10 best adult swimming goggles for pools, open water sessions and triathlons

Swimming is a staple physical activity, with Sport England figures showing it is the fifth most popular form of exercise in the country. In fact, around 4.7 million people are estimated to swim twice or more a month in England, while wild swimming has been hailed as an antidote to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping people’s mental and physical health.

For most people, goggles are already a crucial part of their kit, helping to protect their eyes from chlorine and improving vision underwater. But in recent years, goggle technology has developed quicker than ever and there are now plenty of high-tech, high-performance pairs to choose from. So, how do you find the perfect match?

To help you out, we took a deep dive and tested goggles from some of the best-known swimming brands, hottest triathlon specialists and biggest sporting retailers in the market. We measured them on five key areas; design, comfort, performance (including whether they became foggy or leaked), fit and price.

We tested them in different places, completing hundreds of lengths in our local pool, and visiting a nearby swimming lake as well as some of London’s most popular lidos to see if each pair would sink or swim. Our favourites are listed below – from the best goggles for outdoor sessions, ones for a tight budget and a smart pair that will literally count the lengths for you.

The best swimming goggles for 2021 are:

Zoggs predator flex polarised ultra goggles Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Unlike a lot of other products on the market, the first-class experience starts before you’ve even purchased these goggles. Zoggs has a special “find your goggle fit” tool, which scans your face via your phone or computer and tells you whether you need a regular or smaller profile fit. And it doesn’t stop there. Once you’ve received these goggles, you’ll find they have an innovative and flexible design, with special 3D flex points that mean you get a great fit without having to lift a finger. We also had a decent field of vision in these goggles and could see around 15 metres in front of us in the pool without an issue, while the anti-fog technology worked as expected. Other features include a soft gasket (the bit around the eyes), which we found helped to prevent significant pressure and prevented any leaking. As well as the curved polarised lenses, which helped to reduce glare and made everything look that bit sharper. At £36, they cost a little more than some of the other pairs we tested – but they are a great buy if you’re looking for a high-quality product that’ll fit you swim after swim. Buy now £ 36 , Zoggs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arena air bold swipe swim goggles Best: For pool swimmers Rating: 9/10 Specialist brand Arena faced some stiff competition when it came to the accolade of best googles for pool swimmers. But we struggled to find anything that could knock the brand’s new air bold swipe goggles from the top spot. On the face of it, these offer many of the same benefits as other products – but if you look a little closer you realise every small detail has been considered and perfected. The goggles are lightweight and comfortable with honeycomb-shaped seals that mean they adapt to your face and reduce pressure around the eyes. They also have anti-fog technology, including what the brand calls “swipe” tech, which can be reactivated while you’re in the pool if you do find they start fogging. We didn’t get a chance to test this as the goggles performed so well, but the brand says users can gently swipe the inner lens with their fingertip while the goggles are in the water, helping them to remain clear for “ten times longer”. Although they are “one size fits all”, we found them easy to adjust with two side buckles that stayed in place throughout sessions. Available in four different colours, we’d recommend these £32 goggles to active swimmers who like to rack up the lengths or beginners in the pool looking for a high-quality, great value product. Buy now £ 32 , Arenasport.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zone3 venator-X swim goggles Best: For triathletes Rating: 9/10 It is perhaps unsurprising that the best goggles for triathletes come from specialist triathlon brand Zone3. But this pair is really worth shouting about. Developed in collaboration with Josh Amberger – a professional Ironman who competes (and wins) on the international stage – they strike the balance perfectly between comfort and performance. We loved the shape and design of the goggles, which include a soft silicone gasket for heightened comfort and enough flexibility to fit a range of face shapes and sizes. Designed for both pool and open water, these will take you smoothly from training to event day, with anti-fog coating that prevents clouded vision and curved lenses to ensure you can see where you’re going. Perhaps most importantly, they are available with different lens options – so you can choose which pair is best for your race or training when you purchase them. We tested the polarised lenses, which helped to reduce glare and performed well outside in sunny conditions, and the photochromatic lenses, which adjust depending on the level of light. We didn’t test them, but the brand also offers tinted lenses, which aim to reduce the brightness of indoor pool lights (we found the photochromatic lenses were great in the pool too). The double strap, which has dimples on each side to keep it in place, was easy to adjust, while the goggles boast the usual UVA/UVB protection too. Whether you’re doing a sprint, Olympic or Ironman distance, these are the ones for you. Buy now £ 29 , Zone3.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sundried legend polarised swimming goggles Best: For a tight budget Rating: 9/10 We’ve been using these swimming goggles for the best part of the last year – and it’s safe to say they’ve become a staple item in our workout wardrobe. For those who haven’t heard of Sundried, the brand was launched in 2016 with the aim of providing high-quality products at affordable prices. It’s no surprise, then, that these goggles are just as good – if not better – than some of the more expensive pairs on the market. For just £24, you get a comfortable, lightweight and high-performing pair of goggles. The polarised lenses not only look cool, they also help to block UV rays and filter the glare caused by light reflecting off the water. We found the anti-fog technology worked well during all our swims this summer (including during the mini-heatwave we had in July). They are extremely sturdy and can cope with being dropped, shoved in a bag and knocked about. The side buckle makes it easy to adjust them even when in the water (we preferred this style over some of the other pairs as we didn’t need to fiddle with the straps for ages at the start of every swim). At this price, you can’t go wrong. Buy now £ 24 , Sundried.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adult ultima air titanium goggle Best: Value Rating: 9/10 The swimming goggle market is bursting with choices and it can be hard to weigh up benefits versus cost. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. For around £28, these goggles not only perform extremely well – they’re also great value. Fogging? No problem, as they have built-in anti-fog technology that really works. Leaking? Absolutely not, these are totally watertight. And the most impressive bit? These offered us a clear field of vision, whether we were in the pool or taking a dip in the sea. We found we could not only see around 15 metres in front of us but thanks to the curved titanium lenses we also had a great view to each side too. In terms of comfort, these sit just outside the eye socket and are super light, with air-filled gaskets made from silicone. They offer UV protection, like many of the other products on the market, the lenses helping to protect from reflected light if you do prefer a lido or outdoor dip. They were also easy to adjust, with two side buckles to ensure you can find a good fit. Buy now £ 28.50 , Everyoneactive.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Form smart swim goggles Best: For data lovers Rating: 9/10 “With augmented reality in sports comes the promise of effortless real-time access to relevant information without interruptions,” Dan Eisenhardt, the CEO of Form told us when we asked about these smart goggles. “No other sport than swimming has a greater need for hands-free interfaces.” To be frank, we couldn’t agree more. These award-winning goggles are not only a data lover’s dream, showing you in real-time how far and fast you’re swimming without the touch of a button. They also act as a virtual coach, enabling you to make small tweaks to your training and ensure you’re maximising efforts so you hit your goals. We loved the smart display, which kept us up to date with our split times and distance during every session, helping us to stay motivated and push harder. Out of the pool, it was easy to upload sessions via an app to our phone, so we could analyse our swims (plus, it automatically syncs to apps including Strava and TrainingPeaks which is perfect if like us it “didn’t count” unless it’s in your activity feed). These goggles aren’t just smart, however. They’re also comfortable and easy to adjust. We had no problems with water leaking through and the lenses remained clear and free of fog. Form recognises that everyone’s face is different and provides four different nose bridge sizes so you can be sure to find a good match. Plus, you can also link a heart monitor up to really boost your training. These are on the expensive side – but if you’re looking to smash a PB or get quicker in the pool, there really is no better training aid out there. Buy now £ 149 , Formswim.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Speedo aquapulse pro mirror goggles Best: Design Rating: 9/10 If someone were to ask about well-known swimming brands, Speedo would probably come top of the list. Having built a solid reputation since the beginning of the 20th century, you know you’re going to get high-quality kit for a decent price. So, with Speedo as the proverbial safe pair of hands, we had high expectations of this pair. We’re pleased to say they did not disappoint. We tested them in the pool and loved the frameless profile, which is sleek and modern. We found the wrap-around lenses are some of the best on the market, enabling you to see everything you need no matter what stroke you’re doing. For £35, the design includes “sidearms” which helped to reduce pressure on the head and a nifty “ruler” on the back of the strap so it was easy to adjust them and remember your perfect fit (a genuinely unique selling point). We didn’t experience any fogging or leaking and the UV protection is there to help keep your eyes safe. Due to the lens, these do make your swimming environment a little darker than some of the polarised pairs, but this was only minor and our vision remained clear throughout. The overall performance and high levels of comfort mean these are a great choice for active swimmers, no matter where you are on your swimming journey. Buy now £ 35 , Speedo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nike vapour mirror goggle Best: For sunny swims Rating: 8/10 We’ve loved heading to our local swimming pond to enjoy morning swims bathed in sunshine (thank you very much heatwave) – especially with the help of these goggles by Nike. We loved the modern, sleek design, and the ultra-low profile that is not only streamlined but also highly flattering. The mirrored, wide-angle lenses made them perfect for bright, sunny conditions, and they also boast built-in UV protection. We found this not only offered us protection but also helped to prevent eye fatigue as we did loops of the pond. The flexible silicone gasket created an airtight seal around our eyes so no water could seep through, while it was soft enough to prevent marks from appearing around the eye sockets. We found these had a tendency to fog in the pool, but when swimming outside there were no issues. Plus, there are four nose bridge sizes included so you can customise them to get the best fit. For £28, these are the perfect pair to seize (or seas) the day in. Buy now £ 28 , Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huub altair swim goggle Best: For all-weather swimmers Rating: 8/10 It’s a case of triple the lenses, triple the choice with these swimming goggles from Huub. The brand bills them as the “world’s only goggles with three different lenses” – and having tested them we were left wondering why no one else has thought of this. Although we were a little sceptical at first, we found the lenses were easy to interchange and the lightweight goggles performed as well as the other models we tested, offering a secure fit and preventing any leaking. They were particularly good if, like us, you don’t follow a routine and you regularly swim outside. This is because we were able to change the lenses depending on what time of day we were swimming and what the weather was doing. Take the yellow mirror lenses – these are suited for low light, dusk swims; the silver are better for artificial light (in pools, for example) or early morning swims, while the black lenses are for strong sunlight. You also get a zip case to keep all the bits together and safe. We found the vision wasn’t quite as clear as some of the brand’s competitors, but we think £49.99 is a reasonable price for a product that offers so much choice. Buy now £ 49.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Decathlon B-fast swimming goggles 900 Best: for narrow faces Rating: 7/10 French sporting giant Decathlon has taken Britain by storm, with the blue and white logo now familiar to high street shoppers across the country. The brand is known for its great value, high quality products – and its range of swimming accessories is no different. We tested the brand’s B-fast swimming goggles, which were co-designed and approved by a former Olympic champion, to see whether they would live up to the name and help us push our split times. For £24.99, they are one of the cheapest products we tried – but they go above and beyond the standard pair. The compact design felt and looked modern, and we had no problems with fogging or leaking. The usual UV protection is also in place to help protect your eyes from the sun. Although these are sold as “one size fits all”, the nose bridge is adjustable and we found it was easy to tweak the fit using the simple built-in tool on the back of the buckle. Our only complaint was a matter of preference as these goggles sat inside the eye socket – we found this wasn’t as comfortable as the other pairs, but others were happy with it. Overall, these are a great buy. Buy now £ 24.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.