Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best men’s summer shoes 2023: Sandals, slides, trainers and more

From sandals and slides to clogs and trainers, we’ve tried and tested the best men’s summer shoes

Samuel Mathewson
Wednesday 05 July 2023 09:39
<p>Best summer shoes for men 2023</p>

Best summer shoes for men 2023

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Finding the right shoes for summer as a man can be difficult. If you want something a little bit different – not just the same old colours and bland styles – then you need to really trawl the corners of the internet for something cool.

But don’t despair, as our IndyBest tester has done the legwork for you to bring you a selection of some of the best options to go from drab to dreamy this summer.

Keep reading if you’re looking for a pair of shoes that you can wear both to the office and for team drinks afterwards, a pair of sandals that you can pack in your carry-on bag for a weekend in Italy or sandals that are fancy enough to wear as a guest at a summer wedding.

We will also give you some tips for styling your new summer shoes. So whether you’re looking for comfy trainers for stomping around the city or elevated sandals for exploring on a beach holiday, we’ve tried and tested some of the best styles that will be perfect for the warm weather.

Related stories

11 best walking sandals for men, women and kids for summer adventures
I unboxed Heat’s £390 luxury menswear mystery box – here’s what I thought
10 best men’s walking boots and shoes, tried and tested for a blister-free hike
10 best men’s puffer and down jackets that will fend off the wintry weather
15 best men’s waterproof jackets that are lightweight and breathable

How we tested

Our tester spent hours scouring the internet for the most attractive options, walked miles in all the different shoes and created a very messy wardrobe to find styling options for a range of sandals, trainers and other footwear that are perfect for the warmer months. These are the best mens sandals and summer shoes for 2023.

Best summer shoes for men 2023

(Samuel Mathewson)

The best men’s summer shoes for 2023 are:

Ancient Greek Sandals filippos

  • Best: Summer shoes overall
  • Sizes available: EU39-45
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Look great
    • Versatile

Our best buy for men’s summer shoes are the filippos from Ancient Greek Sandals. Backless with a woven leather front, these sandals are surprisingly comfortable. Our tester could walk around London all day in the sunshine and there was no discomfort. An offbeat look with straight leg jeans and graphic tee is perfect for a day shopping or pubbing.

As with many leather items, there was a bit of colour transfer onto our tester’s feet but nothing dramatic – though the brand advises against wearing these in the rain or wet weather. The soles of these are very flat so do not offer arch support which feels strange at first but our tester got used to it.

Continue reading...

Adidas samba trainers

  • Best: Versatile trainers
  • Sizes available: UK 5.5 - 13
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Goes with anything
    • Variety of colours

The Adidas sambas are still cool even though they are seemingly ubiquitous on social media and walking around the city. The classic design dates way back to 1949, making this a modern classic. They are available in numerous colourways but opt for the white or black pair if you want to stay minimal with your look.

Our tester found them to be comfortable, light for summer and they matched almost every outfit. Whether dressing down smart trousers to the office or pairing with some blue denim or shorts, the sambas will be your go to shoe for summer and beyond.

Continue reading...

M&S autograph leather slip-on sandals

  • Best: Comfortable sandals
  • Sizes available: UK6 - 12
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Versatile

M&S’s robust slides are great for throwing on before heading out to the shops for BBQ essentials and will be your best friend at the beach or wandering around a European city this summer. Wear these with some linen shorts and a shirt for cool comfort while traveling.

The fit is ever so slightly large which makes them roomy but not too much that they rub the feet. Our tester tried them in the brown colour which has a subtle two-tone effect. This is a style that will pair with many summer looks whether you choose black or brown.

Continue reading...

Grenson dale sandals

  • Best: For a summer splurge
  • Sizes available: UK6 - 12
  • Why we love it
    • Unique style
    • Works with formal and casual looks
  • Take note
    • Not the best for wider feet

Mules and clogs have been having their moment for a while with the popularity of the Birkenstock boston clogs. Grenson has its own clogs for men, the dale, which our tester has been pairing with a range of outfits and occasions. He wore them casually with jeans and even to a more formal event during a hot summer day with trousers and a shirt. We suggest wearing these with socks.

The footbed is a soft suede texture which feels great. Take note if you have wide feet that the footbed may become uncomfortable after prolonged wear. Our tester went for the dark brown but there are black and tan colourways and also a brown shearling lined pair available.

Continue reading...

Frescobol Carioca veluso suede espadrilles

  • Best: Espadrilles
  • Sizes available: EU40 - 46
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Laid back

A summer shoe roundup isn’t complete without a pair of espadrilles but the issue is our reviewer normally doesn’t like them. These changed our reviewer’s mind completely about the allure of espadrilles. The veluso style from Frescobol Carioca are suede with a collapsible contrast heel that makes these easy to slip on and go.

The collapsible heel makes them feel more casual and “thrown on”, which our reviewer appreciates with his style. These are great to run down to the beach with when on holiday or wandering around the city in the park and to the pub.

Continue reading...

