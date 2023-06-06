Jump to content

Subscribe
8 best wetsuits for men and women, tried and tested

Our experts have tried and tested the best wetsuits for men and women this summer

Liz Dodd
Tuesday 06 June 2023 11:07

FYI

We updated this article on 6 June to reflect price changes throughout

<p>Surf or turf: Our tester looked out for flex, fit and durability </p>

Surf or turf: Our tester looked out for flex, fit and durability

(iStock/The Independent )

Our Top Picks

From the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland to golden evenings on the Cornish coast, there are some world-class waves within easy reach in the UK. Surfing – or wild swimming or paddleboarding – in the Atlantic is not for the fainthearted, but a good wetsuit can keep away the worst of the water (and the wind).

Wetsuits are a nightmare to get on and off though, there is very little avoiding this. Suits with long zips make the process a bit easier, of course and we have a few other tried and tested tricks which you may want to take note of...

Firstly, we’d always recommend slipping it on when you and the suit are wet – if you can do that politely, of course. Alternatively, we’ve found starting with the suit inside out and rolling it on, blowing air under the surface (or getting a dive buddy to) to break the seal if it’s really stuck, also make the process a little bit easier.

Ultimately though, yout wetsuit should feel tight – it will loosen after a few sessions – but not restrictive. A good test is the lower back: if the suit is stretched taut here, it’s too tight. It should hug the natural curve of your spine. And once you’ve found the perfect fit, there’s nothing to stop you from having a splashing good time.

How we tested

We’ve tested these suits in perfect, and not-so-perfect, British summer conditions – a number are old favourites and have travelled with us to tropical waters. With all the suits we test we look for flex and fit, durability (particularly around the seams) and comfort.

We also tried a range of suits to find a good match for every trip. Wetsuits are categorised by thickness in millimetres, either all over or at the torso and the arms, and the thicker a suit, the warmer it will feel. Most suits come with a suggested temperature range, but – a bit like the rating on a sleeping bag – this is fairly subjective. If you feel the cold, opt for a thicker suit than you think you need.

Whether you’re a pro or venturing out for the first time, it’s absolutely crucial you check the local conditions before you go anywhere near the water. These include currents, tides and waves as well as temperature. The RNLI has good advice online but please learn to read surf reports and familiarise yourself with your beach too. It takes seconds but could save your life.

The best mens’ and womens’ wetsuits for 2023 are:

  • Best men’s wetsuit overall – O’Neill psycho tech 4/3+ chest zip full wetsuit: £429.99, Uk.oneill.com
  • Best wetsuit for surfing – Quiksilver 3/2mm highline plus chest zip wetsuit: £334.95, Alpinetrek.co.uk
  • Best comfortable men’s wetsuit – Patagonia men’s R1 lite yulex front zip long sleeved spring suit: £240, Eu.patagonia.com
  • Best wetsuit for cold water swimming – Olaian men’s surfing 5/4mm neoprene wetsuit with hood 900: £289.99, Decathlon.co.uk
  • Best wetsuit for paddleboarding – Billabong 2/2mm launch women’s wetsuit: £54.99, Wetsuitoutlet.co.uk

O’Neill psycho tech 4/3+ chest zip full wetsuit

  • Best: Overall men’s wetsuit
  • Material: Recycled oyster shells, eco carbon black infused neoprene, technobutter 4X
  • Seams: Stitchless exterior fluid seam weld technology
  • Thickness: 4.5mm torso, 3.5mm arms
  • Entry: Chest
  • Main use: Surfing
  • Temperature range (water): 9-14C, but can go a degree or so lower

This is one of the warmest wetsuits we’ve ever tested, from one of the best brands on the water. The signature “psycho” range of top-end suits are made from a bespoke, thicker neoprene to give you unparalleled warmth whether you’re upright or in the water; but it’s also incredibly flexible and supple, and feels like a second skin. This new season suit packs just an extra 0.5mm of neoprene onto the standard 4/3mm, but you really notice it.

The profile is really smooth – seams are flush and work with your body, and even the zip entrance (a generous chest zip) feels barely-there. The remarkable drainage system is the most effective we’ve tried and means you can keep going comfortably for longer. This is a really good investment for years of surfing, whatever the conditions, and perfect if you want something with a bit more flexibility than a very cold water suit.

Continue reading...

Quiksilver 3/2mm highline plus chest zip wetsuit

  • Best: Surfing wetsuit
  • Material: Neoprene
  • Seams: Triple glued and blind stitched
  • Thickness: 3mm torso, 2mm arms
  • Entry: Chest zip
  • Main use: Water sports
  • Temperature range (water): 11-14C

This is one of our all-time favourite wetsuits in an adaptable, super warm and technologically brilliant spring style. Lightweight, comfortable neoprene makes the suit flexible, fast-drying and wind-resistant, and added tech flourishes mean it can safely take you into water that’s colder than its comfy, stretchy fit would suggest.

Thermal fleece lining on the lower legs and arm panels is a joy; snug stretch seals around wrists and ankles and exceptional thermal lining on the body and upper legs make this one of the best suits we’ve ever surfed in. It’s absolutely ideal for conditions in Britain.

Continue reading...

Patagonia women’s R1 lite yulex long jane spring suit

  • Best: Women’s wetsuit for spring surfing
  • Materials: Yulex rubber, solvent-free glue
  • Seams: Flatlock construction
  • Thickness: 2mm
  • Entry: Step in entry
  • Main use: Water sports
  • Temperature range (water): 18-23C

A brilliant, flexible, lightweight suit that’s mindful of the environment and ideal for anyone who’s allergic to – or just doesn’t like the feel of – neoprene. Yulex rubber (certified by the Rainforest Alliance) and solvent-free glue, plus loads of recycled fabrics, mean it’s eco-friendly – but still performs beautifully.

The tough, durable kneepads felt comfortable against our board, and the sleeveless design is brilliant for paddling out. The suit is thick-ish, but better for moderate and warmer water.

Continue reading...

Patagonia men’s R1 lite yulex front zip long sleeved spring suit

  • Best: Comfortable men’s wetsuit
  • Material : Yulex rubber, solvent-free glue
  • Seams: Triple-glued and blindstitched
  • Thickness: 2mm
  • Entry: Floating, asymmetrical front-zip
  • Main use: Water sports
  • Temperature range (water): 18-23C

This is our favourite non-neoprene men’s suit. Light and very flexible, this long-sleeved number – made from the same eco-friendly materials as the women’s spring suit – is absolutely brilliant at keeping you warm in cooler water. The seals feel incredibly durable and we found it to be effective while still feeling comfortable. The generous front zip made it feel about as easy to slip on and off as a wetsuit can ever feel.

Continue reading...

Finisterre women’s nieuwland 3mm eco wetsuit

  • Best: Wetsuit for staying warm
  • Material Main use: Yulex natural rubber
  • Seams: Taped
  • Thickness: 3mm
  • Entry: Chest
  • Main use: Water sports
  • Temperature range (water): 14-18C

New on the scene but already making waves, beautiful and environmentally-conscious brand Finisterre has turned its expertise to cool weather wetsuits. Made from natural rubber and recycled materials, it’s thicker where you need it – around the chest and back – and has a lower profile where you don’t – around the arms, for exceptional flexibility.

Seams are taped, but also double needle blind stitched throughout, this should mean that the suit will last much longer than seams locked with sealant. And it’s elegant – a treat if you like a bit of stand up paddleboarding in the mix.

Continue reading...

Olaian women’s neoprene surfing wetsuit 900 3/2mm

  • Best: Women’s wetsuit for your first season
  • Material : Neoprene
  • Seams: N/A
  • Thickness: 3mm torso, 2mm arms
  • Entry: Pull-on
  • Main use: Water sports
  • Temperature range (water): 17-22C

If it’s your first season and you’re not quite ready to splash out on a high spec suit, Decathlon’s trusty wetsuits are a brilliant option for warmer conditions. We swam and surfed in an Olaian suit for years; it’s comfortable, adds enough protection to take away the sting of cooler water, and is tough enough to withstand mild abrasion from board and sand.

It’s zipless, which is great for withstanding water ingress but will make you curse the first few times you roll it on. It relaxes with wear, but if you’re really struggling, try putting it on in the water, or start it inside out.

Continue reading...

Olaian men’s surfing 5/4mm neoprene wetsuit with hood 900

  • Best: Wetsuit for cold water swimming
  • Material : Neprone
  • Seams: N/A
  • Thickness: 5mm torso, 4mm arms
  • Entry: Back zip, cuffs
  • Main use: Cold water swimming
  • Temperature range (water): 7-12C

You’ll struggle to find a cold water suit at this price anywhere else. Technical, budget-friendly and robust, this durable neoprene suit is our male tester’s go-to for spring and late summer trips in cool water – it was ideal for the Wild Atlantic Way.

Super stretchy and easy-ish to get on thanks to the generous cuffs and the back zip, it’s a dependable layer of protection against the wind. The hood takes a bit of getting used to if you haven’t worn a suit with one before, but it isn’t restrictive and does make a huge difference to how you feel the cold.

Continue reading...

Billabong 2/2mm launch women’s wetsuit

  • Best: Wetsuit for paddleboarding
  • Material : Neoprone
  • Seams: Tough and flat-locked
  • Thickness: 2mm
  • Entry: Back zip
  • Main use: Paddleboarding
  • Temperature range (water): 17-22C

Sleek, sporty and perfect for summer, this elegant and lightweight suit will keep you warm on the board and on short sessions in warm water. It’s one of the easiest suits we’ve ever slipped on, with a super long back zip with a long pull that we had no issue reaching on our own.

It feels comfortable and flexible, with tough, flat-locked seams, and the neoprene is surprisingly effective at keeping even biting winds out. A great price for a smart suit from one of surfing’s biggest names.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Wetsuits for men and women

We were blown away by O’Neill’s balance of tech and comfort – it’s hard to make a wetsuit this warm this comfortable, but the leading brand has succeeded.

If you’re planning on paddleboarding this summer, we’ve rounded up the best stand up paddle boards for 2023

