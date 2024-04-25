Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travelling with rubbish luggage (we’ve all been there) can be a real hassle, so it always pays to see what’s out there before you buy. Whether you’re in the market for a large check-in suitcase, a smaller cabin bag or a weekend duffle bag for dreamy city breaks and shorter getaways, there’s something for every travel scenario.

When it comes to choosing your new travel companion, there are several factors to think about, not least how it looks. But, beyond looking enviably chic on the luggage carousel, it also needs to do a job, and do it well; our belongings need to be organised, safe, and easy to manoeuvre from A to B.

Then, there are airline regulations. Forking out for excess baggage fees is the last thing anyone wants when setting off on a holiday, so it’s always best to check whether your luggage is the right size and weight that will be accepted before you fly. Luckily, many big-name luggage brands make it easy by letting us search the range by the airline we’re travelling with.

So where do you begin? For a range of price points, check out the likes of Tripp and M&S (which has its own range of luggage) if you’re on the hunt for budget-friendly options. Antler and Briggs & Riley are more premium, while Samsonite is worth a look for kids’ suitcases (think ride-on and Disney-themed designs).

Love or loathe packing, our guide to the best luggage brands will make the process as hassle-free as possible, from Eastpak to Thule and more.

The best luggage brands for 2024 are:

Tripp – cheap and cheerful basics, Tripp.co.uk

– cheap and cheerful basics, Tripp.co.uk Antler – a veteran of premium , well-considered design, Antler.co.uk

– a veteran of premium , well-considered design, Antler.co.uk Samsonite – luggage solutions for the whole family, Samsonite.co.uk

– luggage solutions for the whole family, Samsonite.co.uk Kipling – fun and functional, Kipling.com

– fun and functional, Kipling.com Thule – utilitarian designs that mean business, Thule.com

Amazon

It’s hardly a surprise that Amazon is home to an overwhelming range of luggage brands, from Ted Baker to Bellroy. Beyond big brands, though, look to the Amazon Basics range. The price of its suitcases sit comfortably below the £100 mark, and while the retail giant’s own range is pretty limited, it could be a good port of call for shopping essentials on a budget, from packing cubes and luggage sets to this wheeled cabin bag, which should fit beneath most airline chairs and in overhead compartments.

Visit Amazon.co.uk now

Antler is home to some seriously swanky designs ( Antler )

Antler

Having been around for 100 years (almost exactly), premium luggage label Antler specialises in swanky, sophisticated and, let’s be honest, quite expensive luggage solutions. From matching sets to expandable cabin bags, everything has a lifetime warranty. The colourways are lovely if you don’t love bright colours and, having taken the Clifton large suitcase for a spin ourselves, we can tell you that you’re in for a smooth ride. We were very proud to wheel ours around the airport.

Visit Antler.co.uk now

It Luggage

You’ll be able to find affordable luggage sets, bags and hard and soft shell cases at It Luggage, but it’s the variety of kids’ luggage that caught our attention. How cute is this scratch-resistant Daxie the sausage dog design? As for the adults, the over-packers will make good use of the brand’s expandable options, and those in the market for a glam, flashy find won’t be disappointed, from its leopard print and high-shine to metallic finishes, you’re in for a treat.

Visit Itluggage.com now

Samsonite

Samsonite is one of the oldest and most recognised names in the game, just mind the price range, which spans from £125 to £1,000. From lightweight to personalised and recycled features, there’s something for everyone. You can expect everything from business-appropriate designs to ride-on suitcases for little globetrotters, there’s something for everyone.

Visit Samsonite.co.uk now

Tripp

When cheap and cheerful is what you’re going for, affordable brand Tripp should be on your radar, with many of its suitcases costing less than £100. You won’t be missing out on colourful designs, from its metallic champagne to banana yellow suitcases, and, whether it’s a holdall, duffle bag, hardshell suitcase or carry-on, everything comes with a five-year guarantee (so, if it’s faulty, it’ll be replaced). Attention, over-packers; take note of expandable options, such as this bestselling hardshell, four-wheel suitcase, which is just £39.50.

Visit Tripp.co.uk now

Sleek, minimalistic and utilitarian by design, you can trust Thule luggage ( Thule )

Thule

Sweden-born brand Thule was founded in 1942 and means business. Sleek, minimalistic and utilitarian by design, the range is tested to the extreme to ensure it’s tough as nails. In fact, Thule’s Aion carry-on spinner was the toughest carry-on case we tried in our review. You’ll also find checked luggage options, as well as duffle bags, travel organisers and backpacks.

Visit Thule.com now

M&S Collection

You can count on M&S to stay within budget. Think suitcases, vanity cases and weekend bags to boot (but the line isn’t huge). Expect TSA locks, packing straps and a decent pastel and earthy colour range. The Oslo is a tried and tested favourite for packing light. All M&S cases have a five or 10-year guarantee, including this set of three suitcases, which could see your luggage needs for less than £200.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Eastpak

Eastpak may be famous for its ubiquitous backpacks, but it also stocks luggage with a 30-year warranty, so rest assured, you’re getting your money’s worth. From rainbow-accented backpacks to denim-feel cabin bags and water-resistant, vegan check-in luggage, bright colourways are available, but this black tarp duffle looks particularly swish. Prices start around £100 for suitcases, but if you’re splurging, this business travel suitcase comes with built-in sleeves for your tech.

Visit Eastpak.com now

Premium luggage brand Briggs & Riley will be favoured by frequent travellers ( Briggs & Riley )

Briggs & Riley

If you’re in the market for something a little more premium, Briggs & Riley is one of the brands to look into. Appealing to frequent travellers who take their packing seriously, the designs feature compression-expansion technology, so you can fit in extra clothes. The brand offers rolling duffle bags and extra large trunks, and while it’s pricey, we think the garment spinner – with its compact, crease-free way to transport clothing – could be worth the splurge. For especially glam jet-setters, go for the monogram personalisation.

Visit Briggs-riley.co.uk now

Kipling

Beyond its monkey mascot, Kipling focuses on fun (think patterned or pastel pink) and functional luggage solutions. From its wheeled duffle bags to two and four-wheel suitcases, the brand’s price points start at around £100 and for its larger cases reach upwards of £270. We’ve got our eye on this weekender bag and its protective place to pop your laptop while you’re on the move.

Visit Kipling.com now

