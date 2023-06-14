Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s getting the bacon on after a night under canvas or brewing up after a morning’s trek into the great outdoors, the right camping stove will only add to the experience.

Wherever you’re headed, you will need your stove to have a good degree of portability and be able to stand up to the rigours of being on the road, track or trail. After all, whether it’s being transported in the boot of a car or in a bike pannier, you don’t want to find your dinner plans have been thwarted by damage to the stove en route.

Ease of setup, stability and cooking performance should all combine to ensure you’re never far away from something hot, which is why it’s always important to look at the wattage of the heat the stove produces, to ensure you won’t be left waiting for ages to serve up. For this reason, we refined our search for open-flame stoves to those that could produce a minimum of 1,500W per burner.

We were also looking at the full range of stoves to accommodate a variety of cooking outcomes, from simply getting something warming in your belly in the quickest possible time to stoves that could take pots and pans for more substantial fare. The final thing we were looking out for was how much control each stove gave us over our food and whether we could go from a fierce boil to a nice simmer without having to constantly fiddle with controls.

So, whether you’re bike packing, back packing, glamping or spending the night on a ledge halfway up a cliff-face, these are the stoves we would be more than happy to carry with us on our next adventure. Now, where did we put that bag of dehydrated stroganoff?

How we tested

Over the winter, we took the majority of stoves that had been sent our way out onto a wild and windy Dartmoor to see how well they could cope with the conditions.

Once there, we timed how long each stove took to boil water, as well as sizzling bacon and eggs, and bubbling up a backcountry sausage casserole and, of course, we got a brew on. Each time, noting how quickly and easily the stoves served up the grub.

The best camping stoves for 2023 are: