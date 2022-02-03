Whether it’s a staycation trip for a large family or a weekend festival jaunt for two, there’s a good chance that before you set off, you’ll end up playing a warped game of car boot Tetris, as you try and work out how the cool box is going to fit into a space the size of a tennis ball.

Whether you already carry something on your roof when you go away, like a bike or paddleboard, will dictate whether you need to look at narrow or medium-width boxes. Or, if the box doesn’t have to share roof space, then a full-width box will allow you plenty of storage.

You need to look at whether the box opens from a single side, from both sides, or hinges at one end, as this can make all the difference in terms of how easy the contents are to access. After all, if you think of where the box is perched on the roof, roof boxes can be tricky to get your gear in and out of if opening mechanisms aren’t well thought out.

The lid needs to be sturdy, the locking mechanism solid and the box should be easy to close, even when it’s nearing full capacity. The initial mounting of the box should also be a consideration.

So, with all that in mind, here are the boxes which will ease the pressure on your packing skills, add volume and ensure that you aren’t forced into a terrible choice about which child to leave behind on your next trip.

How we tested

We loaded all the boxes to their capacity limits to see how easy they were to load and unload, and also to check that the real-world capacity matched what was advertised.

Once we were all loaded up, we took a drive on the motorway to see that the box didn’t change the handling of the car at all, that there were no strange noises (inferior products can produce a whistle at higher speeds) and that everything stayed where it should.

We opened and closed these boxes dozens of times to check for any issues with the locking mechanisms, and to ensure that they couldn’t be closed but accidentally not latched shut, so that the contents remained in the box, rather than all over the A303.

Kamei husky 510 Best: For security and ease of use Rating: 9/10 This 510l box opens from either the left or the right-hand side, and is supplemented with hydraulic struts so you can easily open and close with one hand. The box itself is long enough for skis and high enough for golf clubs, while the nice wide opening makes getting your gear in and out effortless. In fact, thanks to its design we felt that the box held more than the advertised 510l. The husky’s security credentials lived up to expectations too (the box is multi-award winning) because of the manufacturer’s locking system that operates centrally without the need for turning a key – there are even further hinged catches for more security. The key can’t be removed until the box is properly shut, so you know there’ll be no nasty surprises as you’re driving. The box isn’t quite full-width either, so you would be able to port something else on the roof bar, like a bike, if needed. Finally, the box is nicely styled in matt black while its low profile is aerodynamic once you’re on the road. This model is available to pre-order now and you should receive an email when the brand has an estimated dispatch date. Buy now £ 409.95 , Roofbox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hapro roady 350 Best: Value Rating: 9/10 Excellent value for money for a 300l box, this nicely designed box is robust and well thought out, and is hinged at one end on springed struts, which makes opening, closing and accessing all your gear very easy. In fact, we measured the opening at 50cm at the back and 30cm in the middle, which is ample to be able to get all your gear in and out without having to wrestle with it. The single rear-mounted lock was solid and the key couldn’t be taken out until the box was properly closed, which was an easy operation even when fully loaded. Plus, it’s a medium-width box, so there should also be room to carry a bike on the roof too. Buy now £ 149.95 , Roofbox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Halfords 320l grey roof box Best: For supplementing a small car boot Rating: 8/10 Halford offers roof boxes in 470l, 420l, 360l volumes, but we really liked the 320l “online exclusive” because of its overall utility and great value for money. The single side opening mechanism was easy to operate and felt sturdy and robust, even after multiple openings. The full-width box was straightforward to fit and we managed to cram cases, bags, a tent and even camping furniture within the interior. The box proved to have good aerodynamics when driving and we liked the locking mechanism, which was easy to operate and clicked shut securely, even when the box was fully loaded. Buy now £ 159.99 , Halfords.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thule motion XT XXL Best: For big families Rating: 9/10 If you travel with a lot of kit then this cavernous full-width 610l box from Thule will ensure nothing gets left behind. For a large box, it’s easy to open from either side, so you can get at your stuff easily without being put in harm’s way (if one side of the car is facing traffic when parked). Locks and lid-lifters all worked well with smooth mechanisms, and the box put in a good performance on the road too boasting very good aerodynamics, minimal noise and no discernible drag on the motorway. We had a lot of confidence in the build quality while the box was very robust, meaning it would keep gear out of harm’s way and stand up well to low hanging branches and other potential hazards. With one of the best locking mechanisms on test, the slidelock makes it impossible to take out the key unless it is securely latched, and when the red window is showing on the handle, you know the box is still open. Once the box is closed properly the red window disappears, so you’ll never have to worry about driving away with the box unsecured. Buy now £ 880 , Thule.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thule vector M Best: Premium box Rating: 8/10 Another full-width box in the Thule range that was more than worthy of inclusion thanks to its high-end finish, impressively sturdy lid and fantastic mounting system. This system, called powerclick, is an absolute breeze to use and once the box was in place, the double-sided opening mechanism allowed for very easy access. However, it’s when the box is opened that the 360l vector M really stands out, with its felt base and the combination of an LED light and white interior making unpacking easy if you arrive at your destination after dark. The slidelock mechanism, aerodynamic styling and black metallic finish added to the overall desirability of the box, too. Buy now £ 1300 , Thule.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thule force XT M Best: For aerodynamics Rating: 8/10 Another dual side opening, full-width box with a bulkier back end, this one makes packing less of a chore, as you have more room for bigger items throughout the box’s length. We had no reason to doubt the 400l of claimed capacity, while the box is operated via a sturdy lock knob that doubles as a handle for lifting the lid, which overlaps the base nicely to keep everything inside dry in wet conditions. Easy to close, even when full, the safety mechanism only releases the key when the box is safely closed and locked, so you know it’s secure for driving away. The matt black finish makes the box an attractive addition to all kinds of cars and the aerodynamics at speed were the best on test. Buy now £ 465 , Thule.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kamei oyster Best: For garaged cars Rating: 9/10 Not only is the Oyster good to look at, but it’s incredibly functional too. With thick, sturdy handles on either side of the double opening box, accessing whatever’s inside the 450L interior is made very easy. Build quality was excellent, we noted the solid hinges, while inside there are luggage straps and anti-slip matting to keep everything secure. The low-profile clickfix mounting system is a joy to use, so if you plan on regularly removing and then replacing the box – perhaps because you don’t have the headroom for it in your garage – this box is an absolute essential. The stiff construction makes it simple to close and the one push central locking feature that is synonymous with all Kamei boxes just adds to the overall usability. Buy now £ 584.95 , Roofbox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calix H22 Best: For estate cars Rating: 7/10 This is a big box with 500l of storage inside, but still leaves room for another bike on the roof, which might suit bigger families that also have a tow bar carrier. Fitting was straightforward thanks to the Calix’s Quick grip 2.0 system, and the opening struts made raising the lid a doddle (without us having to worry about it closing on us). Dual side openings make life easy wherever you’ve stopped to unload, and the locking mechanism was smooth and solid. On top of all these features was the H22s sloped styling, which seemed particularly suited to estate cars. Buy now £ 484.95 , Roofbox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thule ranger 90 Best: Space saver Rating: 7/10 This is an excellent option if you have two storage problems – home and away. For example, do you really need a roof box for driving holidays and getaways, but don’t have anywhere to store a hard-shell box at home? Well this soft box, made from water-resistant tarpaulin quality material, is a real problem solver. We thought its soft shell was going to make it difficult to fit and pack, however, because it’s so lightweight and has a well thought out fitting system we had it secured to the roof in no time. The bag is zipped on three sides, leaving the fourth to act as the lid hinge, and the fact that the hinge goes at the front of the car protects the bag from water ingress on the motorway. Packing the 280l box was straightforward and unpacking was even easier, especially as you can move the double zip around to get at single items, if needed, without everything else falling out, which is an issue we’ve had with some other single zip collapsible boxes. In terms of security, the double zips can be padlocked together, with the padlock tucking into a pocket to keep everything secure. Buy now £ 340 , Thule.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hapro traxer 8.6 Best: For white cars Rating: 7/10 After grey and black, white is the most popular car colour in the UK, yet most roof boxes choose to be finished in the darker colours, leaving owners of white cars with little choice. The traxer comes in all three, with the white version having a gloss lid and black base, so that car owners have more options when it comes to colour matching. Looks aside, the traxer is side opening and boasts a nice low profile for good aerodynamics, while still managing to come with a very healthy 530l load capacity. Opening from either side with a smooth movement up and down, the lid is stable when raised and fits nice and snugly over the base when closed. It employs central locking too, so you know that if you’re able to lock and release the key then the box is totally secure. Buy now £ 444.95 , Roofbox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

