When it’s pitch-black outside and the temperature dips below freezing, it takes more than just willpower to throw off the duvet and brace the wind and rain in the name of exercise – it takes the right running jacket and correct cold-weather gear.

On a crisp, cool day, few things can be as invorgating as heading out for a run, but, if you’ve only got a pair of lightweight summer shorts and a skimpy vest top, it can be miserable.

Layering correctly for cooler temperatures can be tricky – too many layers and you’ll find yourself stripping off mid-run, dripping with sweat, too few (or a base layer made from cotton rather than a sweat-wicking material) and you’ll be chilled to the bone. Finding the right balance depends on both how cold it is, and how your body tends to react to chillier climates. A wet day, a windy day, and a freezing cold day don’t necessarily call for the same running gear.

The general rule of thumb? On a cool day (lets say, around 10C) you can get away with just a base layer. Unless, of course, it’s raining. Then you might want a light waterproof jacket that can tie around your waist when you don’t need it. When the temperature reaches freezing, that’s when you’ll most likely need not just a decent technical base layer, but a shell or insulated running jacket too. You’ll probably want to consider throwing on a hat, gloves, and thicker socks as well.

Of course, what you choose to run in is completely down to personal preference and how hard you’re working. More intensity calls for lighter layering – so if you’re gunning for a km PB, be mindful not to overdress, even in the coldest of conditions.

How we tested

We spent hours researching the latest range of women’s running jackets, from lightweight to thermal, reflective to windproof, and tested the following 14 running jackets on blustering coastal paths and soggy parkrun courses. We wore each jacket in the rain, sun and wind, judging each on their materials and features (zips, pockets, vents and seams), how light they felt, and how windproof and water-resistant they rendered to help find the very best jacket for cold days, wet days and everything in between.

The best women’s running jackets for 2022 are: