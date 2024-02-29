12 best weekend bags that are stylish yet practical

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are few things better than a weekend away. Whether that’s escaping your every day for some rest and relaxation in the countryside, or throwing yourself into a new city, the possibilities are endless.

But where packing is concerned, it can be difficult to know the best bag for the job. One too big and you’re at the risk of overpacking, one too small and you’ll find yourself without the space for all your essentials.

Running the gamut of size, space and design, weekend – or weekender – bags are the perfect choice for any trip. And thankfully the options really are plentiful, with high street and designer brands offering a whole host of different options.

When it comes to picking the ideal one though, we recommend choosing something that’s capacious enough to hold two nights away worth of clothing, as well as has space for skincare and your favourite hair tool.

To help you on your quest for the best one for you, we’ve of course done the hard work for you, curating a round-up of weekender bags worth your money.

How we tested

When it came to testing, we roadtested these on a number of different trips, from one night breaks to three-night trips away. When curating the list, we assessed the design, durability, convenience, space and size. From duffle bags to suitcases with wheels, it’s time to book a long weekend away.

A selection of weekend bags that we tested (Samuel Mathewson / The Independent)

The best weekender bags for 2024 are: