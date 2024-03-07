Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Running is an excellent form of exercise for many reasons. It burns more calories than any other mainstream workout (including cycling and swimming), can reduce your risk of long-term illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke, and even has the ability to boost your mood. So, consider us sold.

Plus, unlike most other exercises, it’s completely free. You can do it anywhere, and it requires very little equipment – all you actually need to get started is a pair of sturdy shoes and the motivation to hit the pavement.

But, as simple as running may be, it isn’t always easy, especially if you’re a newbie. So learning a few basics about the sport first – such as the different gear options and which apps you can use to help you on your way – will undoubtedly make your training more effective and could even increase the enjoyment you get out of it.

If you’re completely new to the exercise, visit our IndyBest running section for all our tried and tested reviews of the kit you may need, from the best trainers, watches, belts, leggings, sunglasses, armbands and sports bras.

But, before you lace up your trainers, read on for our expert guide that’s full of extremely useful tips for beginners, including how to stay driven and the best ways to track your progress – then you’ll be ready to pound the pavements. Good luck!

How to start running 5K

Setting a target is one way to add structure to a run and give you something to aim for. We recommend downloading a running app like MapMyRun to help track the distance, pace and time you achieve, so you can easily see just how much you’re improving as the weeks go by.

Running 5km is a common goal for new runners, not only because of the viral challenge but because it’s long enough to require stamina and a level of fitness and easily achievable if you stick to it. But you can start with any distance suitable to you.

Once you work up to 5k, you can then set new goals like running a 10k, a half marathon and maybe even a marathon. Or just work on improving your time on the 5k, we won’t get ahead of ourselves.

“If you're looking to build up to your first 5km, the most important thing is to build gradually,” says Kieran Alger, founder of Man V Miles. “If you aim to run too far, or try to run too fast it can increase your risk of injury but also just make it all feel horrible,” he adds.

Rather than attempting it all in one run, he suggests building up distance slowly, with a mix of running and walking.

“Run for a bit, walk when you feel the need and then run again when you feel recovered." "It's also good to find somewhere to do laps close to home so you're always within walking distance should you need to stop,” Alger recommends.

Get the right kit

During the winter, it’s especially important to make sure you have the correct gear as the right layers and accessories will help keep you running longer. When choosing a running jacket, you need to decide if you’re after something completely waterproof to battle through the harshest of blizzards or if you just need something windproof and warm to take the edge off.

(Zoe Griffin)

In our guide to the best running jackets for women, our tester picked Proviz’s classic waterproof running jacket (£63.47, Provizsports.com best buy. They “felt safe knowing the fluorescent fabric is seven times more visible than other materials”, adding that “there’s a huge amount of Reflect360 highly reflective strips, which light up like the Blackpool illuminations when headlights shine on them”.

If cold weather is enough to put you off your next run, our writer recommends Lululemon’s down for it all jacket (from £149, Lululemon.co.uk). It “features zoned-down insulation panels where you need them the most, plus stretchy fleece to keep you moving freely”. What’s more, there’s no need to worry about overheating, as the water and wind-resistant high-tech Glyde fabric helped to prevent this.

(Charlie Allenby)

For men, our tester chose the Montane spine waterproof jacket (£330, Montane.com) as their top pick, giving it full marks. “The spine waterproof jacket from Montane is the ideal running partner from September through to late spring,” they said. “The fabric helps to prevent typical hot spots (under the arms and the back) and, if it’s mild, you can manage your temperature courtesy of two mesh-lined pockets and two popper buttons on the full-length front zip, which enables you to get the full benefit of a breeze without the jacket flapping around you.”

If you’re looking for something within a lower price bracket, our writer hailed the Proviz classic men’s active running jacket (£38, Provizsports.com) as the best option for commuting. “Breathable and waterproof, it kept us comfortable throughout – even when running with a bag – and its low-profile hood protected us from the odd shower”. The reflective detailing is positioned so that it isn’t covered by your backpack too.

(Salomon)

When it comes to your bottom half, in our review of the best women’s running leggings, the Salomon cross run for women (£75, Salomon.com) took the top spot. “They’re incredibly lightweight (207g), they wick away sweat and moisture brilliantly – it didn’t even gather on the back of the knees during testing – and they stayed firmly in place even when they got wet in the rain”, our reviewer said. They feature reflective detailing, they noted, deep side pockets, and a wide range of sizes.

(Alba)

When it comes to running on sunny days (here’s hoping), you may want to have a pair of running sunglasses on hand, and in our review of the best, the Alba delta ultra (£153.12, Albaoptics.cc) were the top performers. Our writer found that they felt the lightest (despite not actually being the most lightweight on test) and that the field of vision they provided was “exceptional”, while they also rated the “shape and sponginess of the arm-end”.

How to find the right running shoes

A great pair of trusty trainers is the only real essential piece of kit you need when running. “A good pair of running shoes isn't a golden ticket to becoming a brilliant runner, but it can make the difference between having an enjoyable time out on the roads and not,” says Alger.

“You want to have the right tools for the job, whether that is training for a marathon, running for cardio fitness or for a boost to your mental health.”

He recommends not falling into the trap of thinking the higher the price tag, the better the shoes. "One runners' perfect shoes might be £60, while others are £200. It's just all about finding what works with your needs, feet and running style.”

It’s also important to consider what you need the shoe to do – will you run roads, trails, treadmills or gravel paths in parks? How far will you run and how fast? “Some shoes are made a bit more like a luxury saloon while others are stripped-back sports cars for shorter, faster runs,” Alger adds.

If you're starting out with low mileage at a slower pace, Alger advises looking for a versatile running shoe that can cope with a wide range of running, for example, something that works well for road, light trail paths and treadmills.

However, if you’re an experienced runner, a pair of noticeably worn-out shoes suggests it’s time for a change. It’s recommended that you should change your running shoes every 300-500 miles.

“This is largely because the midsole foam degrades over time, becoming more compressed through impact and that can hamper its cushioning properties,” Alger explains.

Most running specialist shops offer treadmill testing where staff can help you decide on the best pair for you, but it’s also worth watching some videos on YouTube as part of your research, and there are many running-specific channels such as the Global Triathlon Network, The Run Experience and The Running Channel.

(best mens running shoes)

When it comes to the best shoes for men, our tester highlighted New Balance 1080v13 men’s running shoe (£160, Newbalance.co.uk) as their overall best buy, owing to “all-round performance, foot-hugging lockdown and supreme cushy comfort”. They went on to add that they “found it spritely enough for tempo sessions, comfortable enough for long distances, and durable enough to handle treadmill duties when the weather was less than favourable outdoors”.

(Saucony)

In our review of the best women’s running shoes, it was the Saucony women’s tempus trainers (£165, Saucony.com) that secured the top spot, with our writer praising the “superb energy return”. “The support is reassuringly present but it’s on the less extreme side, and we think you could probably run in this shoe if you’re a neutral runner, especially if your form slips as you get tired,” they said. “It’s an extremely comfortable, lightweight shoe with great arch support, a secure and supportive heel cup, and the toebox houses a relatively wide foot (but not for the widest of feet).”

Once you've bought a pair, Alger recommends wearing them at home around the house to get an idea of how they feel on your feet before heading out on a run.

Use tech solutions to guide your runs

If you want to track your distance, measure your heart rate and increase your average speed, apps like Couch To 5K do just that. The NHS-approved podcasts aim to get you off your couch and complete 5km in nine weeks through three runs a week. It may seem impossible at the beginning, but we can confirm it does actually work and countless people have had real running success.

(IndyBest)

You can pick a celebrity coach to guide each run, including Jo Whiley, Sarah Millican, Sanjeev Kohli or Michael Johnson, to keep things entertaining, and the key is consistency.

It’s suitable for all ages and abilities, too. Week one starts off small with just a brisk five-minute walk, with alternating one minute of running and one and a half minutes of walking for a total of 20 minutes. Download it here for Android and here for iOS.

If you love data and geeking out over your stats, then a running watch could prove great motivation, too. In our guide to the best fitness trackers, the Amazfit GTS mini 4 (£99, Very.co.uk) was named the best buy. “For less than £100, the Amazfit offers a multitude of useful features to help both beginners and sporty types,” our writer said.

(Amazfit)

If you’re looking to use a Fitbit fitness tracker, the Fitbit charge 5 (£129.99, Jdwilliams.co.uk) nabbed first place in our review of the best. “Combining a widened tracker screen (or arguably, a streamlined watch face) with a rich feature set that includes smartphone notifications and health scans, the charge 5 is a best-of-both-worlds Fitbit that will hit the sweet spot for many users.” Our tester also hailed it for its “stylish interface design and simple swipe navigation”.

(Pete wise )

Plug into your favourite music or podcast

Running is also a great opportunity to get some much-needed time to yourself, and listening to music while you’re out and about is an easy way to get in a good mood for your training.

(Beats)

When it comes to finding the best pair of running headphones, the Beats Fit Pro true wireless noise cancelling in-ear headphones (Was £219.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk) were our writer’s top performer. Not only were they an “exceptionally comfortable headphone to wear”, but “they’re as at home on a longer, sweatier run as much as they are a rainy 5km”, owing to being both sweat- and water-resistant.

