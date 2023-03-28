Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

8 best laptop bags: From waterproof backpacks to timeless totes

Protect your tech with a stylish and secure case or carrier

Siobhan Grogan
Tuesday 28 March 2023 07:34
<p>We judged every bag and case on its durability and the protection it offers </p>

We judged every bag and case on its durability and the protection it offers

(The Independent)

There’s no point splurging on a top-of-the-range laptop only to put it at risk every time you leave the house. Investing in a decent bag or case is the only way to keep your device safe if you accidentally drop it, while also protecting it from dreaded bumps and scrapes.

There’s more than the laptop itself at stake, too. Though we all know we should back up everything on our device, in case the worst happens, most of us still don’t do this regularly, so damaging our laptop could potentially mean losing irreplaceable work, photos and important documents.

Avoid the stress and simply decide what sort of laptop bag suits your needs and lifestyle instead. Cases range from smart briefcases that are suitable for even the most formal office to backpacks that are perfect if you need to carry more than just a laptop. Some bags are better suited to those who take their device on trains and planes, while others double up as handbags, so are a better choice for anyone keen to look stylish.

It’s important to check the size of the laptop the bag can carry before buying, too. While it’s obvious it needs to be big enough to fit in your particular device, there’s also no point choosing a bag much bigger than your laptop, as it will end up getting jostled about inside.

Finally, consider how much other stuff you’ll need to carry. Even if you don’t plan to squeeze your gym kit and an umbrella into the same bag, you’re likely to need space to stash a charging cable and plug or perhaps some headphones, so you should make sure any bag has room for those. Then you can easily take your tech on your travels without a worry.

Related stories

Best laptops for all budgets in 2023, ranked by experts
10 best tablets from Apple, Android, Windows and more
7 best student laptops for school, college and university
13 best wireless headphones 2023: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

How we tested

We judged every bag and case on its durability and the protection it would offer the laptop inside. We looked at how sturdy the zips and fasteners were, if the pockets were roomy enough for our cable and plug and how much we could fit inside the bag if we wanted to use it when travelling. We also considered how each bag looked and if it was suitably stylish to use every day.

The best laptop bags for 2023 are:

  • Best overall laptop bag – Osprey ozone boarding bag: £120, Ospreyeurope.com
  • Best laptop bag on a budget – Trust Bologna eco-friendly laptop bag: £18.45, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best laptop bag for MacBooks – Twelve South suitcase for MacBook: From £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best laptop bag for the work commute – Gomatic messenger bag: £259.99, Gomatic.co.uk
  • Best laptop bag for travel – Antler Chelsea backpack: £139, Antler.co.uk

Osprey ozone boarding bag

  • Best: Overall
  • Style: Shoulder bag
  • Size of laptop: 16in

Though this over-the-shoulder bag doesn’t seem much bigger than a traditional laptop case, we were astonished by just how much it can hold. Extremely lightweight at just 600g, it’s made of durable nylon that’s soft enough to squeeze in far more than you might think. It also has an additional padded area for other electronics or glasses and a range of zipped and mesh pockets to keep your belongings organised. Plus, our device seemed safe and secure in the separate 16in laptop sleeve.

It’s the extra details that really make this our favourite laptop bag, though. There’s an additional shoulder strap that can be stashed away in a pocket if it’s not needed, and even a hidden pocket for cash. Best of all, the bag comes with a TSID luggage tag from Travel Sentry which can be registered to help reunite you with your bag if it’s ever misplaced. Smart in every sense.

Continue reading...

Antler Chelsea backpack

  • Best: Laptop bag for travel
  • Style: Backpack
  • Size of laptop: 16.5in

We rarely carry just a laptop, so, we need a bag into which we can stuff all sorts of things, while still knowing our device is tucked away safely. This smart, go-anywhere backpack is brilliant if you want to keep your hands free – just sling it on and go. Cleverly, the separate padded laptop pocket also has an extra slip pocket inside for an additional tablet or Kindle – ideal for travelling.

Available in six colours, including blush pink and stylish slate, it’s made of water-resistant nylon with a brushed fabric lining and an elasticated side pocket for a water bottle. We were especially wowed by the nifty bonus features, including a black sleeve to slot the bag over a suitcase handle, a key clip inside the front pocket and a removable packing pocket for extra clothes. The full zip opener is great to see everything inside and really makes this bag a no-brainer for keen travellers.

Continue reading...

Gomatic messenger bag

  • Best: For the work commute
  • Style: Messenger
  • Size of laptop: 15in

For a laptop case that really means business, a Gomatic bag is the way to go. The business was started by two cousins as a Kickstarter campaign to launch an innovative wallet, and the duo has since gone on to introduce a whole range of functional, high-quality bags and camera accessories.

This one is packed with features, making it perfect if you travel for work. The water-resistant shoulder bag has two customisable panels, so you can adapt the interior to suit whatever you’re packing; a full perimeter zipper for unrestricted access; magnetic water bottle pockets; a safe pocket for valuables, and – best of all – a protective sunglasses case, so they won’t get squished in your bag. There’s masses of space for cables and the laptop pocket is TSA-friendly, so Gomatic claim you won’t need to take your device out of your bag at airport security – a complete travel game-changer. Pair it with the Gomatic navigator sling (£79.99, Gomatic.co.uk) and you’ll be ready for anything.

Continue reading...

Trust Bologna eco-friendly laptop bag

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Style: Briefcase
  • Size of laptop: 16in

If you’ve already forked out for a pricey laptop, it’s likely you don’t want to spend tons of cash just to be able to carry it around. This bag does all you need and you’ll still have change from £20. Better still, it’s made from 11 recycled PET bottles and certified to the Global Recycled Standard.

Available in black, blue, red and green, the whole bag is padded, so you won’t have to fret about your device, and there’s both a short handle and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for all-round convenience. Unlike other bags of this size, there’s also a decent size front pocket, which we could fit our cable and plug into, so we didn’t need to find somewhere else to stash them. A good no-fuss buy all round.

Continue reading...

Radley dukes place large open-top work bag

  • Best: For style
  • Style: Handbag
  • Size of laptop: 13in

When does a laptop bag look nothing like a laptop bag? When Radley designs one so gorgeous you’d happily use it as a handbag even when you’ve left your device at home.

This open-top bag is perfect for anyone who needs to look smart for work but also wants to easily carry a smaller laptop or tablet. The thick leather exterior offers a surprising amount of padding and the central compartment zips for added security. There are pockets inside, so you can easily reach essentials such as a phone or wallet, but there’s space for a cable and plug too. We particularly like the metal feet on the bottom, so you won’t need to rest the bag itself on the grimy floor of a train or office. Anyone with a larger laptop will be green with envy that they have to give this one a miss.

Continue reading...

Twelve South suitcase for MacBook

  • Best: For MacBooks
  • Style: Sleeve
  • Size of laptop: 13in or 16in

No need to worry about your trusty MacBook getting damaged when you’re out and about with this tough, super-sturdy case designed especially with the Apple laptop in mind. It’s available in two different sizes – 13in and 16in – so make sure you buy the right one for your MacBook, then relax knowing it’s completely secure inside.

The bag has a quilted diamond pattern exterior and a moulded hard shell that gives extra protection on the edges. Its slim profile means the whole case can easily be slipped inside a briefcase or larger bag, but it has a leather handle for when you need to carry the bag by itself too. Best of all, the wide opening and suspension hinge mean you can use the MacBook – and even charge it – without taking it out of the case. We used it while working on a train and found it much easier than taking our MacBook out completely. The only downside? While there’s an internal pocket for a notebook or a cable, we couldn’t quite squeeze a plug inside too.

Continue reading...

Briggs & Riley essential tote

  • Best: Go-anywhere bag
  • Style: Tote
  • Size of laptop: 15in

Looking for one bag that will do everything (and a bit more)? This hardworking Briggs & Riley tote is the answer. Yes, there’s a padded laptop compartment but that’s just the beginning. This roomy bag made of lightweight micro weave nylon also has an interior slip pocket for A4-sized files or folders, pen loops, business card slip pockets and zipped pockets for all the cables and plugs you could ever need. There’s even an RFID blocking security pocket for credit cards and passports to protect your personal data from digital pickpockets.

Available in plum, navy or black, we used it as our only luggage on a two-night trip – including our laptop – and really did have bags (sorry) of room. We love the fact that the leather fob can be monogrammed with three initials for no extra cost, too.

Continue reading...

Katie Loxton laptop sleeve

  • Best: For larger laptops
  • Style: Sleeve
  • Size of laptop: 17in

Perfect for looking calm and collected at meetings, this sleek laptop sleeve is made of vegan leather and holds laptops up to 17in in size, making it the largest of all the cases we tested.

It comes in four colours, including black and off-white, with golden press-stud fastenings and a motivational quote embossed on the inside. Quotes differ depending on the colour of the case but the black one we tested read “Live for the moments you can’t put into words”. The outside can be personalised with up to three initials, too, making this case a great gift. There is a separate pocket for a cable, though it’s a bit of a squeeze to fit a plug inside. The case isn’t particularly padded either, so, while it looks great, it’s probably not best suited to the really accident-prone.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Laptop bags

The best bag for you will depend on how much other stuff you plan to carry alongside your laptop. However, the Osprey ozone boarding bag is a great option regardless, as it’s slimline and lightweight with just a laptop inside but has plenty of room for other essentials too. If you’d rather a rucksack, the Antler Chelsea backpack is unbeatable for its roomy interior, secure laptop pocket and smart good looks.

Listen to your favourite tunes in top-quality sound with the best Bluetooth speakers

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in