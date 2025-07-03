Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Protect your ears during lane swimming and in open water, with these tried-and-tested picks
If you spend a lot of time in the water, a good pair of swimming earplugs can make a real difference to your comfort and ear health.
Designed to create a watertight seal, they help prevent water from entering the ear canal. This can be a major cause of discomfort, cause infections such as swimmer’s ear, and even create longer-term issues with hearing.
While some people wear earplugs as a precaution against earaches or pressure changes, for those prone to ear infections or with grommets, earplugs are essential. The best swimming earplugs stay securely in place even during energetic swims, feel comfortable for extended periods, and block water without muffling sound too much.
When choosing a pair, it’s worth considering the material (silicone and rubber are common), whether you want mouldable or pre-shaped plugs, and how easy they are to insert and remove. The fit is key – a good seal will keep your ears protected without feeling too tight or intrusive.
I tested a range of options across different price points to find swimming earplugs that combine effective protection with ear comfort. I tried them in a variety of swimming scenarios, so whether you're doing lengths in an indoor pool, training for a triathlon in open water, or plunging into the sea for a spot of cold-water swimming, there’s a pair that will work for you.
Each pair of swimming earplugs was tested during at least five sessions in both indoor pools and open water to assess performance under varying conditions. To maintain consistency, I swam set distances and repeated similar movements – freestyle, tumble turns and backstroke – while wearing the same swim cap and goggles.
I evaluated each set of earplugs on water seal integrity, comfort over extended periods, ease of insertion and removal, and how much I could hear while wearing them. Special attention was given to how well the plugs maintained their seal during turning and acceleration when overtaking, as even a minor shift can potentially enable leaks and compromise protection.
Zoe Griffin has been evaluating and reviewing a wide range of products for IndyBest since 2021. As a triathlete, Zoe has particular expertise when it comes to swimming, sports, and fitness, reviewing everything from fitness trackers to running watches. When assessing swimming earplugs, she took into account choices for all budgets and her reviews are always based on her genuine experiences through real-world testing.
Alpine Swimsafe earplugs are great if you want to avoid silicone, as they’re made from AlpineThermoShape, a material that warms up from your body heat and gently moulds to fit your ear. The triple flange design (three soft rings) helps keep water out without any fuss, too. What’s cool about this pair, though, is the built-in filter that blocks water but still lets you hear what’s going on around you, so you don’t feel cut off.
The earplugs are hypoallergenic, and I found they stayed put and kept out water during testing, but I started to notice a little pressure at the end of longer swims (more than a mile), as they’re bulkier than other options we tested. However, overall, I still rate these earplugs as a great choice. Although only one pair is included per pack, the brand states the earplugs can be reused up to 100 times.
Brightly and easy to spot at the bottom of a kit bag or on the pool floor, Superdrug’s swim earplugs offer solid value at less than £5 for two pairs, especially with a reusable carry case included. A standout feature is the addition of a safety cord, which attaches to the outer edge of each plug. This meant I felt confident pushing them a little deeper into the ear canal, without worrying about them getting stuck.
That said, while the cord adds peace of mind, a few online reviewers found it can occasionally snag on a swimming hat or goggle strap, which might be frustrating during fast-paced laps. In terms of performance, I found they blocked water effectively and stayed in place throughout, though they didn’t feel quite as comfortable as the ergonomic design of the Speedo biofuse pair included in my lineup.
If you swim in open water, where a lost earplug is lost for good, this pair is a smart, secure option. Designed specifically for swimmers, surfers and triathletes, the earplugs come with a lightweight tether that loops around the back of the head, so even if a wave or flailing elbow dislodges one, it won’t disappear.
Made from recycled plastic and repurposed silicone, I was surprised at the comfort of these plugs. While the cone designs look bulky at first, they mould to your ear and feel soft. Unlike many mouldable silicone earplugs (such as those from BioEars or Superdrug), SurfEars’s don’t completely seal off sound, which is a big plus. I could hear my surroundings with impressive clarity, which is useful for safety when swimming in open water.
I really liked the carry case, which has a carabiner attachment, so you can clip it to the outside of a swim bag or a belt hook. Inside the case, there are interchangeable wings and tips in multiple sizes, including a wingless option, which I preferred for a better fit under a swim cap. The only issue is the price. They cost more than £50, so they’re certainly an investment, but one that delivers top-notch performance, sustainability and customisable comfort.
If you’re after a no-fuss option that you can almost forget you’re wearing, these might just be the earplugs for you. Made from soft, hypoallergenic silicone, they’re mouldable like classic putty plugs (think Zoggs or Putty Buddies), but with the bonus of an antimicrobial agent that helps ward off swimmer’s ear.
During testing, I found these to be among the most comfortable earplugs for extended use – perfect for slower-paced lane swimming or those who are training for an endurance event.
These earplugs are excellent at blocking out water, but as with most solid silicone designs, they also block out more sound than cone-shaped options. This isn’t a problem if you just want to focus on your stroke, but it’s something to bear in mind if you’re having a sociable dip with friends.
Designed by an ear, nose and throat doctor, these earplugs are soft, colourful and float if dropped in the pool, which made them a lifesaver during family swim sessions.
I tested these with kids and adults and found the silicone exceptionally comfortable and effective at keeping out water. Each pack comes with three pairs and includes instructions for moulding the earplugs safely to the ear. The plugs are also compatible with swim headbands for children with grommets or ear tubes.
The downside is durability – the plugs pick up debris and need replacing more often than firmer earplugs. However, if you’re after a floating, family-friendly option that works brilliantly in all ear sizes and won’t vanish in the deep end, this pack is ideal.
Speedo has been making swimwear and swim accessories for almost 100 years, so, it’s no surprise these earplugs deliver pro-level performance. Designed with a contoured shape, these earplugs slot neatly into the outer ear and create an impressively watertight seal, without ever feeling jammed in. During testing (in indoor and outdoor pools), they stayed put through front crawl, breaststroke, and even diving. However, they are also designed to float, making it easier to find them if they fall out.
The slightly firmer silicone makes them less mouldable than some soft silicone types from the likes of BioEars, but the ergonomic design more than makes up for it. They’re also easy to clean and store in the included carry case. As a reusable option that balances comfort and resilience, this pair is a standout. However, they aren’t perfect. These earplugs are unadjustable, and they’re slightly small, so they might not be a good fit for everyone.
Hailing from Australia, Zoggs has been making goggles, swimsuits and swimming-related accessories since 1992. Compared with some other offerings from the brand, these earplugs are a little basic – they’re a simple blob of silicone that you shape and warm up in your hands, then plug into your ear. On the other hand, they do cost less than £10 for two pairs.
They may be simple, but I didn’t have an issue with their performance. When wearing this pair, my outer ear felt completely sealed, but I could still hear voices, making these earplugs better for sociable swimming than some other silicone earplugs I tested, such as those from BioEars.
As well as being a familiar name on the high street for pharmacy and beauty essentials, Boots operates a respected hearing service, and it’s this expertise that underpins its own-brand swimming earplugs. Designed with safety and usability in mind, these soft plugs are more pliable than their tiered design suggests, and they passed my leak tests during gentle and moderately paced swim sessions.
At less than £5 for two pairs, they’re among the best-value earplugs I tested – especially coming from a trusted brand with audiology credentials. That said, it’s worth noting Boots recommends retiring each pair after roughly 10 uses in chlorinated water. If you swim several sessions each week, you may find it’s more economical to choose a brand that’s known for its durability, such as SurfEars or Alpine.
Silicone-free, great for sensitive ears, extremely comfortable and reusable up to 100 times, the Alpine swimsafe earplugs were my favourite pair overall.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, Boots’s swimming earplugs are backed by the brand’s audiology expertise, mould well, block water effectively, and come in a multipack – great value for casual or new swimmers. For those enjoying open water, SurfEars’s earplugs are a standout pair. With multiple fit options and a clever tether system, they’re secure, reusable, and don’t muffle sound.
