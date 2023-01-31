Jump to content

10 best men’s running shoes to keep your fitness on track

The right footwear will help you go the distance

Jon Axworthy
Tuesday 31 January 2023 13:15
We laced up these kicks to find out what difference they would make to our Strava streaks

We laced up these kicks to find out what difference they would make to our Strava streaks

(The Independent)

Running man? Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution to start running for the first time, or you’re prepping for a big event, you need to be sure what’s on your feet matches your ambitions.

This truly is a great time to be a runner because if you walk into any sports shop, you’ll be presented with a dizzying array of options on the running shelves. That said, there are so many choices available that it can be hard to know exactly which shoe is right for you and your training plan.

What you can guarantee is that it will come down to three things: the upper (which is all about comfort and cradling); the midsole (which is where the protection and cushioning happens); and the outsole (which will give you stability and grip). A good shoe will ensure all these elements combine to protect you from injury, without dampening your momentum, and that you get out of the shoe what you put in when it comes to energy return. After all, a good shoe is engineered to put a spring in your step.

If you look down at the feet of everyone on the starting line of a local Parkrun or a major marathon, what’s on the feet of one runner will differ from the next one along. That’s because shoes will sit at different points on the scale between energy return and cushioning, and what’s right for one man’s gait and goals will differ from the next.

That’s why we’ve sought out shoes that match a range of experience levels, whether you’re simply trying to regain your fitness, or you’re adding to the impressive collection of race bling hanging in the downstairs toilet.

How we tested

There’s nothing more exciting for a runner than lacing up a new pair of kicks to see what difference they will make to their run and their Strava profile.

We contacted all the well-known brands (and some less well-known ones) to find out what they had to offer in 2023.

To equalise the testing, we always set out on fresh legs, so we could really put each pair through their paces, but made sure we always went the distance to find out what the shoes had to offer when we started to blow hard and heavy legs set in.

The best men’s running shoes for 2023 are:

  • Best men’s running shoes for training and racing – Hoka mach 5: £130, Hoke.com
  • Best speedy men’s running shoes – Nike alphafly next% 2: £269.95, Nike.com
  • Best men’s running shoes for stability – New Balance fresh foam X 860 V13: £140, Newbalance.co.uk
  • Best men’s running shoes for 21k-ers – Hoka Bondi X: £180, Hoka.com
  • Best men’s running shoes for longer outings – Adidas adistar 2.0 shoes: £120, Adidas.co.uk
  • Best men’s running shoes for cushioning and comfort – On cloudmonster: £160, On-running.com
  • Best men’s running shoes for sustainability – Adidas ultraboost 22 made with nature shoes: £165, Adidas.co.uk
  • Best pavement pounder – Brooks glycerin stealthfit 20: £150, Brooksrunning.com
  • Best maximal men’s running shoes – Salomon glide max: £98, Salomon.com
  • Best men’s running shoes for recovery runs – Under Armour HOVR mega 3 clone running shoes: £135, Underarmour.co.uk

Hoka mach 5

  • Best: For training and racing
  • Size: UK 6.5 to 13.5
  • Colours: Nine options available

Hot on the heels of the already accomplished mach 4, the next incarnation retains the rocker shape, delivering a smooth transition from heel-strike to toe-off. However, now it also boasts an improved midsole foam, which really cushions an extended period of pavement pounding without deadening a run and dampening responsiveness.

It’s pretty tricky for a running shoe to straddle many runners’ needs – to be big on protection and injury prevention, while retaining the energy return needed when you want to go out and pick up the pace – but Hoka has done this superbly with the 5.

The mesh upper has been reworked and again treads a very fine line between letting your foot breathe and move, and yet still feel comfortably locked down to avoid rubbing and blisters on sweaty feet.

Finally, the outsole completes the package, offering traction in the wet and good connection in drier conditions. It also helps that the mach 5 is even lighter than the 4, for that winged heel feel.

Continue reading...

Nike alphafly next% 2

  • Best: Speed shoe
  • Size: UK 5.5 to 14
  • Colour: Orange, green

Now the controversy around the next% has subsided (the shoes were deemed by some as being too performance-enhancing when it comes to official competitive races), we can really focus on what makes this shoe such a running revolution.

Nike has built on the legendary “sub-2” performance of the shoe by improving the feel of the upper, with its AtomKnit 2.0 material allowing the foot to move, while keeping it nicely secure and centralised.

The upper package is completed with a well-padded ankle and tongue, and there’s additional foam in the midsole, which adds to a nice cradling effect, which we felt even on longer runs.

However, this shoe is all about speed and you’ll only feel the benefits of its construction (and really get your money’s worth) when you stop plodding and pick up the pace. When you do, the shoe responds with impressive energy absorption and release, and as much “pop” as you can handle.

You may not have a “sub-2” goal in mind, but if you’re more concerned with the minutes than the medals, and are focussed on beating a previous time, these are the shoes to have on your feet.

Continue reading...

New Balance fresh foam X 860 V13

  • Best: For stability
  • Size: UK 6.5 to 13.5
  • Colour: Six options available

With two layers of fresh foam to protect you and provide energy return, the V13 carries on where the V12 left off, providing a reliably firm foot strike, thanks to something called a dense medial post.

Now, that sounds extremely technical, but it’s simply there to provide support for athletes who suffer from overpronation, as the foot rolls inwards when it contacts the ground.

The mesh upper is both bolstering and breathable, while the gusset tongue stays where it should be and doesn’t wander about the shoe as you run.

It’s not the lightest shoe in the line-up, but if it’s stability and comfort you’re after when the miles begin to add up, this is an excellent choice.

Continue reading...

Hoka Bondi X

  • Best: For 21k-ers
  • Size: UK 6.5 to 13.5
  • Colour: Two options available

Often, manufacturers can be guilty of forcing out a new version of a shoe that’s been well received by the running community, purely to capitalise on its reputation, rather than make a better shoe.

That definitely isn’t the case here, with the Bondi X boasting a carbon fibre plate in the midsole. You’d think this would get buried in the signature pillowy foam, but it really does make its presence felt while running, and helps the shoe (and its contents) spring away from the hard stuff.

Supremely comfortable and cushioned, this combines the hare and tortoise running mentalities superbly, and so is a shoe that will suit a huge cross-section of running goals.

Continue reading...

Adidas adistar 2.0 shoes

  • Best: For longer outings
  • Size: UK 6 to 14.5
  • Colour: Three options available

Although the adistar has the aesthetics of shoes termed “maximal” – which essentially involves strapping two big pillows to your feet and going for a run – the 2.0’s have pulled off a nifty trick of feeling nice and wallowy when you’re standing in them but kicking into life when running.

This is thanks to a new foam formulation in the midsole, which gets denser the further back you go, so the heel is much firmer than the more-cushioned front.

Combined with the rocker design, they really propel you forward, while the upper holds the foot where it needs to be, which just adds to the suitability of the shoe for longer runs.

As one of our testers noted, this shoe is “soft, yet energetic”. With that in mind, the brand really should rename the shoe the Adidas puppy 2.0.

Continue reading...

On cloudmonster

  • Best: For cushioning and comfort
  • Size: UK 6.5 to 13.5
  • Colour: Siz options available

Now, this is a truly maximal shoe, whose pure purpose is to offer plenty of protection on long or easy runs.

Obviously, one of the things that makes On shoes stand out are the midsole holes, which the Swiss brand calls tecelements.

Above this, sits On’s speedboard, which bears down on the air pockets as you push off. The combination of the two creates maximum spring and harnesses the energy of your momentum.

It’s a solid theory and it works well in practice, as we found the shoe to be one of the most comfortable on test, while still being responsive enough to kick into life when we wanted to speed up and amp up the energy return.

Continue reading...

Adidas ultraboost 22 made with nature shoes

  • Best: For sustainability
  • Size: UK 3.5 to 14.5
  • Colour: Three options available

Ultraboost shoes have always been renowned for their ridiculously comfy midsole and, thankfully, the new 22s retain that plush profile. This is thanks to the thousands of compressed boost pellets making up the foam, which, quite literally, put a spring in your step.

As the name suggests, Adidas has gone out of its way to make this a sustainable running shoe with a foot-hugging upper. Half of this upper is constructed with lyocell, which includes fibres from sustainably grown wood.

When running, the whole foot feels well locked down without being restricted. The continental outsole is a composite of natural, virgin and conventional rubber, which retains the almost glue-like properties of one of our favourite outsoles on the market to reduce any slippage while running to an absolute minimum, even in wet weather.

Finally, if looks are important to you, we think this is one of the most stylish running shoes available, looking as good paired with jeans as it does running shorts.

Continue reading...

Brooks glycerin stealthfit 20

  • Best: Pavement pounder
  • Size: UK 6 to 14
  • Colour: Four options available

One of the greatest compliments you can pay a running shoe is that you actually forget you’re wearing it. And that’s exactly the case here, with bags of cushioning and bounce in the midsole that will let you get lost in your running playlist.

Added to this is the stealthfit upper, easily one of the most comfortable on test, thanks to the material used, which provides a glove-like fit for the foot while allowing plenty of stretch when you begin to ask more of the shoe itself.

Almost half of the materials used in the upper are recycled, so the shoe’s eco credentials are pretty sound, too. All in all, this shoe is a big leap forward for the glycerin series.

Continue reading...

Salomon glide max

  • Best: Maximal shoe
  • Size: UK 6.5 to 13.5
  • Colour: Three colours available

When your legs are tired after a big run, slipping these maximal shoes on will help you keep your muscles moving while protecting aching limbs and feet.

What the shoe does so well is offer up all this protection without it feeling like it’s slowing you down, thanks to some very well-executed rocker design throughout the midsole and outsole (Salomon calls it R camber technology).

The shoe also provides a wider pattern at the front for smoother and easier transitions, so you can get into the flow of your run quicker.

The only slight word of warning is that the shoe wasn’t particularly breathable, so is more suited for running in the cooler months, or for anyone who doesn’t run hot.

Continue reading...

Under Armour HOVR mega 3 clone running shoes

  • Best: For recovery runs
  • Size: UK 6 to 14
  • Colour: Five options available

The mega 3 has retained the midsole from its predecessor, which puts a lot of emphasis on protecting the area under the balls of the feet and the toes. This means you really feel like you can plant your foot down and improve the stability of your stride when you’re running on tired legs.

And this is what makes the mega 3 such a good choice when you’re heading out the day after a long one, just to keep your legs moving.

However, for a maximal shoe with plenty of cushioning, we never felt like our transitions, from heel to toe, were being interrupted, and the fit of the upper package was secure without ever feeling restrictive.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Men’s running shoes

When it comes to putting the fun back in our run, the Hoka mach 5s couldn’t be beaten. The shoe really hit the sweet spot between having enough cushioning to take the sting out of a session on the hard stuff, while still being responsive enough to challenge personal bests.

Doing a couch to 5k? Here’s a beginner’s guide to everything you need to start running

