There’s nothing more satisfying than a run on a sunny day, but your regular sunglasses aren’t normally up to the job of keeping you seeing straight while you’re trying to beat your PB.

What makes a pair of sunnies specific to running? Lightweight frames are always helpful, letting you focus on the miles ahead, while some will also have anti-fog elements to prevent cloudiness when you’re exerting yourself. Lenses that wrap around the sides of your face minimise the likelihood of bugs and debris getting into your eyes, while also providing a wide field of vision so that you can see obstacles (or, indeed, runners threatening to overtake you).

For those who don’t wish to look like they’re an extra in Tron, there are plenty of brands creating sunglasses in more lifestyle-friendly shapes, and most of these options will perform as well when drinking beers on a picnic blanket as they will on a 10k. They often have anti-slip details around the nose, or slightly sportier arms than your regular sunnies.

When it comes to lenses, there’s a couple of different approaches that eyewear companies take. Polarisation has become increasingly standard – it’s a technology that minimises glare, and its presence is often (but not always) signalled by a mirrored look on the lenses. For those who want to buy a pair for more specific conditions, there’s a whole array of options for different weathers, and even pairs with interchangeable lenses, should you find yourself in direct sunlight and a storm in the same afternoon.

Many eyewear companies have their own names for lenses at different ends of this bright-to-dark spectrum, and you can roughly compare across brands by looking at the “visible light transmission” percentage, or VLT. A low number is best for sunny conditions, while a high number is best for overcast ones.

How we tested

We sourced models from a range of brands we trust and those we were recommended by fellow runners. These ran the gamut from the biggest sports eyewear company in the world, to some smaller brands doing exciting things in the space. We also looked at companies making models for cycling, hiking and snow sports, as there’s often plenty of overlap when it comes to features.

To test them, we wore them on a range of runs – short, long, and a memorable one on a treadmill (the gym staff were perplexed, to say the least) – and in a range of weathers. We were unable to test the models designed for off-road ultra marathons, because we are quite simply not that good at running. But we exerted ourselves to the max to check these models would stay put, even during the sweatiest of sessions. We also executed a head-banging test… we doubt you’ll wear any of these at a Napalm Death show, but isn’t it good to know you could?

Finally, we used our coffee scale to get an accurate weight for each pair, so you can be sure of your ultralight credentials. These are the best on test.

The best running sunglasses for 2022 are:

Best for ultra runners – Alba delta ultra: £156.03, Albaoptics.cc