AllSaints, rio leather sandals

  • Best: Leather flip flops
  • Sizes available: UK7 - 12
  • Why we love it
    • Look great
    • Luxurious
  • Take note
    • Heavy

Flip flops have a bad rap especially for men, but when styled correctly they can be a great summer staple. Reminiscent of the ginza sandals from The Row, the chunky rios from AllSaints are an example of flip flops done right. Our tester paired these with longer smart trousers to dress them up. The chunkiness makes these sandals quite heavy so these will be great for shorter walks to the beach or wandering around a museum to cool off on a summer’s day.

Continue reading...

Russell & Bromley mirage sandals

  • Best: Elevated slides
  • Sizes available: UK7 - 12
  • Why we love it
    • Unique texture
    • Cushioned sole

The first thing that our tester noticed when trying on the Russell & Bromley mirage sandals was the comfortable footbed made of cushioned leather. There is a crocodile effect on the upper of the sandal with a stitching detail. The shape is attractive and the amount of leather on the top is great to feel secure around the foot.

The mirage sandals are available in black or a deep brown that our tester chose and are made in Italy. If you don’t want to go for a standard pair of slides, this is the perfect way to get an elevated Italian feeling to your summer footwear.

Continue reading...

Vans anaheim factory authentic 44 dx shoes

  • Best: Comfortable trainers
  • Sizes available: UK2.5 - 12
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable

We find Vans’ to be some of the most comfortable shoes for summertime. Originally a skate shoe and a familiar choice for emos and rockers, these shoes can actually pair with lots of styles. The anaheim factory pack is named after the original factory in Anaheim, California and pays homage to the original design with some updated features.

These are available in some great classic colours, but our tester loves the checkerboard print to add as a point of interest to an otherwise paired-back outfit. If the Olsen Twins can wear Vans, then so can we!

Continue reading...

Birkenstock zurich

  • Best: Suede sandals
  • Sizes available: UK2.5 - 13
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Can wear all day

These one strap sandals have been a staple for our tester for years because they are not the typical Birkenstock shape and they hide a lot of the foot while still working to keep cool during the summer months. The suede comes in a variety of colours but our tester has the taupe colour which seems to be the most popular. These are great to pair with shorts so feet don’t feel too exposed and are comfortable enough and provide enough footbed support to walk around all day whether on holiday or running errands. Plus, they look great when worn with formal trousers for dinner or drinks on a summer evening too.

Continue reading...

G.H. Bass weejuns 90s larson penny loafers

  • Best: Loafers
  • Sizes available: UK5 - 13
  • Why we love it
    • Classic style
    • Chunky sole
    • Versatile

The first penny loafers were reportedly made by George Henry Bass with slots in the front of the shoes to hold pennies for emergency phone calls. Since the 1930s G.H. Bass has sold these iconic loafers that have transcended many style subcultures.

Our tester tried the more modern chunky Nineties larson loafers which are more on the smart casual side and very on trend. Pair with white socks, shorts and a vintage crewneck jumper in the summer for a preppy look, or pair with a suit for a summer wedding.

Continue reading...

Crocs classic clogs

  • Best: Summer clogs
  • Sizes available: UK2-16
  • Why we love it
    • Very comfortable
    • Light
  • Take note
    • Some people hate them

You either love them or hate them but our reviewer is obsessed! He wears the clasic clogs to the shops, to the beach, around the garden, on holiday and anywhere else you can think of. He even wears them with smart trousers for an unexpected ensemble. Wear with or without socks depending on your mood and be unafraid.

The classic clog comes in a range of colours - we love the colour bone - and the charms are a must for those looking to personalise and have some fun with their summer footwear. They’re called Jibbitz and you can even get little mushrooms that grow out of your feet.

Continue reading...

Men’s summer shoes FAQs

Can you wear men’s suede shoes in the summer?

Yes, suede shoes are great for summertime: they often come in lighter colours and give a more summery vibe than a regular or patent leather shoe. We tested the Birkenstock zurich sandal which comes in a taupe, a lovely beige tone that is perfect for summer days out. Suede is comfy and supple, meaning it’s more malleable than a tougher leather.

What men’s shoes to wear with shorts this summer?

A great pair of trainers works perfectly with shorts for warmer days. Try the Adidas sambas or the Vans anaheim factory authentic 44 dx shoes that we have reviewed above for options that are both comfortable and stylish. Sandals or clogs are also a great option with shorts for a casual look, we have plenty of options that we’ve tested at various prices. Finally, for a preppy look, try penny loafers and socks with jean shorts.

What men’s shoes to wear to a summer wedding?

On a hot summer day, the last thing you want to do is put on a giant black wool suit and strangling your feet with black leather brogues. Try some penny loafers with light socks to match your linen suit. This isn’t for everyone but if you are feeling bold, some more formal or luxe style of sandals can work with smart trousers and wouldn’t look out of place at a summer wedding, particularly if the couple is getting married abroad in a hot European country.

The verdict: Men’s summer shoes

Our best buy is the filippos sandals from Ancient Greek Sandals, they are versatile and comfortable, perfect for exploring and keeping your summer outfits looking fresh. There are quite a few options for men who don’t want to be boring with their hot weather footwear, so don’t be afraid to try a new style.

For more men’s fashion inspiration, we have lots of expert reviews and content here

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
20% or more off all inclusive holidays at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off summer essentials at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in