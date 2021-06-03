If you’re extending your lockdown walk from a stroll around the park to a hilly Sunday hike, you’re packing for a picnic or heading for a day in the mountains, you’ll need a good daypack. But they’re also ideal if you commute on foot or by bike, with many daypacks tucking a laptop sleeve away beneath the emergency whistle. If you’re a climber or a scrambler, a light and technical daypack should give you easy access to your chalk and your shoes without getting in your way.

If you’re serious about walking and you plan to cover any real distance – anything over a couple of hours – a commuter rucksack won’t do. Even a short walk with an unsupportive pack can strain muscles and ruin your hike. All the backpacks below are perfect for a full day’s walking, with some – like the Tempest – perfectly capable of taking you further.

Read more: 10 best women’s hiking boots and shoes for every trek

We tested these packs on walks that ranged from quick trips to the shops to day-long hikes. Travel restrictions meant that we couldn’t test them in the mountains, but we ran the bags that are best for climbing and scrambling through tests to check their durability, weight, and loading when full of kit.

You don’t need to worry quite as much about fit as you do with a larger backpacking bag because it will never be as heavy, but it’s worth getting the essentials right: the bag should sit a couple of inches above your waist when packed, with wide shoulder straps that will help spread the load. A hip strap is great for longer walks or if you have any back issues: some of these bags have a removable hip strap, ideal if you want to use it for commuting or shopping as well.

Weight is only a consideration if you’re going to be walking for a very long time, or if you’ll be scrambling or climbing. Frill-free technical packs are ideal, with a slim profile that will keep you fast and light.

Daypacks range in volume from about 20-40 litres, and we’ve included a variety of sizes in this roundup. Smaller bags will carry lunch and a waterproof; larger packs, and those with extra storage like bungee cords, will take a sleeping bag and mat.

We tested all the larger bags in this review with our most minimal wild camping kit – the basics for one night, including a sleeping bag, mat, bivvy and small stove.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Osprey tempest 34 Volume: 34l One of our all-time favourite women’s daypacks, the recently redesigned tempest is a remarkable, technical pack. Built to get you through some seriously rugged terrain, it’s got the best support structure at the back that we found, with a solid panel, comfy foam ribs and a mesh layer. We loved the big opening at the top, which Osprey calls the “bucket zip access”, and which makes stuffing the pack and removing layers simple on the move. A comfortable hip strap, generous front pocket – easily enough room for a waterproof layer and a map, generous side pockets with hoops for walking poles, and plenty of discreet zipped pockets make this the ultimate hiking pack for a short trip. Buy now £ 150 , Osprey {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Millican Smith the roll pack Volume: 15l Sustainable and stylish, Millican’s range of retro packs just get more beautiful with age and heavy use. Smith is the daypack, a canvas pack with all-metal features and no plastic, that’s stuffed with useful features. It’s really comfortable: the recycled canvas looks tough, but we experienced no friction at all from the straps after a day’s hiking. The rolltop means you can stuff it full, if you don’t have to worry about sealing the top against rain. A discreet laptop compartment and a reflective cycle strip make it truly versatile. Millican are spearheading a brilliant project that re-houses old bags (any brand) with their social project partners, after fixing any bumps and bruises. Send in your bag for free and get 10 per cent off a new one. Buy now £ 125 , Millican {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gregory women’s jade 28 Volume: 28l Thoroughly tried and tested, our reviewer has taken this ultralight pack on week-long walks with no trouble. Sleek and feature-heavy, its already generous 28l capacity is augmented by a super stretchy front pocket and two very large side pockets – ideal for water bottles or extra layers. The lid is great if you’re expecting bad weather – it also comes with a full rain cover. The carry system is one of the best we’ve tried, with comfortable hip and shoulder straps as well as a sternum strap for heavier loads. Ideal if you’re hoping to gradually extend your walks. Buy now £ 99.37 , Alpine Trek {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jack Wolfskin kingston 30 Volume: 30l A stunning, feature-heavy pack that – in less pandemic-y times – would be ideal for short holidays and weekends away. Our reviewer felt it had two modes: one with all the straps in use, which gives you excellent support if you’re taking it walking with a heavy load (and at 30l this bag can fit quite a lot of luggage), and another with the straps stashed away, for a more streamlined, commuter-ready shape. Lightweight and made from recycled fabrics, we loved the separate base compartment, with an inbuilt raincover and more than enough room for anything you want to stash separately – like wet kit or laundry. Buy now £ 80 , Jack Wolfskin {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Osprey archeon 24 Volume: 24l A stylish, versatile pack with impeccable ethical credentials that’s as suited to city life as the wilderness. We love the big, zippable lid-like top, which made it supremely easy to make the most of the 24 litres of space, and the stripped-back simplicity of its design. One big compartment, two generous side pockets, sturdy straps and a robust back with good ventilation and zero fuss – everything you need for a long walk. A discreet laptop sleeve, with a zipped compartment for other valuables, makes it a good weekend or commuting bag. The recycled canvas fabric feels super durable, but looks amazing. Buy now £ 120 , Osprey {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango trail 25 Volume: 25l Classic, vintage style meets modern hiking tech. Part of Vango’s Heritage range, its durable, recycled outer, metal buckles and sewn-on labels are inspired by the golden age of exploration. Your own adventures might only take you as far as your local park, but this pack is still perfect for your picnic. With a 25 litre capacity, it’s the ideal size for a short day’s walk, and robust straps – including a sternum strap – keep the pack comfortable even if it’s heavy. Extra zipped pockets – including in the lid and on the sides – are great for valuables and a waterproof layer. Buy now £ 40 {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Columbia tandem trail backpack Volume: 22l A well-thought out bag that balances lightweight construction with Lowe Alpine’s legendary suspended mesh carry system, one of the very few rucksack back systems we’ve found that keeps your back cool no matter how hard you’re walking. A sleek, minimalist design, with plenty of cinchable straps, make this a good low-profile pack for tougher terrain; but there’s still everything you could need for a serious hike, like a rain cover, sternum strap, pole attachments, multiple zipped pockets and a stretchy stash pocket on the front. Buy now £ 65 , Columbia {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fjallraven high coast totepack Volume: 23l Versatile and beautiful, like everything Fjallraven makes, this ingenious bag is every pack you’ll need for a short trip combined. Two thin but comfortable straps on the bag mean you can wear it as a backpack; a longer handle means you can wear it as a shoulder bag; and two grab handles on the top mean it works as a tote. Plenty of pockets and a laptop sleeve mean it works for commutes – there’s even an attachment for a bike light – as well as on longer walks, with a waterproof outer that can resist the worst weather. Best of all, it folds up into its own front pocket, to about the size of a small clutch: we could stash it in a big coat pocket. Buy now £ 70 , Fjallraven {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The North Face jester backpack Volume: 27.5l The perfect pack if you’re looking for a bag to commute with and also use on weekend walks. We loved its large, flat base, which means the bag can stand upright while you rummage: packed trains are a distant memory, but if we were still riding them, this would be our bag of choice. Multiple pockets and organisers – for everything from a laptop to pens and notebooks – make it great for the office, while the durable water resistant outer, generous bungee straps, water bottle pockets and firm back and straps mean it segues effortlessly onto a long walk. Buy now £ 70 , The North Face {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lowe Alpine airzone active 22 Volume: 22l A well-thought out bag that balances lightweight construction with Lowe Alpine’s legendary suspended mesh carry system, one of the very few rucksack back systems we’ve found that keeps your back cool no matter how hard you’re walking. A sleek, minimalist design, with plenty of cinchable straps, make this a good low-profile pack for tougher terrain; but there’s still everything you could need for a serious hike, like a rain cover, sternum strap, pole attachments, multiple zipped pockets and a stretchy stash pocket on the front. Buy now £ 70.95 , Alpine Trek {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Daypacks for walking Osprey’s revamped tempest was our favourite technical bag, packed with features that experienced hikers will love but that won’t intimidate new walkers. Millican’s lovely canvas pack was the most stylish pack we tested, and we love their bag recycling initiative.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.