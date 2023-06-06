The benefits of swimming are plentiful, it has been found to improve mood and energy levels and reduce anxiety. It’s one of the few workouts that uses every major muscle group including abdominals, back, forearms, shoulders and gluteals as well as hamstrings, without any kind of impact on the body. To get the most enjoyment out of it, it’s vital to have the best swimming goggles, which allow you to see far ahead without letting in water.
There’s nothing worse than having to swim with pools of water inside your goggles and ending up with stinging eyes through too much contact with chlorine or salt water. For the best fit, look closely at the nose bridge. Too tight and it will feel painful and too loose it will let in water. Some goggles come with several different nose bridge options so that you can use the one that best fits the size of your beak. An adjustable head strap is also vital; the strap should hold the goggles firmly enough in place so that they do not slip during turns, but not so tight that they cause discomfort.
If you’re planning on joining the growing numbers of people that swim in open water and outdoor pools, the best way to improve visibility is with light-changing photochromatic lenses. These react to UV rays and get darker when light is brighter outside to reduce glare. When you’re bashing out lengths of an indoor pool, they become lighter so you can see where you’re going. It’s also useful to have anti-fog protection so that you don’t have to stop to give your goggles a wipe mid-swim.
To help you navigate all the options we took a deep dive and tested the best swimming goggles from some of the top brands, hottest triathlon specialists and biggest sporting retailers in the market.
How we tested
We tested each pair of swimming goggles inside by swimming lengths of our local pool and outside by doing laps of an open-water swimming lake in order to fully assess the visibility and anti-fog features. We assessed each pair on comfort, fit, value for money and overall design (including lens size and photochromic features).
From budget goggles to keep casual swimming costs down to hi-tech goggles that can count the laps for you and suggest training tweaks to boost performance, we tested options for both leisure swimmers and those chasing a PB. Keep reading to find the best pair for you.
The best swimming goggles for 2023 are:
- Best adult swimming goggles overall – Roka R1 goggles: £37, Roka.com
- Best adult swimming goggles for triathletes – Zone 3 vapour polarised goggles: £35, Sigmasports.com
- Best adult swimming goggles for the pool – Orca killa hydro goggles: £23, Sigmasports.com
- Best adult swimming goggles for open water – Zoggs predator flex reactor goggles: £57.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best leak-proof adult swimming goggles – Orca killa 180 degree swimming goggles: £23.99, Orca.com