10 best digital photo frames that’ll make your snaps pop

Across the world people take around 2.3 billion photos daily and we are still keen on displaying them for prosperity. Well, maybe not the screengrabs of recipes and never-ending selfies, but good photos? We want them in pride of place in our home.

Up to 89 per cent of millennials said they print their photos. But there is another, fuss-free way to display them, and it’s in the form of a digital photo frame. These devices display your photo in a screen, which looks like a photo frame, and can flick through chosen images slowly – meaning you get to display hundreds if not thousands of your favourite photos.

Some digital photo frames provide even more functionality. There’s Amazon’s Echo Show range, and Google’s Hubs, which are voice assistants, entertainment systems and smart-home devices too. And then when they’re not actively being used, they display your photo selection like a regular frame.

Aside from aesthetics though, there’s much to consider when buying a digital photo frame. For a start, you might want to think about data storage. Some frames store photos locally – you plug in a USB stick, say – while others will store your photos on a cloud – meaning you upload photos via an app. There are pros and cons to both, of course so you’ll need to figure out which method is best for you.

Other than that, look for a high-resolution screen, and decent screen size. Resolution basically tells you how sharp an image is going to be. This should help your photos stand out even in a dark room. A backlit screen will also help with that. But we’d also give some thought to energy – some frames can run on timers, or activate when it senses people close by, and some will switch off when it senses no light to save electricity.

How we tested

When testing digital photo frames we looked for ease of use as a number one priority, along with decent screen quality and aesthetics. While we were just testing digital frames, we do acknowledge having a multi-use screen is handy so we factored that in too. We spent well over a month trailing photo frames in our house to find ones worthy of a place in yours. Here are the ones that were picture-perfect.

The best digital photo frames for 2023 are: