Whether it’s due to the mountains of lost luggage we’ve seen piling up at airports, or a desire to save money by ditching the checked bags, a growing number of travellers are ditching checked baggage and downsizing to a single cabin bag. And, believe it or not, that is easier to do than you might imagine.
Thanks to the new breed of innovative, stylish cabin-friendly luggage options, travelling light has never been easier. But in a sea of backpacks with built-in compression pouches to wheeled cases with external pockets perfect for essential travel documents, where do you begin?
Cabin bags, whether suitcases of backpacks, vary hugely, but factors worth considering include whether your ideal bag is hard-sided or soft-sided, and whether you prefer a backpack or a wheeled case. Globetrotting Ski Sunday presenter Ed Leigh says, “If you want to get away with a bigger carry-on allowance, you’re much less likely to get stopped for oversized or overweight cabin baggage if you have a backpack discreetly strapped to your back.”
For obvious reasons, the size and capacity (measured in litres) are both important factors, although it’s important to bear in mind that it’s highly unlikely you need as much space as you think. “You definitely need much less than you think,” says intrepid explorer Levison Wood. “Most people overpack and then don’t use many of the items they bring. Once you’ve finished packing, have a rule that you’ll always take three things out.”
Finally, key features to look out for include external pockets (if you’re not checking in baggage, you’ll have items such as liquids and electronic devices in your cabin bag, all of which will need to be removed at security), built-in RFID pouches in which to stash hackable items such as car keys and wallets, and built-in compression systems (whether zip or ratchet-based) to compress the contents of your backpack or case.
How we tested
We travel. A lot. Which not only means we get through our fair share of suitcases, but that we’ve travelled with a wide range of airlines and know exactly which features are worth their weight in gold when it comes to making the most of a limited amount of space. Our testing grounds for the bags below included flights with multiple budget airlines to destinations which included Vienna and Gdansk. In other words, we’re pretty confident in our assessment that these cabin bags are the best around. Which means all that’s left for you to think about is which of those three items you’re going to remove…
The best cabin bags for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Tropicfeel hive backpack: from £175, Tropicfeel.com
- Best for business trips – Briggs and Riley torq four-wheel carry-on spinner: £499, Briggs-riley.co.uk
- Best hard-sided suitcase – Samsonite proxis spinner expandable: £349, Johnlewis.com
- Best for top quality construction – Thule subterra carry-on luggage: £248.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best soft-sided suitcase – Eastpak transit’r s national geographic fish: £135, Eastpak.com
- Best for toughness – Gomatic navigator carry on 37L: £349, Gomatic.co.uk
- Best for internal storage – Fjallraven travel pack small: £193.99, Fjallraven.com
- Best for travelling light – Millican the core roll pack 15L: £65, Homeofmillican.com
- Best for comfort – North Face base camp duffel 50L: from £115, Thenorthface.co.uk
- Best backpack – Lowe Alpine escape flight 36L cabin backpack: £90, Rab.equipment
- Best for sustainability – Roxy get it girl small wheeled suitcase for women: from £125, Roxy-uk.co.uk
- Best for unmissable colour scheme – HB London personalised pink tropical flowers suitcase: from £135, Hblondon.uk
- Best for value – Showkoo hardshell cabin case: £29.99, Ryman.co.uk
- Best for range of styles – Koko Blossom personalised suitcase sorrento stripe in midnight: £135, Kokoblossom.co.uk
- Best for simplicity – Tripp banana ‘holiday 6’ cabin 4 wheel suitcase: £59.50, Tripp.co.uk
Tropicfeel hive backpack
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Volume: 46.5l
- Dimensions: 49cm x 30cm x 17cm
We were slightly intimidated by this bag initially, although our fears were soon allayed – this is a backpack with plenty of options for customisation, but which doesn’t require an encyclopaedia-like user manual. The main compartment is easily accessible, thanks to its clamshell opening, and an additional compression-style zip (similar to the ones on packing cubes) at the rear allowed us to expand it by 3cm.
There are plenty of added extras, although our favourites included the waist strap, which doubles as a bum bag, and the kangaroo pocket – unfurl this piece of fabric from its pocket at the backpack’s base and you’ll have additional storage in which items such as sweatshirts and travel pillows can be stowed. But the best bit? The carefully engineered grooves on the rear of the backpack – these increased air flow, eliminating any risk of the dreaded sweaty back scenario.
Briggs and Riley torq four-wheel carry-on spinner
- Best: For business trips
- Rating: 10/10
- Volume: N/A
- Dimensions: 56cm x 35.5cm x 23cm
One of Briggs and Riley’s USPs is the lifetime guarantee – its expert repairers will fix any damage to functional elements of any case, no questions asked. Which, in a time when social media is filled with footage of rogue baggage handlers drop-kicking luggage into the aeroplane’s hold, is no bad thing. Although for us, it was the overall design which made this case a winner.
We can only assume Briggs and Riley’s suitcase savants are well-travelled, because this particular bag has all the features we crave, but rarely see. The TSA-compliant locking system is ultra-secure and features a combination lock which can be used in conjunction with a padlock, and we loved how the front of the case unzips to reveal an expandable pocket with room for our laptop and essential documents. There are plenty of pockets and options for customisation in the main compartment, too.
We also loved the case’s USB functionality – simply attach a power bank to the internal cable and you’ll be able to plug your iPhone in via the case’s external port.
Samsonite proxis spinner expandable
- Best: Hard-sided suitcase
- Rating: 10/10
- Volume: 38l
- Dimensions: 55cm x 40cm x 20cm
We were initially concerned by the lack of rigidity of this case, but our fears were unfounded – the outer shell is surprisingly tough, and made from a multi-layered material (one developed by Samsonite, no less) known as Roxkin. This particular case (the smallest in the range) is admittedly at the larger end of the cabin bag scale, making it ideal for breaks where you’re travelling light, but not that light (it’s compliant with Thomas Cook, BA and Jet2 cabin baggage restrictions, although not Ryanair’s or Easyjet’s).
It’s a case which busts the myth that long haul travel requires checked baggage – we could cram more than enough essentials for a week away into this case, largely because of the minimalistic, fuss-free interior. An ultra-sturdy padlock provides extra peace of mind, and the four wheels move wonderfully smoothly, allowing you to roll your way through security quicker than a Japanese bullet train.
Thule subterra carry-on luggage
- Best: For top quality construction
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 36l
- Dimensions: 55cm x 35cm x 23cm
Thule is a brand known for its brilliant rooftop boxes, and we’re overjoyed that it’s extended its expertise to cabin baggage, too. This wheeled bag – which is compliant with restrictions imposed by British Airways, Thomas Cook and Jet2 – had enough space for the kit we needed for a long haul trip.
The separate front pocket meant we could quickly access essential documents without extricating the contents of the main compartment (retrieving passports should never involve emptying piles of underwear onto the airport floor, after all). And the internal compression system was sheer genius – simply fill the case, then use the ratchet system to compress the contents. It also looks fantastic, with bright splashes of colour on the inside paired with an ultra-sleek profile.
Eastpak transit’r s national geographic fish
- Best: Soft-sided suitcase
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 42l
- Dimensions: 51cm x 32.5cm x 23cm
Yes, we’re fickle, but it was love at first sight when we clapped eyes on this fish-adorned suitcase, which is perfect for weekends away. It’s incredibly tough for a soft-sided case, thanks to the use of thick polyester, and we were impressed with what we’ll refer to as its “grabbability.”
Long story short, when you’re shoehorning cases into overhead baggage lockers before flights (and extricating them when you land), extra handles come in very useful. This bag’s surplus of straps and handles – which include side handles, double straps on the front (into which we could tuck our jacket) and a strap on the top – meant removing this bag from cramped baggage lockers was never an issue.
There are plenty of pockets too, including an exterior pocket on the front (we used this one for our iPhone cables and passport) and two main compartments inside. Both have mesh covers, one of which has a handy built-in pocket perfect for smaller items.
Gomatic navigator carry on 37L
- Best: For toughness
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 44l
- Dimensions: 56cm x 36cm x 23cm
This two-wheeled, Tardis-like case is built to last, and although it’s on the larger side, it’s still small enough to carry as cabin baggage on a number of airlines, including Jet2 and British Airways. Plenty of pockets mean there’s more than enough room to separate your smalls from your stash of teabags (doesn’t everyone travel with a supply of Yorkshire Tea?), and the side walls and exterior both feel incredibly rugged.
Easy access to the separate front pocket meant we could retrieve essentials such as boarding passes and laptops in a nano-second, and compression straps in the main compartment allowed us to zip up our (admittedly overfilled) case without recruiting our nearest and dearest to sit on it. But it’s the abundance of pockets which sets this one apart, whether it’s the one on the front, with its dedicated passport pocket, or the ones on the internal dividers, which have a built-in RFID safe pocket designed for electronic items such as credit cards and car keys.
Fjallraven travel pack small
- Best: For internal storage
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 20l
- Dimensions: 40cm x 29cm x 17cm
We’ll just say it – in our humble opinion, Fjällräven are cabin baggage connoisseurs. When we’re travelling light (and we’re talking Ryanair light) we revert to Fjällräven’s much loved classic kånken. But for trips where there’s a little more room available, we recommend the travel pack, which is complies with the strictest of airline restrictions, but still has plenty of room for everything you’ll need for a weekend away.
A major highlight was the clamshell-style, split pocket main compartment which allowed us to separate items in the same way we’d organise the contents of a suitcase. Front and rear openings allow for easy access and plenty of customisation when it comes to what goes where, and our netbook slipped easily into the padded pocket on the rear. An abundance of zippable pockets meant we were able to quickly stash away items like toiletries, passports and gadgets without rooting through the items in the main compartment, and we loved the top quality materials – including the fleece-lining on the top pocket and the tactile leather handle.
Millican the core roll pack 15l
- Best: For travelling light
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 15l
- Dimensions: 45cm x 25cm x 10cm
Full disclosure – although the measurements means it (technically) exceeds those imposed by the strictest of airlines (such as Wizz Air, which states cabin bags must be no larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm), this bag’s measurements are slightly misleading. The bag’s roll-top design means it can actually be reduced to a size well within these restrictions – even on a recent trip to Budapest with Wizz Air, we packed everything we needed for a weekend away into this bag, and were still within the cabin baggage limits.
The one minor downside is the lack of pockets – there’s a single compartment, and a small pocket on the front. We’d also have loved to see a zip opening on this smaller pocket, rather than press studs, simply because this means more security, which is especially important when you’re pushing a bag’s capacity to its limits. But don’t get us wrong – it’s still an absolute winner, and our favourite features include the ultra-tough material and the extendable strap which stretches over the bag’s folded-over opening, keeping it tightly closed without the need for zips.
North Face base camp duffel 50l
- Best: For comfort
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 50l
- Dimensions: 33.03cm x 53.34cm x 33.02cm
A duffel bag might not seem like the obvious choice for a cabin bag – unless it’s a North Face duffel, that is. To start with, it’s one of the most rugged bags we’ve come across, made from a combination of nylon and PVC (bonus points for the fact that both are recycled), and with a sunshine-yellow paint job which means losing your bag is nigh on impossible. This bag, which can be worn as a backpack, has a single main compartment but there are still plenty of pockets, including a mesh pocket on the inside (we used this for toiletries and tech) and a handy ID pocket out the outside. It’s worth noting we’ve seen quite a few of these bags cropping up on planes, which means anything which aids the process of identification – such as ID pockets – is even more useful.
Lowe Alpine escape flight 36L cabin backpack
- Best: Backpack
- Rating: 9/10
- Volume: 36l
- Dimensions: 55cm x 33cm x 23cm
Perhaps we’re better packers than we thought, but this bag proved more than big enough to contain everything we needed for a long weekend away, and the surplus space left us in no doubt that it’s equally suitable for longer getaways, too. The easy access, courtesy of the way in which the front unzips fully on three sides, puts everything within easy reach, and we absolutely loved the slimline shoulder straps, which meant we could manhandle the bag into cramped overhead lockers (and out again) without risk of strap-related tangles.
The sternum strap – unusual on a bag of this size, but very much appreciated – meant minimum backache, and the design of the additional pockets, including a laptop pocket with reassuringly thick padding and several stretch-mesh side pockets – makes this bag suitable for a wide range of adventures.
Roxy get it girl small wheeled suitcase for women
- Best: For sustainability
- Rating: 8/10
- Volume: 35l
- Dimensions: 48cm x 33cm x 22cm
We’re not sure what makes this wheeled case suitable for women specifically, but we’re assuming it’s the flower pattern. Casual sexism aside, we loved this case, which gets top marks in the sustainability stakes for its use of recycled polyester. The material feels wonderfully tough, and there’s plenty of room – our laptop slipped easily into the (surprisingly deep) pocket on the front of the case, which has an additional central compartment, split into two sections.
Weirdly, it was the handles (although we also loved the skateboard-style wheels) which won us over. There are top, side and front handles, and the chunky, telescopic handle at the top not only felt amazingly rugged, but slid out incredibly smoothly.
HB London personalised pink tropical flowers suitcase
- Best: For unmissable colour scheme
- Rating: 7/10
- Volume: 52l
- Dimensions: 56cm x 36cm x 23cm
The boss of Frankfurt airport recently declared that the recent luggage chaos is rooted in the popularity of black suitcases, which means passengers often misplace their cases in the sea of luggage. We don’t agree, to be clear, but there’s something to be said for an ultra-bright cabin case, whether it’s the ease with which it can be spotted after a fellow passenger randomly moves yours aside in the overload locker, or the simple joy achieved from rolling a rainbow-coloured case through an airport. And it doesn’t get brighter than the suitcases from HB London, which come in dozens of styles and can be personalised.
We can’t help but think the price is a little high though – it’s a cheap and cheerful suitcase which we suspect wouldn’t stand up to much rough and tumble. But price point aside, it’s got a lot going for it, including a TSA-compliant lock, plenty of handles (have we mentioned our love of handles?), four sturdy wheels, plenty of zippered compartments for smaller items and well-placed corner protectors which we’re certain will help to extend its lifespan.
Showkoo hardshell cabin case
- Best: For value
- Rating: 7/10
- Volume: N/A
- Dimensions: 56cm x 38cm x 22cm
Trust us, we’ve learned the hard way – we’re talking about cabin bags bursting open mid-flight, or even worse, on the steps leading to the plane – that there are plenty of suitcases which cost much more but won’t last as long as we suspect this one will. It’s packed with features we’d associate with costlier models, whether it’s the TSA-approved lock which offers extra reassurance with a lockable zip function, the wide range of zippered pockets and the surprisingly soft lining on the inside. This bag also had one of our favourite handles, thanks to the tactile material and ergonomic design. It doesn’t get cheaper than this.
Koko Blossom personalised suitcase sorrento stripe in midnight
- Best: For range of style
- Rating: 7/10
- Volume: 52l
- Dimensions: 58cm x 34cm x 23cm
First things first. This suitcase is, for all intents and purposes, the same suitcase as the HB London suitcase (£135, Hblondon.uk), but given both have exactly the same price tag and can be personalised, that revelation admittedly won’t help you choose between the two.
Koko Blossom has a smaller range of suitcases on its website, although the brand offers more room for customisation when it comes to the personalisation – we loved the flowing, signature-style option in particular. But as with HB London’s case, we appreciated the wide range of internal pockets and the tactile handles, as well as the four sturdy wheels.
Tripp banana ‘holiday 6’ cabin 4 wheel suitcase
- Best: For simplicity
- Rating: 7/10
- Volume: 37l
- Dimensions: 55cm x 40cm x 20cm
Looking for a wallet-friendly suitcase which simply does what it’s supposed to do? You can’t go wrong with this suitcase from Tripp, which comes in a staggering range of colours and is constructed from lightweight polypropylene, which means you’ll still be able to hoist it into the overhead locker, even when it’s full of the obligatory tourist tat we inevitably accrue on our holidays. We were grateful for the presence of four wheels (two are often the norm on cases with this price point) and an unexpected extra was the handy internal compression strap, which meant we could make the most of the space available.
Cabin bags FAQs
What are the cabin bag allowances for different airlines?
Ryanair: 40cm x 25cm x 20cm
Thomas Cook: 55cm x 40cm x 20cm (passengers can also take small personal item such as a handbag or laptop case)
Jet2: 56cm x 45cm x 25cm (passengers can also take small personal item such as a handbag or laptop case)
Wizz Air: 40cm x 30cm x 20cm
Easyjet: 45cm x 36cm x 20cm
British Airways: 56cm x 45cm x 25cm (passengers can also take handbag with dimensions no more than 40cm x 30cm x 15cm).
The verdict: Cabin bags
Tropicfeel’s Hive backpack is as close to a magician’s sack as it’s possible to get – it’s a Tardis-like piece of kit which is rugged, roomy and wonderfully versatile. Briggs and Riley’s Torq four-wheel carry-on spinner is a seriously tough cabin case which makes organising the contents of your case a breeze. While Thule’s Subterra Carry On Luggage nabs the third spot for its stylish profile, fantastic selection of internal pockets and the ingenious ratchet system which meant we could squeeze more items into less space with minimum fuss.
