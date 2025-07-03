Ryanair is changing its strict hand luggage rules – and this is the bag to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’ve got a long weekend in Lisbon or a beach holiday in Mallorca in the calendar, one thing is for sure – you don’t want to be stung by hand luggage restrictions.

If you’re flying with a budget airline, finding the right-sized carry-on is crucial. Airlines have lots of different bag restrictions, and Ryanair is notoriously strict. However, the airline has just announced an increase in its free cabin bag allowance.

Ryanair currently requires bags to measure just 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, but the new dimensions will soon be 40cm x 30cm x 20cm. Though only a minor increase, this is larger than the recently announced European minimum bag size of 40cm x 30cm x 15cm, and gives you four extra litres of space. A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This change will be implemented over the coming weeks as our airport bag sizers are adjusted.”

Even so, the glory days of freely wheeling a cabin bag onto a short-haul flight are gone. Unless you want to cough up cash for extra baggage, you’re limited to just one small personal item while travelling.

Enter the Narwey bag (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk). Approved by our travel experts, it secured a spot in our review of the best hand luggage bags.

With more than 150 million views on TikTok, the cabin bag goes viral each summer as a solution to Ryanair’s rules, and this boxy design also complies with the restrictions at easyJet, Wizz Air, Jet2 and more. Better yet, it’s one of the cheapest travel bags we’ve ever tested.

Whether you’re heading on a sunny city break or a balmy beach holiday, find out how to buy the bag below, plus everything you need to know about Ryanair’s new hand luggage restrictions.

How strict is Ryanair with hand luggage?

While easyJet also has tricky luggage allowance, Ryanair has a notoriously strict policy. This is mostly down to smaller cabin areas, leaving limited space for excess bags. Its new dimensions match Wizz Air, which also charges extra if your bag exceeds the requirements.

More often than not, attendants will measure your bag in a frame before boarding to ensure it complies with their dimensions. If you fail to meet the restrictions or bring a second bag, your bag will be tagged and placed in the aircraft hold, subject to a fee of anywhere between £40-£60.

What are the Ryanair hand luggage dimensions?

Ryanair currently allows you to carry on board a small cabin bag measuring 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, but this will increase to 40cm x 30cm x 25cm, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

What hand luggage can you take on Ryanair?

If you need extra hand baggage allowance, you can buy a priority ticket that lets you carry two cabin bags. This includes a small personal bag (40cm x 20cm x 25cm), which must fit under the seat in front of you, and a 10kg bag (55cm x 40cm x 20cm) to be stored in the overhead locker.

Narwey cabin bag: Was £15.99, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best budget buy in our review of the best hand luggage bags and awarded five stars out of five, Narwey’s cabin bag has gone viral on TikTok for good reason. Designed to meet Ryanair’s maximum measurements, our tester said the bag’s “boxy shape means it’s impossible to flout them (unlike some other bags, which might risk exceeding restrictions when filled to capacity)”. The bag was designed for the old restrictions, too; the new Ryanair dimensions allow you 5cm extra breathing space.

Their favourite features included the extra-long handles (which extend down to the bottom of the bag, for extra security) and the accessible side pocket.

“We also love the way it folds flat when not in use – on occasions when we were travelling with checked baggage, we could simply empty it and shove it in our suitcase after the flight,” they added. An absolute must-have for any adventure you’re planning this summer and beyond.

Cabin Max anode luggage suitcase: £39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

However, if you prefer a wheeled case, this cabin bag from Amazon is the exact dimensions of Ryanair’s new hand luggage restrictions and fits under the seat in front of you. The interior features packing straps, a zipped divider and an organiser pocket for everything from hair tools to charging wires. It’s the smaller version of our favourite cabin bag, so we know first-hand that it’s hard-wearing and durable.

