine maltodextrin, fructose, electrolytes, 25g of carbohydrates and vitamins B6 and B12. Clare O’Reilly, nine times marathon runner and six times ultra-marathon runner says: “These are light, tasty and not too saccharin. The packet opens easily with hands or teeth and the texture isn’t gloopy or frogspawn-like. These gels are also vegan and vegetarian, so no matter what dietary requirements they’re perfect for every distance and every runner. They’re towards the cheaper end of the market too, so a great all-rounder.”

Buy now

Torq apple crumble gels, box of 15: £31.25, Amazon.co.uk

( Torq fitness )

They’re vegan, contain no colours or artificial sweeteners and have natural flavourings, so it’s no wonder these easy-to-carry gels are a favourite with runners across the country.

Gemma Carter, who has competed for England in the 100k, mountain and trail ultras, and has a marathon PB of two hours 54 minutes, swears by Torq’s gels. They have “a 2:1 maltodextrin to fructose mix for better absorption and include electrolytes with a kick of 29g carbohydrates per gel,” she notes. They’re also “great on the stomach and I don’t get bored of the taste,” adds Carter. If you’re looking for a caffeine energy gel, she recommends trying the banoffee flavour (£24, Amazon.co.uk), which she likes to take at the end stages of races.

Jemma Arbon, ultra-marathoner, England athletics endurance coach, England Athletics Regional Councillor and owner of Athletic Brand koko+kind also rates Torq energy gels. Noting that they are “vegan and have a really great flavour”. She added that they’re “easier on the tummy than most gels” and have not caused any stomach upsets during races.

Buy now

Clif bloks energy chews, 18 x 60g: £45, Sigmasports.com

( Sigma Sports )

Starting off as a chew before dissolving into a gel texture, Clif bloks come in five flavours; strawberry red, black cherry, mountain berry, tropical punch and margherita.

Jo Wilkinson – who represented GB in the European Championships in 2010 and finished in the top 20 of the Elite London Marathon twice – says she loves Clif bloks and notes that they’re “more like gel sweets than gels”. They’re “less sickly than gels and they mostly dissolve in your mouth rather than requiring swallowing like gels do which can be quite tricky to do while running too”, adds Wilkinson.

Buy now

High 5, 5 x 60g: £7.49, Highfive.co.uk

( High five )

Running coach, marathoner and half marathoner Erica Carter from Jogonrunning.com says: “I’ve tried a variety of gels, sweets and energy drinks and I found my favourites are the High 5 gels. I’ve tried taking the gels at different times and found High 5 about every 40 minutes, with the last two in a marathon distance containing caffeine, works best for me. I find them the easiest to take as they are more runny than some.”

Available in a variety of flavours including tropical and raspberry, these gels contain real fruit, no artificial sweeteners, no colouring and promise to be lump-free too.

Buy now

Energy gels FAQs

When should I start using energy gels?

“Every runner has different preferences and needs when it comes to gels, but the general rule of thumb is to practise using gels during training to find out what you like and what you can stomach, as well as how many you need to consume to keep your energy levels up,” says MacAusland. “It can be trial and error during training but the one bit of advice is to never, ever try anything new on race day. Do all your testing in training where the consequences aren’t so big.”

Are energy gels safe?

While the vast majority should have no issues with these clever pouches, MacAusland advises making sure you pick the right one for your body. For anyone with dietary requirements checking that gels are gluten free or vegan is important, as are any ingredients in case of sensitivities or allergies. “Some gels contain caffeine which is great if you’re in need of a boost towards the end of a race or training run, but caffeine doesn’t agree with everyone and it’s not so great if you have a sensitivity to it,” she explains.

