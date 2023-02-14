CyberGhost is another popular VPN designed for all manner of users. It’s a good choice for anyone seeking to game online or download torrents, to families wishing to watch videos and businesses who are looking to protect their online activities.

CyberGhost offers a range of privacy features, including AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited simultaneous connections and a large network of nearly 10,000 servers across 90 countries. It’s this server fleet that gives it a real advantage over rivals in terms of accuracy, as it can optimise certain servers to cater to certain activities.

CyberGhost’s user-friendly interface and affordable pricing make it a popular choice for people who want to enjoy a secure and unrestricted internet experience without compromising on speed or reliability.

What’s more, CyberGhost again reigns over other VPNs in this guide by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee for longer-term plans. Backed by 24/7 customer support, it’s a reliable VPN service for just about anyone. It provides peace of mind both in its security and accuracy.

CyberGhost is the best VPN for anyone who is not very tech savvy and prefers a simple, one-click method of getting online securely. The interface is the most user-friendly of those in this guide. For general browsing, simply click on any of the countries in the list and it will pair you with the best server in that location. If you want to stream or download large files, there are options in the side menu for these where you can choose the best server for your needs.

As well as ease of use, CyberGhost stands out because of its incredible accuracy. With more than 9,700 servers around the world, if one doesn’t do what you need, the next one is bound to. Keep trying and you’ll get there. This is what we found in our test; nothing was out of reach.

CyberGhost is also suitable for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy and security, with a wealth of features to keep your data safe and anonymous.

How to use

Using CyberGhost couldn’t be easier. Simply download and install the app to your device of choice, log in with your username and password, and then select a server from the list of countries or presets for different activities (e.g. Streaming and Downloading). You can then start browsing the web securely. It’s no more complicated than that.

Like other VPNs tested here, CyberGhost lets you install it directly onto your wifi router so that any device connected to your network can browse the web securely. CyberGhost’s support page has a number of handy tutorials for installing the VPN on different types of routers.

Security

CyberGhost offers a range of security and privacy features. These include 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, anti-malware protection, and IP leak protection. Its kill switch is available for iOS, macOS and windows applications and users will receive and instant alert when the switch is actioned ensuring the user’s privacy is maintained at all times.

Another security feature is CyberGhost’s VPN protocols which include IKEv2, WireGuard and OpenVPN – NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark also offer. Said protocols add a layer of safeguarding and have been proven to produce fast internet speeds.

It also offers a no-logs policy, which means that it does not keep any logs of your online activities. The company also invites auditors, such as Deloitte, to verify its no-logs policy and security controls.

However, CyberGhost is based in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and operates under Romanian law. According to its website, in 2011, the Romanian Senate unanimously rejected the European Union’s Data Retention Directive, enabling the provider to strictly enforce its no-log policy.

User experience

CyberGhost is so simple to use that you will get to grips with the software within minutes even if you don’t consider yourself tech-savvy. The app is intuitive and very simple to navigate. It is also compatible with a wide range of operating systems and browsers, making it ideal for users of all skill levels.

Many customers comment in online reviews on the overall easy experience of using CyberGhost and its accuracy thanks to the wealth of servers available. The only complaints are that sometimes its speeds aren’t as fast as other VPN services.

Performance

CyberGhost really feels like the complete package. Its download and upload speeds when connected aren’t quite at Surfshark’s levels, but they’re not far off.

Our researcher’s baseline download speed was around 37Mbps, and when connected to a UK server the degradation was only 5 per cent for the download speed. However, the upload speed dropped by 14 per cent – which was the worst performance in all of our tests. Surprisingly, connecting to a US server saw our download and upload speeds only drop by 7 per cent each, which we consider being an excellent speed level. Not surprisingly, connecting to an Australian server was the slowest with a download speed of 67 per cent as fast and the upload speed was 88 per cent as quick compared to our non-VPN speeds.

What makes CyberGhost feel complete is that it’s simply very good at everything, from performance and design to infrastructure and customer support. Its nearly 10,000 servers worldwide are also a real asset. If one is struggling, there are dozens more to choose from. What’s more, CyberGhost’s preset channels, with servers optimised for different types of online activity, are a real time-saver and so useful to someone who is new to VPNs and feels overwhelmed with technology.

Even among the Streaming channel’s servers, different ones are flagged for being best at playing specific streaming services. We think this is really nice attention to detail, and it all works flawlessly.

Speed test results