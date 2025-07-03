Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you spend a lot of time in the water, a good pair of swimming earplugs can make a real difference to your comfort and ear health.

Designed to create a watertight seal, they help prevent water from entering the ear canal. This can be a major cause of discomfort, cause infections such as swimmer’s ear, and even create longer-term issues with hearing.

While some people wear earplugs as a precaution against earaches or pressure changes, for those prone to ear infections or with grommets, earplugs are essential. The best swimming earplugs stay securely in place even during energetic swims, feel comfortable for extended periods, and block water without muffling sound too much.

When choosing a pair, it’s worth considering the material (silicone and rubber are common), whether you want mouldable or pre-shaped plugs, and how easy they are to insert and remove. The fit is key – a good seal will keep your ears protected without feeling too tight or intrusive.

I tested a range of options across different price points to find swimming earplugs that combine effective protection with ear comfort. I tried them in a variety of swimming scenarios, so whether you're doing lengths in an indoor pool, training for a triathlon in open water, or plunging into the sea for a spot of cold-water swimming, there’s a pair that will work for you.

How I tested

Each pair of swimming earplugs was tested during at least five sessions in both indoor pools and open water to assess performance under varying conditions. To maintain consistency, I swam set distances and repeated similar movements – freestyle, tumble turns and backstroke – while wearing the same swim cap and goggles.

I put a range of different styles to the test in indoor pools and open water ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

I evaluated each set of earplugs on water seal integrity, comfort over extended periods, ease of insertion and removal, and how much I could hear while wearing them. Special attention was given to how well the plugs maintained their seal during turning and acceleration when overtaking, as even a minor shift can potentially enable leaks and compromise protection.

The best swimming earplugs for 2025 are: