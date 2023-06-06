Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The benefits of swimming are plentiful, it has been found to improve mood and energy levels and reduce anxiety. It’s one of the few workouts that uses every major muscle group including abdominals, back, forearms, shoulders and gluteals as well as hamstrings, without any kind of impact on the body. To get the most enjoyment out of it, it’s vital to have the best swimming goggles, which allow you to see far ahead without letting in water.

There’s nothing worse than having to swim with pools of water inside your goggles and ending up with stinging eyes through too much contact with chlorine or salt water. For the best fit, look closely at the nose bridge. Too tight and it will feel painful and too loose it will let in water. Some goggles come with several different nose bridge options so that you can use the one that best fits the size of your beak. An adjustable head strap is also vital; the strap should hold the goggles firmly enough in place so that they do not slip during turns, but not so tight that they cause discomfort.

If you’re planning on joining the growing numbers of people that swim in open water and outdoor pools, the best way to improve visibility is with light-changing photochromatic lenses. These react to UV rays and get darker when light is brighter outside to reduce glare. When you’re bashing out lengths of an indoor pool, they become lighter so you can see where you’re going. It’s also useful to have anti-fog protection so that you don’t have to stop to give your goggles a wipe mid-swim.

To help you navigate all the options we took a deep dive and tested the best swimming goggles from some of the top brands, hottest triathlon specialists and biggest sporting retailers in the market.

How we tested

We tested each pair of swimming goggles inside by swimming lengths of our local pool and outside by doing laps of an open-water swimming lake in order to fully assess the visibility and anti-fog features. We assessed each pair on comfort, fit, value for money and overall design (including lens size and photochromic features).

From budget goggles to keep casual swimming costs down to hi-tech goggles that can count the laps for you and suggest training tweaks to boost performance, we tested options for both leisure swimmers and those chasing a PB. Keep reading to find the best pair for you.

The best swimming goggles for 2023 are: