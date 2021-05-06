We’ve been spending a lot of time in our homes this year, haven’t we? If you’re anything like us, too much time spent sitting in a quiet room with just our own sparkling personality soon becomes unbearable. The saviour is music – but how best to listen?

We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Once you’ve made that decision, a more important question arises: which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks?

It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound. With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean, Scandi speakers to flashy light shows, the Bluetooth audio game has really gone up a notch.

Prices have also dropped as technology becomes more widespread, with some speakers available for surprisingly-low prices.

High-quality speakers have also joined the Bluetooth race, to the extent that the term “Bluetooth speaker” now encapsulates much of the audio market. On that point, we’ve tried to give you as wide a range of offerings as possible, from super portable poolside devices to boombox party starters and luxury, desktop setups.

Ultimately, there’s now something for everyone’s tastes in the Bluetooth market. So, whether you’re looking for a backpack-friendly offering or are ready to invest in something for home; after hours of listening and testing, we have you covered.

The best Bluetooth speakers 2021

Best Bluetooth speaker – Transparent small transparent speaker: £375, Transparent.rent

– Transparent small transparent speaker: £375, Transparent.rent Best for outdoors – Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1: £199, Johnlewis.com

– Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1: £199, Johnlewis.com Best for clear sound – Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd gen: £749, Premiumsound.co.uk

– Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd gen: £749, Premiumsound.co.uk Best budget speaker – KitSound diggit 55: £49, Very.co.uk

– KitSound diggit 55: £49, Very.co.uk Best radio-first speaker – Ruark R1 Mk4 review: £229, Johnlewis.com

– Ruark R1 Mk4 review: £229, Johnlewis.com Best for battery life – Marshall emberton: £119, Amazon.co.uk

– Marshall emberton: £119, Amazon.co.uk Best for home use – Sonos move: £399, Johnlewis.com

– Sonos move: £399, Johnlewis.com Best poolside speaker – Sony SRS-XB33: £119, Johnlewis.com

– Sony SRS-XB33: £119, Johnlewis.com Best loudest speaker – Ultimate Ears hyperboom: £359, Currys.co.uk

– Ultimate Ears hyperboom: £359, Currys.co.uk Best easy-to-use speaker – Audio Pro BT5: £219.65, Amazon.co.uk

– Audio Pro BT5: £219.65, Amazon.co.uk Best light and portable powerful speaker – Bose portable smart speaker: £289, Johnlewis.com

– Bose portable smart speaker: £289, Johnlewis.com Best waterproof speaker – JBL Charge 4: £100, Uk.jbl.com

– JBL Charge 4: £100, Uk.jbl.com Best speaker with lights – Soundcore flare 2: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

