Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland to golden evenings on the Cornish coast, there are some world-class waves within easy reach in the UK. Surfing – or wild swimming or paddleboarding – in the Atlantic is not for the fainthearted, but a good wetsuit can keep away the worst of the water (and the wind).

Wetsuits are a nightmare to get on and off though, there is very little avoiding this. Suits with long zips make the process a bit easier, of course and we have a few other tried and tested tricks which you may want to take note of...

Firstly, we’d always recommend slipping it on when you and the suit are wet – if you can do that politely, of course. Alternatively, we’ve found starting with the suit inside out and rolling it on, blowing air under the surface (or getting a dive buddy to) to break the seal if it’s really stuck, also make the process a little bit easier.

Ultimately though, yout wetsuit should feel tight – it will loosen after a few sessions – but not restrictive. A good test is the lower back: if the suit is stretched taut here, it’s too tight. It should hug the natural curve of your spine. And once you’ve found the perfect fit, there’s nothing to stop you from having a splashing good time.

How we tested

We’ve tested these suits in perfect, and not-so-perfect, British summer conditions – a number are old favourites and have travelled with us to tropical waters. With all the suits we test we look for flex and fit, durability (particularly around the seams) and comfort.

We also tried a range of suits to find a good match for every trip. Wetsuits are categorised by thickness in millimetres, either all over or at the torso and the arms, and the thicker a suit, the warmer it will feel. Most suits come with a suggested temperature range, but – a bit like the rating on a sleeping bag – this is fairly subjective. If you feel the cold, opt for a thicker suit than you think you need.

Whether you’re a pro or venturing out for the first time, it’s absolutely crucial you check the local conditions before you go anywhere near the water. These include currents, tides and waves as well as temperature. The RNLI has good advice online but please learn to read surf reports and familiarise yourself with your beach too. It takes seconds but could save your life.

The best mens’ and womens’ wetsuits for 2023 are: