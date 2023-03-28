8 best laptop bags: From waterproof backpacks to timeless totes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s no point splurging on a top-of-the-range laptop only to put it at risk every time you leave the house. Investing in a decent bag or case is the only way to keep your device safe if you accidentally drop it, while also protecting it from dreaded bumps and scrapes.

There’s more than the laptop itself at stake, too. Though we all know we should back up everything on our device, in case the worst happens, most of us still don’t do this regularly, so damaging our laptop could potentially mean losing irreplaceable work, photos and important documents.

Avoid the stress and simply decide what sort of laptop bag suits your needs and lifestyle instead. Cases range from smart briefcases that are suitable for even the most formal office to backpacks that are perfect if you need to carry more than just a laptop. Some bags are better suited to those who take their device on trains and planes, while others double up as handbags, so are a better choice for anyone keen to look stylish.

It’s important to check the size of the laptop the bag can carry before buying, too. While it’s obvious it needs to be big enough to fit in your particular device, there’s also no point choosing a bag much bigger than your laptop, as it will end up getting jostled about inside.

Finally, consider how much other stuff you’ll need to carry. Even if you don’t plan to squeeze your gym kit and an umbrella into the same bag, you’re likely to need space to stash a charging cable and plug or perhaps some headphones, so you should make sure any bag has room for those. Then you can easily take your tech on your travels without a worry.

How we tested

We judged every bag and case on its durability and the protection it would offer the laptop inside. We looked at how sturdy the zips and fasteners were, if the pockets were roomy enough for our cable and plug and how much we could fit inside the bag if we wanted to use it when travelling. We also considered how each bag looked and if it was suitably stylish to use every day.

The best laptop bags for 2023 are: