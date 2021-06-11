10 best stand-up paddle boards for every ability

Usually the things that you do standing up aren’t much fun, from queuing in shops to commuting on trains. However, stand-up paddle (SUP) boarding is a different story, as long as you choose the right board for your ambitions.

Generally, the wider the board, the more stable it will be, while thickness and volume add to how confident you feel when you clamber aboard – too thick and your feet will be higher off the water, raising your centre of gravity and making you feel less stable. Too thin and it will be like paddling driftwood.

Length is another important consideration before you set foot on the water. Anything between 9ft and 10ft 8in will mean you won’t have to worry about momentum and your board will track better in the water and go where you want it to.

All the SUPs here were packaged with a paddle (and case), a twin valve pump, a leash (vital for beginners) and a carry sack.

We tested each one on the same area of the south Devon coastline, setting off from the beach and paddling to an estuary and on up the river so that we could find the best boards for all kinds of water.

Red Paddle Co 10ft 6in ride Stability is paramount and if you haven't quite found your feet yet, then the Red Paddle Co's bestseller will give you the confidence to take those first strokes standing up. The super quick inflation and moulded fins mean that you won't waste valuable time stuck on land setting it up. The deck is nicely padded and offers great grip for wet feet, so you feel really connected to the board. Once you're up and paddling, the manoeuvrability is superb if you're just having fun with other boarders in the same stretch of water. But if you really want to get going somewhere, the three stubby fins translate your paddling efforts to real progress and focussed tracking. The shorter fins meant that we could get into some places where other SUPs couldn't because their longer fins kept snagging in shallow waters.

Quroc qi crossover 10ft 4in x 32in wide Offering a great balance of stability and tracking, this 10ft 4in board is incredibly versatile and we found that it was at much at home on flat water as it was on surf and sea, which makes it a superb option if you've had an SUP induction somewhere and are keen to take the plunge and buy your own board. If you really want to go places, then the combination of the pointed nose and large single fin will really get you motoring along in the water. The whole package offers excellent value for money with a hard-wearing backpack and quality carbon paddle that was one of the best that we tested.

Fanatic fly air premium One of the first things we noticed when we jumped on this 10ft 4in board from the Poole-based manufacturer was that it gave us a nice raised paddling position on the water so that we could really get into our strokes and cover ground fast. It tracked really well, and the stiffness meant that we were able to get plenty of glide over the water, which made the board really easy to power without getting tired arms. Inflation was effortless and added to the usability of the board, which would suit anyone who doesn't want too much of a workout when they head out on the water. It's also available in 9ft 8in and 10ft 8in versions.

Fanatic fly air pocket SUPers are getting more adventurous these days, and the fact that this 10in 4ft board deflates down into a lightweight carry package means that nowhere is off limits for paddling. You can get this board to water that would otherwise be inaccessible with many other backpack boards. Good inflation and easy to fit click fins mean that once it's up and running you will be rewarded with good stability and glide. It has a good, sticky deck pad for solid footing and a cargo system at the front that doesn't affect the board's performance, even when it was fully loaded.

Buy now £ 369 , Thurso Surf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} iRocker all-round 11 This 11ft ride is a really good point and shoot board. Just find your heading and it’ll track superbly, no matter how hard you’re paddling. Inflation was quick and straightforward, and the deck pad was well thought out with cargo straps at the front and rear. If you’re a taller, heavier rider the length and volume will provide a stable platform for lots of fun in all conditions.

iRocker all-round 11 This 11ft ride is a really good point and shoot board. Just find your heading and it'll track superbly, no matter how hard you're paddling. Inflation was quick and straightforward, and the deck pad was well thought out with cargo straps at the front and rear. If you're a taller, heavier rider the length and volume will provide a stable platform for lots of fun in all conditions.

Naish glide fusion 12ft 5in The longest SUP in our round-up, measuring 12ft 6in, this a good option for more advanced riders who are looking to get more adventurous and head out for a couple of days touring. With good front and back cargo space for overnight kit, the increased volume means it can cope brilliantly with choppy sections of sea and stayed stable in 18mph winds – it even performed well working against a turning tide.

The verdict: Stand-up paddle boards Whether you're new to the sport or are looking to take your paddling to the next level, the Red Paddle Co 10ft 6in ride was an almost faultless board, which offered unparalleled control, stability, and on water performance. Quality construction and materials means superb durability and lends the board its "board for life" credentials. If you're after portability, the Fanatic Fly air premium paddle board is ultra-travel friendly and is one of the most portable and lightweight SUPs available on the market.

