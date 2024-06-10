13 best tents for camping in the great outdoors year-round, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Planning a summer of camping adventures? Get a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors, with our pick of the best tents for every budget.

Tents come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny one-person options aimed at wild campers to huge palaces that will sleep the whole family in different bedrooms. However, there are some key features to look for when buying any new model. You’ll want to make sure your tent has a completely waterproof rain fly (the tent’s outer layer). Look out for the tent’s HH (hydrostatic head) rating – 0-1,500mm means the fabric is water resistant, 1,500-5,000mm is waterproof and 5,000-20,000mm is highly waterproof. Anything above 2,000 can usually cope with the rainy British weather, while a 5,000-plus tent is worth investing in for more hardcore adventures.

Meanwhile, for added stability the more guy ropes a tent comes with, the better. A built-in groundsheet is essential, too, as it will protect the tent’s floor from rocks and stop condensation forming if you’re camping somewhere chilly (like, say, Britain).

Be wary of the number of people a tent claims to sleep – for some, you must halve that number unless you fancy sleeping like sardines. One person will find a one- or two-person tent suits them, while two adults and two or three children will usually find a six-person tent a good fit, with plenty of space for cooking gear and clothing.

If shopping for a family tent, look for multiple bedrooms and a roomy porch, so you have plenty of space to store kit or to take shelter. For weekend adventures, backpacking or wild camping, choose a compact, lightweight tent that is easier to set up and dismantle.

To find the best tents on the market, we’ve tested out a range of sizes for different budgets, from ultralight backpacking tents to palatial family digs. Keep scrolling to find out which ones made us happy campers.

How we tested the best camping tents

open image in gallery Our tester pitched up in the British countryside, to see how well each tent performed ( The Independent/Sian Lewis )

We pitched and slept in each tent in campsites in the Cotswolds and South Wales. Testing took place during rain and chilly temperatures as well as during balmy spring weather. We considered how easy the tents were to pitch, whether we got a comfortable night’s sleep, if there was good storage space and weatherproofing, and how quickly the tents packed down.

The best camping tents for 2024 are: