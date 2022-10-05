When it’s pitch-black outside and the temperature dips below freezing, it takes more than just willpower to throw off the duvet and brace the wind and rain in the name of exercise – it takes the right running jacket and correct cold-weather gear.
On a crisp, cool day, few things can be as invorgating as heading out for a run, but, if you’ve only got a pair of lightweight summer shorts and a skimpy vest top, it can be miserable.
Layering correctly for cooler temperatures can be tricky – too many layers and you’ll find yourself stripping off mid-run, dripping with sweat, too few (or a base layer made from cotton rather than a sweat-wicking material) and you’ll be chilled to the bone. Finding the right balance depends on both how cold it is, and how your body tends to react to chillier climates. A wet day, a windy day, and a freezing cold day don’t necessarily call for the same running gear.
The general rule of thumb? On a cool day (lets say, around 10C) you can get away with just a base layer. Unless, of course, it’s raining. Then you might want a light waterproof jacket that can tie around your waist when you don’t need it. When the temperature reaches freezing, that’s when you’ll most likely need not just a decent technical base layer, but a shell or insulated running jacket too. You’ll probably want to consider throwing on a hat, gloves, and thicker socks as well.
Of course, what you choose to run in is completely down to personal preference and how hard you’re working. More intensity calls for lighter layering – so if you’re gunning for a km PB, be mindful not to overdress, even in the coldest of conditions.
How we tested
We spent hours researching the latest range of women’s running jackets, from lightweight to thermal, reflective to windproof, and tested the following 14 running jackets on blustering coastal paths and soggy parkrun courses. We wore each jacket in the rain, sun and wind, judging each on their materials and features (zips, pockets, vents and seams), how light they felt, and how windproof and water-resistant they rendered to help find the very best jacket for cold days, wet days and everything in between.
- Best overall running jacket – 66North straumnes Gore-Tex onfinium jacket: £250, 66north.com
- Best weather-resistant running jacket – On Running weather jacket: £190, On-running.com
- Best waterproof running jacket – The North Face women’s lightriser futurelight jacket: £290, Thenorthface.co.uk
- Best reflective running jacket – Reflect360 women’s running jacket: £89.99, Provizsports.com
- Best running jacket for trail runners – Salomon bonatti trail women’s shell jacket: £180, Salomon.com
- Best insulated running jacket – Another mile jacket: £198, Lululemon.co.uk
- Best running jacket for track sessions – Tracksmith session jacket: £147, Tracksmith.com
- Best running jacket for cooler weather – Women’s UA storm outrun the cold jacket: £105, Underarmour.co.uk
- Best Sweaty Betty running jacket – Sweaty Betty fast lane running jacket: £84, Sweatybetty.com
- Best lightweight running jacket – Women’s peacoat sctive flyweight jacket: £165, Castore.com
- Best windbreaker – CEP cold weather windbreaker: £98.99, Bikester.co.uk
- Best for marathon runners – New Balance women’s London marathon jacket: £100.00, Newbalance.co.uk
- Best luxury running jacket – The Charlotte jacket: £170, Naturalgraceldn.com
- Best running gilet – Lululemon down for it all vest: £148, Lululemon.co.uk
66North straumnes Gore-Tex infinium jacket
- Best: Overall
- Sizes: S-2XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Breathable, water-resistant
- Colours: ‘pool’ blue, ‘lava’ grey, red and black
Freezing conditions are something that runners in Iceland are incredibly familiar with – so premium Icelandic outdoor brand 66North knows a thing or two about layering correctly for the cold. The straumnes jacket effortlessly balances performance with classic design. Breathable and lightweight, the stretchy softshell fabric – made with Gore-Tex technology – is built to take a beating from both the wind and the rain.
Featuring reflective stripes on the sleeves, it’s great for dimly lit morning or evening runs and has handy zipped pockets on both sides too. It’s a snug, figure-skimming fit, so you wouldn’t be able to fit lots of chunky layers underneath. But when you’re running, you probably only need a merino base layer, plus this insulated outer layer anyway. For us, it’s a great option for the most challenging of winter weather.
On Running weather jacket
- Best: Weather-resistance
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Ultralight, breathable, water-repellent
- Colours: Mango hail, surf sea, black and navy
From the Swiss running brand On Running comes this smart, stylish and seriously lightweight jacket. It’s not completely waterproof (trust us, we ran in this during a storm, and our mid-layer had some questionable wet patches) but it does have a water-repellent coating, so it’s ideal if you get caught in a light shower as this helps the rain to just roll off.
The cap design on the hood is particularly useful – there’s elastic that keeps it in place, so you don’t need to worry about it sliding off, and the angled cap helps to keep the rain out of your eyes and face without needing to wear an actual cap underneath. It’s also worth noting that it doesn’t feel at all restrictive to run in, and it can easily fold down into its own pocket, so you can pack it away when the shower stops. Versatile, fast-drying, breathable and sleek – what more could you want?
The North Face women’s lightriser futurelight jacket
- Best: Waterproof
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Waterproof, breathable, reflective logo
- Colours: Lavender, coral and white
If you do want something completely waterproof, you’re going to have to increase your budget. Made using recycled materials, this lightweight, minimalist jacket from The North Face is constructed from a highly breathable, waterproof “futurelight” fabric. It might look like a very simple, thin jacket, but when we tested it in the rain we found it truly delivers both comfort and unrivaled protection. The adjustable hood and high neck zip ensure the rain stays on the outside, while the reflective logo helps to keep you seen and safe. And, there’s a clever internal mesh back pocket which you can pack the jacket into. For 2022, The North Face has released this jacket in a gorgeous pale lavender colour – but it also comes in a brighter coral and classic white (just be warned, the white is a disaster for showing up make-up on the inside of the high zip).
Reflect360 women’s running jacket
- Best: Reflective
- Sizes: UK6-UK22
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Water-resistant, breathable, windproof, 100pc reflective
- Colours: Grey
If you’re planning to run in the dark, then this is the jacket you need. In daylight, it looks like any old grey jacket with a simple zip up the front and two zippable side pockets. However, come darkness, the entire jacket ‘lights up’ and reflects any light shining from vehicles or street lamps – making you much more visible to drivers. What we loved about this jacket is that there’s no garish or ugly high-vis luminous yellow or orange – so while it’s super reflective, it also wins points for being subtle and attractive.
After all, safety wear is literally meant to attract someone’s attention – but until very recently, brands put little energy into making reflective gear actually attractive. We love that you could wear this jacket on your run or commute and unless you’re literally stood under a spotlight, nobody will even know you’re wearing safety gear. The material is also super lightweight, and it has a moisture-wicking mesh lining which helps any heat to escape. We’re huge fans.
Salomon Bonatti Trail Women's Shell Jacket
- Best: Trail runners
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Waterproof, breathable, skin fit hood
- Colours: Black and white, navy and blue, red and orange
When you’re out on the trails – think the remote terrain and challenging climbs of the Peak District – you need a jacket that’s suited for running in various temperatures and ever-changing weather conditions. As a leading trail running brand, Salomon knows a thing or two about creating winter-specific gear that helps runners keep running (even when the weather gets a little less inviting).
The Bonatti trail shell jacket is completely waterproof – we got stuck out in the rain for half an hour wearing this and our tank top was still dry underneath (although, admittedly, a little damp from sweat!). This jacket does have an ergonomic slim fit, but comes up bigger than some of the others on this list – possibly because it’s designed to fit a hydration pack underneath. Featuring a longer style back (great in the rain) and front access to water flasks, it has a snug hood with draw cords to adjust to the perfect fit, and it’s lightweight too. All in all, if you’re hitting the trails, this jacket makes it ideal for any weather or distance.
Another Mile Jacket
- Best: Insulation
- Sizes: UK4-UK24
- Style: Insulated jacket
- Functionality: Water-repellent, windproof, PrimaLoft® insulation, removable zips
- Colours: Purple, black, pastel blue, white
When running in freezing conditions (i.e. –10°C), it’s usually recommended to wear fewer layers, made from synthetic technical materials, instead of many layers with natural materials such as cotton. Most runners will happily opt for a merino wool base layer and then a single shell outer-layer, but some may want to wear an insulated running jacket (or an extra layer underneath their shell) when it gets to those bone-chilling temperatures.
Insulated running jackets, like this one from Lululemon, tend to be less breathable, but a lot more cosy. When we first tried the Another Mile jacket on, we didn’t want to take it off – it’s slim fitting, seriously flattering, and comes with handy thumb holes to keep sleeves in place. We especially liked the fact that the dickie (the front collar section) and the hood are completely detachable, so if you prefer to run without a hood swaying in the wind, you can remove it, but still keep the ‘held in’ feeling you get from the special PrimaLoft® insulation.
Tracksmith session jacket
- Best: Track sessions
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Style: Stretch-knit jacket
- Functionality: Lightweight, breathable
- Colours: Wine, charcoal, navy, black, emerald
Boston-born running company Tracksmith produces some of the nicest looking running kit out there, and excitingly, opening its first-ever retail store in London’s Chiltern St in September. Its versatile session jacket not only looks great, and could easily be worn out for brunch as it could for a long run or warm-up at the track, but also incorporates a range of technical features too.
Made from lightweight, breathable, insulating abric, it feels soft and has mesh side panels for added ventilation. We found this jacket incredibly flattering thanks to its streamlined stretch-knit fabric and it feels a lot warmer than some of the other windbreaker-type shell jackets on this list. With zipper pockets featuring enough room for keys, credit cards, or your iPhone, and semi-elasticated cuffs for easy watch checking, even the small details have been carefully thought through.
Women's UA Storm OutRun The Cold Jacket
- Best: Cooler weather
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Water-resistant, wind-resistant
- Colours: Patterned
While this perhaps isn’t the jacket you want to be wearing if you’re caught out in a storm, for basic protection from light wind and rain, you can’t beat the ultra-lightweight (and super fun) women’s OutRun The Cold jacket from Under Armour. It’s a no-frills, water-resistant layer that can easily be wrapped around your waist when the rain stops. While it’s not 100 per cent waterproof, we found it great at keeping all of the warmth of your inner layers from escaping, and we liked that one of the zipped pockets has a special interior pocket just for your phone. On a mild day with a bit of wind or rain, it’s perfect for just throwing on over your base layer.
Sweaty Betty Fast Lane Running Jacket
- Best: Sweaty Betty running jacket
- Sizes: XXS–XXL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Lightweight, water-resistant, cinched-in waist
- Colours: ‘Wave’ green, ‘deep’ blue, white and black
If the first thing you look for in a jacket is functionality then you’ll love this jacket from Sweaty Betty. With a flattering, cinched-in waist, you can wear this running (and be the most stylish person at parkrun), during a cycle commute, or all zipped up and over a sweater when it’s below freezing and you need to nip to the supermarket.
For autumn/winter 2022, we love the ‘wave’ green shade but it also comes in a more neutral black and navy, if you prefer a more undestated look. Our favourite thing about this jacket? The waist is completely adjustable and the sleeves cinch with Velcro. We’re also huge fans of the thumbholes and zip up pockets, so it gets big thumbs up from us for both of those.
Womens Peacoat Active Flyweight Jacket
- Best: Lightweight
- Sizes: UK6-UK18
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Breathable, lightweight, half zip
- Colours: Navy, beige
Unlike the other jackets on this list, this one from Castore doesn’t have a zip the whole way down the front – it only goes to the middle, but we liked this style for how easy it was to throw on over pretty much anything. Castore, for those of you who don’t know, was originally designed as a high-quality sportswear brand for men and works with athletes including Andy Murray and British swimmer Adam Peaty. Last year the brand introduced its first performance activewear womenswear collection.
This jacket is made from a very lightweight material that feels both comfortable and stretchy. It has a super high neck (which we actually found a bit much when running), but luckily you can zip it down to whatever feels best – and it has thumbholes to give your hands that little bit of extra protection in the cold too.
CEP cold weather windbreaker
- Best: Windbreaker
- Sizes: XS–XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Water-repellent, windproof
- Colours: Black
You may not have heard of CEP – it’s mainly known for its high-tech compression socks (based on the medical expertise of its parent company, medi). Aside from socks and tights, they also offer a wide range of running-specific gear. This cold weather windbreaker does exactly what it says on the tin – a highly breathable windbreaker jacket that’s perfect for a range of outdoor activities.
With minimalist features, it doesn’t drag and its layer-friendly cut makes it feel light, airy, and made to move. It’s designed to be worn comfortably over base layers and light mid-layers like vests, so if you’re between sizes, we recommend considering sizing up.
New Balance women's London Marathon jacket
- Best: Marathon runners
- Sizes: XS–XL
- Style: Shell jacket
- Functionality: Windproof, water resistant
- Colours: Magenta ‘pop’, blue and white
If you’re a long-distance runner who aims for marathon miles, chances are you’re used to training in all manner of conditions. So why not invest in an official bit of New Balance kit? If nothing else, it’s a nice reminder of your hard work as you try to hit 26.2 miles on the clock. Lightweight and water-resistant, it’s not as tight fitting as some of the other jackets on this list – and features the official 2022 TCS London Marathon branding.
The Charlotte jacket
- Best: Luxury
- Sizes : XXS–L
- Style: Stretch-knit jacket
- Functionality: Compressive, sweat-wicking, sustainable
- Colours: Black
High-performance sustainable sportswear brand for women, Natural Grace, is on a mission to prove that the sustainable option can be better, quicker and more desirable. Launched in April 2021 by ex-track athlete Grace Osborne, Natural Grace doesn’t want you to choose between conscious and performance – instead, it offers both (but at a price).
The Charlotte jacket – designed for running (either to the gym or actually running) – is made from 78 per cent recycled materials (regenerated ocean plastic) and 22 per cent elastane, which makes it super stretchy. It’s double-layered and lined, so feels heavier than most, partly thanks to its high-quality materials, including premium gold zips. We loved how this jacket felt, silky soft and luxurious, and we love what they stand for – prioritising impact on people, planet and performance over profit. If you’re looking for a sustainable option, this is it.
Lululemon down for it all vest
- Best: Running gilet
- Sizes: UK4-UK24
- Style: Gilet
- Functionality: Water-resistant, windproof, breathable tech fleece fabric
- Colours: Purple, red, black, maroon
Gilets are the ultimate layering essential, and great for wearing over a long-sleeve base layer, or even under a lightweight waterproof to keep your chest and core warm but your arms free. Water-resistant and windproof, the Lululemon down for it all vest is filled with goose down and offers a figure-hugging fit – so you feel snug. We loved how it looked, but ran into issues when it came to washing – it lost its “puff”. A sneaky trick: pop it in the tumble dryer on low heat with a tennis ball, and the down feathers will dry and puff right out again.
Running jacket FAQS
What to look for when choosing a running jacket
Firstly, you need to decide if you’re after something completely waterproof to battle through the harshest of blizzards, or if you just need something windproof and warm to take the edge off. A running jacket should act as a protective shell to keep the harsh elements from piercing through - this can be anything from a light windbreaker to a fully insulated running jacket.
The verdict: Running jackets for women
Nothing kept us quite as warm and dry as the 66North straumnes Gore-Tex infinium jacket. When it’s freezing cold, this technical smart layer is sure to keep the chill off. For a less expensive option (and completely waterproof one) go for Salomon’s Bonatti Trail Women’s Shell Jacket – it’s perfect for runners who prefer hitting the trails instead of the pavements. Otherwise, Sweaty Betty’s fast track running jacket looks just as great as it feels. Lightweight and breathable, pair it with a base layer and it’ll be warm enough for runs in most conditions during the winter months.
