Best VPN 2023: The fastest and most secure VPNs tested

Written by Jeff Meyer
Updated May 19, 2023
Contributions by Rachel Sadler

Looking for the best VPN for security, downloading, and browsing the web anonymously? We review the most popular providers on the market, testing their performance, accuracy, and streaming suitability.

There are dozens of reasons why people should choose the best VPN to stay anonymous online and encrypt their location and data, from protecting their online activities to being able to access their favourite content while on holiday abroad. 

With the highest proportion of cyber crime victims in the world – at 4,783 per million it’s nearly three times that of the country in second place – the UK is rich pickings for hackers. So, if you’re one of the thousands of online users in the UK who has been a victim to cybercrime, then you’ll understand the importance of cyber security and keeping your household’s data safe.

Our top three best VPNs in 2023

Our latest round of extensive testing has revealed the best VPNs for 2023. We’ve chosen our top three based on different use cases: the best all round VPN package – the VPN that impressed us with its useability and performance; best for speed – the VPN that has a speedy connection without compromising privacy; and our Editor’s Choice, which we think is the best overall option, with the emphasis on security, privacy, and performance.

We’ve tried to make the choice easy for you – just pick the VPN that best suits your needs.

There are plenty of ways a criminal can access your data through the internet – from email phishing to free public wifi. A VPN encrypts internet traffic and routes it through a remote server, keeping the user’s online activity and identity private and secure. 

There are many more benefits to using a VPN, from bypassing censorship and geo-restrictions, to simple anonymous browsing. And people use VPNs for various reasons, including using public wifi securely, to access sensitive company data while working from home, or travelling to countries with strict internet regulations. 

With increasing concerns about privacy and security in the digital world, trust in some of the most popular online services has fallen in recent years. A VPN can provide peace of mind to people using such services by ensuring their online activities are protected and their personal information is kept confidential.

The best VPNs, like those we’ve reviewed here, provide all of these benefits and advantages by hosting sometimes thousands of servers in dozens of countries around the world, ensuring a safe connection with rigid security in place. Below we’ve tested some of the top options available in NordVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost, ExpressVPNVPNSecure, Proton VPN, Atlas VPN, Windscribe, Private Internet Access, and StrongVPN.

Latest VPN news − 19 May 2023

Guinea shuts down internet access ahead of anti-government protests 

As citizens of Guinea prepare for two days of anti-government protests, the government has ordered an internet shutdown in an effort to halt the protests. Citizens have turned to VPN services to bypass the network outage and retain access to key social media apps.

Windows 11 update causes trouble for VPN users 

Windows users have recently reported a drop in VPN performance after installing the latest Windows 11 update. Customers have experienced a drastic drop in VPN speeds after installation. Microsoft says it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

Utah introduces age verification for adult sites 

A new law in Utah came into effect on 3 May, requiring adult site users to verify their age by using ID cards for each session. Popular adult sites are protesting the law by blocking Utah-based IP addresses. Searches for VPN services have skyrocketed in the state of Utah as a means to bypass the new law.  

The best VPNs compared

VPN

Price

Servers

Server locations

Devices supported

Netflix

BBC iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon

NordVPN

From £2.69/m

5,305

60

6

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Surfshark

From £1.86/m

3,200+

63+

Unlimited

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

CyberGhost

From £1.85/m

9,700+

91

7

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

ExpressVPN

From £5.51/m

3,000+

94+

5

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

VPNSecure

From $2.99 (£2.41)/m

75+

33+

5

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Proton VPN

From €4.99 (£4.33)/m

2,700+

67

10

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Atlas VPN

From £1.49/m

750+

49

Unlimited

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Windscribe

From $5.75 (£4.63)/m

400+

69

Unlimited

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Private Internet Access

From £1.67/m

500+

84

Unlimited

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

StrongVPN

From $3.97 (£3.20)/m

950+

30

12

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

PrivadoVPN

From £1.99/m

330

48

10

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

HMA

From £2.39/m

1,090+

210

10

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

TunnelBear

From $3.33 (£2.68)/m

5,000+

47

Unlimited

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes
Table definitions – why are these the most relevant criteria to measure a VPN by?

  • Servers: The more servers a VPN provider has, the less likely it is to slow down when the service is under heavy load.
  • Server locations: The number of countries where you can relocate your IP to
  • Devices supported: How many devices the system supports with native apps
  • Independent audit: Has the provider had a recent independent security audit to assess its security protocols

The best VPN providers right now

Our researchers have spent hundreds of hours testing the most popular VPN providers to assess the quality of their service for privacy and security levels, performance, ease of use, and cost and value for money. Here are the best VPN providers in the UK right now.

Editor's Choice – NordVPN: Best overall

nordvpn logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 5,500+
  • Server locations: 60
  • Number of devices supported: Six
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • NordVPN 2 year
    £2.69
    /month
    NordVPN 1 year
    £3.79
    /month
    NordVPN 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At NordVPN

ProsCons
AES-256 encryption and double VPNMonthly price is above average for Plus and Complete plans
Independently audited security featuresAutomatic subscription renewal is enabled by default
Effective kill switchBasic browser extensions
24/7 customer support

NordVPN is one of the most popular providers among those who value privacy and performance above all else when it comes to choosing a VPN. Like all providers, it enables users to securely connect to the internet by encrypting their connection and encrypting their IP address. However, the company offers a range of extra features with its upper-level subscriptions that enhance the level of security. This makes it ideal for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy, bypass internet censorship, or access content that is restricted in their region. 

With a wide-ranging set of features, NordVPN is suitable for everyone from individuals to businesses and organisations of all sizes. Among its key features are AES 256-bit encryption (touted by VPNs as ‘recommended by the NSA’), independently verified no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited bandwidth and the option to connect up to six devices simultaneously with a single account. What’s more, NordVPN offers a large network of more than 5,500 servers across 60 countries, making it easy for users to find a fast and reliable connection. 

For the security-conscious, its double VPN encryption adds more privacy to your browsing, while private DNS protection means no threat of hijacking and no log of your online activities.

NordVPN is one of the best services you can subscribe to because it offers such a comprehensive range of privacy features aimed at protecting your security online, alongside a large fleet of servers. NordVPN uses some of the strongest encryption protocols to protect your data and browsing history from snooping and other cyber threats, and is also incredibly easy to set up and use.

How to use

nordvpn-interface

For all of its comprehensive features and numerous levels of encryption, NordVPN is surprisingly fast. (NordVPN)

The easiest way to use NordVPN is to download and install the companion app on your device. The app is available for both desktop and mobile devices, and is compatible with both PC and MacOS, as well as iOS, Android, Linux and ChromeOS devices. Once you have installed the app, you can connect to one of the NordVPN servers located in over 60 countries. 

NordVPN also lets you set up the service directly on your router. This means that any device that is connected to your wifi network is also connected to the VPN. These users can then access NordVPN without having to install the app. 

Security

NordVPN does not log user activity. It features data privacy features such as military-grade encryption, an automatic kill switch, double data encryption and private DNS. It also has a strict no-logs policy, meaning that it does not collect or store user data. What’s more, NordVPN regularly invites auditors to check its no-log policy and scrutinise its security protocols, which to date it has passed with flying colours.

The Kill Switch feature is an option in the Linux, iOS and MacOS versions of the app, although you can also enable something similar on devices running Android 7 or higher. Aimed at activists, journalists and political bloggers, the Kill Switch is constantly scanning your connection to NordVPN’s server, and if there’s a disconnection it will immediately block your device or designated apps on your device from accessing the internet until a connection is restored.

NordVPN also offers its unique Meshnet feature, which allows users to create a private network for up to 60 devices (10 on your account, plus 50 external devices). Rather than being routed through a VPN server, Meshnet allows devices to communicate directly for safe file sharing, work collaboration, and multiplayer gaming.

User experience

On Trustpilot, NordVPN gets overwhelmingly positive reviews. More than three-quarters of its reviews are five-star, with another 8 per cent awarding four stars. Most people praise how easy it is to set up and the depth of the security protocols. The trade-off, however, is that users report it can sometimes be slower than other VPNs.

Performance 

For all of its comprehensive features and numerous levels of encryption, NordVPN is surprisingly fast. Using the service in the UK on one of its UK servers, download and upload speeds weren’t far off those reached with no VPN at all in our tests. Browsing and streaming are very quick. Moving to a US server, speeds dipped a bit, but were still quite fast. We were pleasantly surprised by the speeds achieved when connected to an Australian server, which only dipped to 88 per cent of our base line for download speed. However, the latency on the Australian server was 253ms – more than double the UK to US connection at 91ms.

NordVPN is very user-friendly. Helpfully, it offers presets for different purposes. If you’re downloading, need maximum speed, or just want to browse the web in complete anonymity, there are presets for each. Click one of these, and NordVPN will pair you with the optimal server in another country. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN37.459.389ms
UK to UK35.948.9513ms95%95%
UK to US35.978.9191ms96%94%
UK to Aus31.928.28253ms85%88%

Customer service

NordVPN has a fantastic customer support page that’s bustling with tutorials on how to use and troubleshoot its products. Of all the best VPNs in this guide, NordVPN produces the most comprehensive tutorial content. If you need that human touch, there’s an option to live chat with the support team, send them an email, or even reach out to their support communities on social media. The support team is also very active on review sites like Trustpilot, actively engaging and commenting on almost every review. 

Cost

NordVPN offers three levels of service: its Standard, Plus and Complete plans. Each plan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be paid monthly or on an annual or two-year basis. The longer commitment you make, the cheaper it becomes if you break it down by monthly cost.

For those wondering, the Complete option includes 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, NordVPN’s Data Breach Scanner and cross-platform password manager. The Plus plan doesn’t include the cloud storage, and the Standard plan further excludes the Data Breach Scanner or password manager.

Subscription term

Standard plan

Plus plan

Complete plan

Monthly

£10.89 / month

£11.89 / month

£13.09 / month

12 months (+3 months free)

£3.79 / month (£56.85 up front)

£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)

£5.99 / month (£89.85 up front)

24 months (+3 months free)

£2.69 / month (£72.63 up front)

£3.69 / month (£99.63 up front)

£4.89 / month (£132.03 up front)
All prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

NordVPN may not be the cheapest option on our list, but it has some great privacy features, plenty of server options and excellent support. Its use of AES-256 encryption paired with its multi-layered privacy options such as double VPN make it ideal for those who are looking to protect their online activity. Its no-logs policy is regularly audited by independent third parties, backing up all of its security and privacy claims.

The provider’s range of extra features help it stand out from the crowd, including Meshnet, Dark Web Monitoring, NordLynx protocol, and Threat Protection. Meanwhile, more than 5,500 servers in 60 countries, including a selection of speciality servers, give users plenty of options for connecting to a server that’s best for the task at hand.

The main downside we found with NordVPN is its complicated pricing structure, which can make it difficult for users to determine which subscription level is right for them. However, by offering various options, NordVPN is able to appeal to a wider range of potential customers depending on their budget.

Overall, we feel that NordVPN offers a smooth, professional product that delivers excellent results.

★★★★½

Read our full NordVPN review.

 

Surfshark: Best value

surfshark logo white on blue

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 3,200+
  • Server locations: 63+
  • Number of devices supported: Unlimited
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Fire TV, Chrome, Firefox, Safari
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • Surfshark 24 month
    £1.86
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £3.22
    /month
    Surfshark 12 month
    £10.45
    /month
    VIEW

    At Surfshark

ProsCons
Unlimited simultaneous connectionsSome Windows kill switch issues
Large global server presenceBased in the Netherlands
Multi-hop and split tunnelling toolsNo split tunnelling on iOS
Quick, helpful live chat supportNo phone support

Surfshark is one of the more popular VPN services due to its all-rounder mix of features, security, privacy, customer support, and a user-friendly interface. Surfshark promises to keep your data safe and secure while you browse the internet, and it offers a wide range of features to help you do so. 

The service appeals to a wide user base, with a feature set designed for individuals, families and businesses of all sizes who are looking to secure their online activities and protect their personal information from prying eyes. Surfshark’s selling points include AES 256-bit encryption, no-log policy, multi-hop VPN, automatic kill switch, unlimited simultaneous connections and a large network of 3,200+ servers in more than 63 countries. 

Its user-friendly interface and affordable pricing make it a popular choice for people who want to enjoy a secure and unrestricted internet experience without breaking the bank. Additionally, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support, making it a reliable VPN service for those looking for peace of mind.

Surfshark VPN is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their data safe and secure while browsing the internet. It’s particularly useful for people who want to bypass geo-restrictions, access censored websites, or protect themselves from hackers and trackers.

In 2023, Surfshark merged with NordVPN, but both will continue to operate as autonomous companies relying on separate infrastructures and different product development plans.

How to use

Surfshark is easy to use, and its user-friendly interface is designed to be intuitive (Surfshark)

Using Surfshark is very easy. All you need to do is download the app to your device, sign in and click your country of choice and connect to a server. Once you’re connected, you can start browsing the internet securely and anonymously. 

Surfshark is compatible with devices that run Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, as well as Chrome and Firefox web browsers. You can even use Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, along with Fire TV and AppleTV.

If you don’t want to use the app, there’s also the option to install Surfshark on your router. This means that any device connected to your wifi network can use the VPN to surf or stream anonymously. And because Surfshark supports unlimited devices, you don’t need to place limits on who is using it at any one time. 

Security

Surfshark offers a number of security and privacy features to keep your data safe. Its Multihop option, for example, is essentially a double VPN browsing mode that lets you encrypt your connection for added security. 

Other security features include 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy and, like others, a kill switch to help protect your data in the event of a connection drop. It also offers a variety of protocols, including OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard, giving users a choice of split tunnelling protocols to enhance security.

Surfshark’s headquarters used to be based in the British Virgin Islands but moved to the Netherlands in 2021. The Netherlands has a liberal political environment and legal system which allows the company to retain its no-logs policy. However, one concern is that the Netherlands is a part of Nine Eyes – an intelligence-sharing network.

Surshark has acknowledged such issues and has been independently audited. Surfshark recently passed its first independent audit of its no-logs policy, and regularly has its server infrastructure independently assessed.

User experience

Surfshark VPN is incredibly easy to use, and its user-friendly interface is designed to be intuitive. No technical knowledge is required for you to quickly start using Surfshark. Log in, click on the country and server you want to access, and away you go. And if you do get stuck, Surfshark’s 24/7 support team or wealth of handy tutorials and blogs will get you moving again. 

Performance

In all of our Surfshark speed tests, our researchers were working with an average UK broadband download speed of around 30Mbps. Connecting to a UK server, we found that Surfshark retained most of its download and upload speeds. When connected to a US server the upload speed was only one per cent slower than the UK server, but the download speed had dropped slightly more.

We experienced the most significant change when connected to an Australian server with a download speed of only 81 per cent as fast. The upload speed, however, was 92 per cent as quick.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN37.279.3310
UK to UK36.018.821296%94%
UK to US34.388.919292%95%
UK to Australia30.478.6627281%92%

Customer service

Like the other best VPN providers, Surfshark goes all in on customer service, providing tutorials and troubleshooting guides, while also offering a live chat service with its team and the option to email them directly. 

Surfshark receives favourable reviews on Trustpilot, where reviewers can comment on the provider’s security, apps and customer service. Customers praised the company for its helpful customer service personnel and their solutions to issues. While some reviews shared negative experiences surrounding refunds and difficulty downloading the app – Surfshark takes its customer service very seriously and replies to both positive and negative reviews.

Cost

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

£10.45 / month

12 months

£3.22 / month (£38.64 up front)

24 months (+2 months free)

£1.86 / month (£48.23 up front for 26 months)
All prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

Surfshark offers a brilliant service – it’s fast, accurate, secure and one of the cheapest if you go for a longer-term subscription. It’s hard to find many faults with what it offers. 

With that being said, a few features aren’t available in some apps, with iOS platforms, in particular, feeling slightly forgotten – an issue we think should be addressed by Surfshark. The issues with the kill switch alert on Windows could be another sticking point for some users. As well as this, features like  Surfshark Alert, Antivirus and Search, all look like brilliant tools – but they aren’t included in your subscription. They’re add-ons you must pay extra to use. This is fine in a vacuum, but other VPNs tested here offer similar tools as part of the overall package.

However, for the vast majority of people who just want a VPN for unblocking and some extra privacy online, which had been independently verified, Surfshark is a great choice.

★★★★½

Read our full Surfshark VPN review.

 

ExpressVPN: Best all-rounder

expressvpn logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 3,000+
  • Server locations: 94+
  • Number of devices supported: Five
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux, routers
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • ExpressVPN 12 month
    £5.51
    /month
    ExpressVPN 6 month
    £8.26
    /month
    ExpressVPN 1 month
    £10.70
    /month
    VIEW

    At ExpressVPN

ProsCons
Offers strong encryption Expensive
Wide range of server locationsSpeeds can vary quite a bit by server location and time of day
Great customer service

ExpressVPN is probably the best-known VPN service in this guide and for good reason: it’s basically an excellent all-rounder. It offers a good mix of features, from strong download and upload speeds to privacy protections such as a strict (audited) no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited bandwidth and simultaneous connections, and a large network of servers in nearly 100 countries.

Stable connection speeds and reliable performance make ExpressVPN a popular choice, and its customer support gets rave reviews online. As such, ExpressVPN is one of the most popular services on the market and is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux and routers, as well as other devices.

ExpressVPN is suitable for anyone who is a casual internet user up to a business professional. It’s a trusted brand – one of the most well-known in the VPN market – and has a large 24/7 customer service team to help with any query or unique need.

How to use

expressvpn locations

The desktop app window is very small and thin, in portrait orientation – almost like a smartphone screen. (ExpressVPN)

Using ExpressVPN is very easy. It offers both Mac and PC versions of its app, as well as Android and iOS versions for your smart devices. There’s even a Chrome extension for your web browser. ExpressVPN can also be installed directly onto your router so that all the devices on your network can use the service. 

What’s more, ExpressVPN sells its own router, called Aircove. Aircove has VPN built into it, which allows all of the devices on your wifi network to benefit from the features of your ExpressVPN subscription. You can run up to five VPN locations at one time, and even block certain devices from the VPN or others from accessing the internet. 

Gamers will also love ExpressVPN thanks to the service’s unlimited bandwidth and option for split tunnelling, which essentially means that you can route some devices through the encrypted VPN and let others access the internet directly, improving the speeds for all devices. What’s more, it supports just about any gaming console you can think of.

Security

ExpressVPN offers a range of security and privacy features, including 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a no-logs policy. Additionally, it offers a kill switch, which will automatically disconnect you from the internet if your VPN connection fails.

ExpressVPN makes safeguarding privacy its mission statement and also vows to be transparent. It openly calls for independent auditors to review its privacy policy and test its technology.

User experience

The ExpressVPN desktop app interface is very intuitive. The window is very small and thin, in portrait orientation – almost like a smartphone screen.

From the main screen, simply click on the menu button, navigate to Locations and everything is organised by continent. A really nice feature in ExpressVPN that we didn’t see in other VPNs’ interfaces is the option to run a speed test on your desired server before you connect. In the menu, you’ll find the Speed Test option, and here you can select your desired region and test before connecting. This can save some real headaches should you be intending to stream or download large files. 

ExpressVPN gets very favourable reviews on sites like Trustpilot, where reviewers comment on the ease of setup and reliability of connections. Quite a few commenters, in fact, point out that they live in countries ruled by oppressive regimes and ExpressVPN’s consistency has enabled them to publish and engage with other like-minded citizens. This is a testament to ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and security. 

What’s more, ExpressVPN’s support team is very active on such review sites, commenting and offering suggestions on nearly every post.

Performance

In all our tests, our researchers were working with an average UK broadband download speed of around 50 Mbps and found that ExpressVPN retained most of that speed when connected to a local server. Connection to a US server actually saw an increase in download performance. Upload speed was excellent and we experienced an uplift in our upload speed in the UK when connected to ExpressVPN’s servers. UK to US upload speed retained nearly 94% of our base UK speed – a fantastic result.

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)% of base download speed% of base upload speed
No VPN52.513.2814ms
UK to UK36.7716.6520ms70%125.30%
UK to US38.6612.44157ms73.60%93.67%
UK to Aus11.665.49540ms22.90%41.34%

Customer service

ExpressVPN’s customer service is perhaps the best you can find amongst VPN providers. Its support page has a wealth of content, from set-up and troubleshooting guides to a Knowledge Hub with tips on how to make the most of the service. There’s also a live chat option where you can speak to real humans to resolve any issues – a real rarity these days. 

There’s also a very large and clear button to email the support team if you don’t want to have a chat. That doesn’t sound like much, but how many times have you needed to contact a company’s support team and had to scan through multiple pages or answer questions from a chatbot in order to get there? So many companies make it difficult to contact them, but thankfully ExpressVPN is not one of those. 

Cost

All three ExpressVPN plan options include a 30-day money back guarantee, and each offers the same features and support for all devices.

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

£10.70 / month

6 months

£8.26 / month (£49.55 up front)

12 months (+3 months free)

£5.51 / month (£82.61 up front)
Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

ExpressVPN boasts the highest level of security – AES-256, an encryption protocol that has never been hacked (and is highly unlikely ever to be).

Its desktop and mobile apps are easy to use and are available for all major platforms, including iOS/iPadOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux, as well as devices such as Chromecast and Google TV. ExpressVPN also has robust router compatibility, so you can protect all devices on your network with just a few clicks.

With over 3,000 servers in 94 different countries, the service’s internet speed and usability for streaming content is best-in-class. For the privacy-conscious, ExpressVPN has a strict no-log policy, which has been tested via independent security audits.

The only real downside to ExpressVPN is its pricing when compared to other top VPN providers – better value can be found elsewhere.

★★★★½

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

 

CyberGhost: Best for gaming

cyberghost logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 9,700+
  • Server locations: 91 countries
  • Number of devices supported: Up to seven
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox
  • Cancellation policy: Up to 45-day money-back guarantee depending on your plan
  • Pricing:
  • CyberGhost 27 month
    £1.85
    /month
    CyberGhost 6 month
    £6.19
    /month
    CyberGhost 1 month
    £10.89
    /month
    VIEW

    At CyberGhost

ProsCons
Large, well-distributed server fleetParent company has a poor reputation
Specialised serversNo double VPN, Onion over VPN, or obfuscated servers
Several add-ons, including antivirusGeo-restrictions in some countries, including China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates
Newly completed third-party audit

CyberGhost is another popular VPN designed for all manner of users. It’s a good choice for anyone seeking to game online or download torrents, to families wishing to watch videos and businesses who are looking to protect their online activities.

CyberGhost offers a range of privacy features, including AES 256-bit encryption, strict no-log policy, automatic kill switch, unlimited simultaneous connections and a large network of nearly 10,000 servers across 90 countries. It’s this server fleet that gives it a real advantage over rivals in terms of accuracy, as it can optimise certain servers to cater to certain activities.

CyberGhost’s user-friendly interface and affordable pricing make it a popular choice for people who want to enjoy a secure and unrestricted internet experience without compromising on speed or reliability. 

What’s more, CyberGhost again reigns over other VPNs in this guide by offering a 45-day money-back guarantee for longer-term plans. Backed by 24/7 customer support, it’s a reliable VPN service for just about anyone. It provides peace of mind both in its security and accuracy. 

CyberGhost is the best VPN for anyone who is not very tech savvy and prefers a simple, one-click method of getting online securely. The interface is the most user-friendly of those in this guide. For general browsing, simply click on any of the countries in the list and it will pair you with the best server in that location. If you want to stream or download large files, there are options in the side menu for these where you can choose the best server for your needs. 

As well as ease of use, CyberGhost stands out because of its incredible accuracy. With more than 9,700 servers around the world, if one doesn’t do what you need, the next one is bound to. Keep trying and you’ll get there. This is what we found in our test; nothing was out of reach. 

CyberGhost is also suitable for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy and security, with a wealth of features to keep your data safe and anonymous.

How to use

cyberghost server screenshot

CyberGhost really feels like the complete package. Its download and upload speeds aren’t quite at Surfshark’s levels, but they’re not far off. (CyberGhost)

Using CyberGhost couldn’t be easier. Simply download and install the app to your device of choice, log in with your username and password, and then select a server from the list of countries or presets for different activities (e.g. Streaming and Downloading). You can then start browsing the web securely. It’s no more complicated than that.

Like other VPNs tested here, CyberGhost lets you install it directly onto your wifi router so that any device connected to your network can browse the web securely. CyberGhost’s support page has a number of handy tutorials for installing the VPN on different types of routers.

Security

CyberGhost offers a range of security and privacy features. These include 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, anti-malware protection, and IP leak protection. Its kill switch is available for iOS, macOS and windows applications and users will receive and instant alert when the switch is actioned ensuring the user’s privacy is maintained at all times. 

Another security feature is CyberGhost’s VPN protocols which include IKEv2, WireGuard and OpenVPN – NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark also offer. Said protocols add a layer of safeguarding and have been proven to produce fast internet speeds.  

It also offers a no-logs policy, which means that it does not keep any logs of your online activities. The company also invites auditors, such as Deloitte, to verify its no-logs policy and security controls.

However, CyberGhost is based in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and operates under Romanian law. According to its website, in 2011, the Romanian Senate unanimously rejected the European Union’s Data Retention Directive, enabling the provider to strictly enforce its no-log policy. 

User experience

CyberGhost is so simple to use that you will get to grips with the software within minutes even if you don’t consider yourself tech-savvy. The app is intuitive and very simple to navigate. It is also compatible with a wide range of operating systems and browsers, making it ideal for users of all skill levels.

Many customers comment in online reviews on the overall easy experience of using CyberGhost and its accuracy thanks to the wealth of servers available. The only complaints are that sometimes its speeds aren’t as fast as other VPN services.

Performance

CyberGhost really feels like the complete package. Its download and upload speeds when connected aren’t quite at Surfshark’s levels, but they’re not far off.

Our researcher’s baseline download speed was around 37Mbps, and when connected to a UK server the degradation was only 5 per cent for the download speed. However, the upload speed dropped by 14 per cent – which was the worst performance in all of our tests. Surprisingly, connecting to a US server saw our download and upload speeds only drop by 7 per cent each, which we consider being an excellent speed level. Not surprisingly, connecting to an Australian server was the slowest with a download speed of 67 per cent as fast and the upload speed was 88 per cent as quick compared to our non-VPN speeds.   

What makes CyberGhost feel complete is that it’s simply very good at everything, from performance and design to infrastructure and customer support. Its nearly 10,000 servers worldwide are also a real asset. If one is struggling, there are dozens more to choose from. What’s more, CyberGhost’s preset channels, with servers optimised for different types of online activity, are a real time-saver and so useful to someone who is new to VPNs and feels overwhelmed with technology. 

Even among the Streaming channel’s servers, different ones are flagged for being best at playing specific streaming services. We think this is really nice attention to detail, and it all works flawlessly. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN37.499.368
UK to UK35.668.072395%86%
UK to US35.058.768793%93%
UK to Aus25.328.2426767%88%

Customer service

Users love CyberGhost, judging by the fact that a whopping 96 per cent of CyberGhost’s reviews on Trustpilot are four and five stars. Many customers mention the service’s affordability, smooth-running apps, and privacy features.

Some users do report that customer service response times are slow, but as you can see from the ratings, these complaints are few and far between.

CyberGhost also has a customer support page that is teeming with content of all kinds, from guides to FAQs and troubleshooting. Support content is also specific to your device or operating system. The detail is pinpoint accurate. The company also offers a live chat service with its support team. 

The only negative is that it’s a little hard to find this. It would make sense, as the other VPNs tested here have done, to put the live chat and email contact for the support team on the customer support page. Instead, you have to navigate to the site’s footer and find this in the Contact page

Cost

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

£10.89 / month

6 months

£6.19 / month (£37.14 up front)

24 months (+3 months free)

£1.85 / month (£49.95 up front for 27 months)
All prices exclusive of VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

CyberGhost is the most complete service, offering the best mix of speed, performance, security, accuracy, features and customer service, and all at the cheapest price of any other VPN provider tested here, should you choose to invest in the longer subscription plan.

CyberGhost performed well on its speed tests and we’re confident that users can use the VPN without video lags. Its level of privacy and security is also comparable to other providers and its no-log policy had been independently verified. 

CyberGhost offers the largest server network, and its standard features are of good use, although it doesn’t offer as many privacy features as some other providers, it’s an excellent choice for gamers and those wishing to stay protected.

★★★★

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.

 

Proton VPN: Best for torrenting

Proton VPN logo featured thumbnail

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 2,706
  • Server locations: 67
  • Number of devices supported: 10
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Linux, MacOS, android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • Proton VPN 2 years
    £4.33
    /month
    Proton VPN 12 months
    £5.20
    /month
    Proton VPN 1 month
    £8.67
    /month
    VIEW

    At Proton VPN

ProsCons
AES-256 encryptionSlow customer support email response
Numerous advanced privacy toolsPremium pricing compared with other providers
Reliable kill switch
VPN Accelerator
Unlimited data for free and paid plans

Proton VPN is a good provider for a number of use cases, one of those being torrenting. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to share files using a secure and fast connection. The company says it takes its users’ privacy seriously, adhering to a strict no-logs policy, and is headquartered in Switzerland – a country that has strict data protection laws and is not part of any intelligence-sharing alliance. 

Proton VPN offers a range of security features, including AES-256 encryption, split tunnelling, a kill switch and its NetSheild ad-blocker, which protects users from ads and stops trackers from monitoring any browsing history. 

Offering both a free and paid plan, Proton began as a crowdfunded project but continues to be supported by its community, and its free plan is subsidised by its paid users. With that being said, its paid subscription is very reasonably priced and good value for money, considering the privacy and security features that come with the plan as standard.

How to use

Proton VPN preferences screenshot

The Proton VPN app makes it easy to set your preferences for connecting to its servers (Proton VPN)

Proton VPN offers apps for Android, Mac, iOS and PC, and its sleek back and purple design is aesthetically pleasing. There is also a Chrome browser extension, as well as options to install it straight onto your router, providing it’s compatible. 

Security

Proton VPN offers a range of security and privacy features, including military-grade encryption – AES-256 – as well as ChaCha20, an encryption type that is faster than AES-256. It also allows users to choose between three different protocols – WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2 – all of which offer a great level of security for users who are seeking to stay protected. 

What’s more, Proton VPN has a no-logs policy that has been independently audited, and the company is based in Switzerland, which has strict data protection laws. Switzerland is also not part of any intelligence-sharing alliance like some of the other VPN providers we have reviewed. 

User experience

Proton VPN is very user-friendly for both beginner and advanced VPN users; its app has a sleek interface and all of its mod-cons are easy to locate. Once the app is loaded, you can see which server you’re connected to and where it’s located on a map of the world. Changing server locations can be done in just a few clicks. 

In the settings menu, you’ll find you’re able to toggle on the in-built ad-blocker, kill switch and split tunnelling features. There is also an option to create profiles, which save your preferred settings so you can use them over and over. 

The service receives mixed reviews on Trustpilot, with some reviewers complaining about pricing and the VPN connection dropping out. However, five-star reviews praise its customer service and privacy features.  

Performance

In all of our speed tests, our researchers were working with an average UK broadband speed of 73Mbps, and we found Proton VPN retained most of those speeds when connected to varying servers. 

Connecting to a UK server saw our download and upload speeds only drop by 7 per cent, which we consider to be a great result. The US server was still comparable to the non-VPN results, dropping by less than 10 per cent for the download and upload speeds. The Australian server was slightly slower – the upload speed dropped by 11 per cent, which is still good compared to other providers. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN73.3918.2712ms
UK to UK68.5416.9621ms93%93%
UK to US67.2817.2583ms92%94%
UK to Aus66.8216.32218ms91%89%

Customer service

There are several ways to contact Proton VPN’s customer support team, including a 24/7 live chat service available for paid users, an email address and an online support form. 

Live chat puts you straight through to a member of the customer service team without needing to answer a chatbot’s questions. The provider also has an email address for less urgent requests – contact@protonvpn.com – though the company clearly states it will take them longer to reply to this service. 

For customers who need to report a specific issue, the online support form allows users to report on their specific operating system and describe their issues. 

Cost 

All of Proton VPN’s plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, and each offers the same level of support and features. There is also a scaled-back free version, which only allows one device connection and 22 servers in three locations.

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

€9.99 (£8.67) / month

12 months

€5.99 (£5.20) / month (€71.88/£62.35 up front)

24 months

4.99 (£4.33) / month (€119.76/£103.86 up front)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

Proton VPN is one of the newer providers on the market, and it has achieved a lot of credibility since starting out in 2014. Its no-log policy has been independently audited, and even put to the test when the company was ordered to share a user’s data but was unable to comply because no data had been logged. The company is also headquartered in Switzerland, which has some of the strongest privacy laws in the world. 

Proton VPN is perfect for torrenting and when we tested the provider, we found our speed tests were above average across all of the servers tested. What’s more, the provider offers an excellent level of online privacy without compromising on user experience.  

★★★★

Read our full Proton VPN review.

 

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access review featured thumbnail

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 500+
  • Server locations: 84
  • Number of devices supported: Unlimited
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Android, MacOS, iOS, Windows, Linux, Chromebook, routers
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee 
  • Pricing:
    Private Internet Access VPN 36 months: £1.67/month
    Private Internet Access VPN 12 months: £2.71/month
    Private Internet Access VPN 1 month: £9.99/month
ProsCons
Unlimited number of connected devicesHeadquartered in the United States
AES-256 encryptionNo free version
Dedicated IP
Good speedtest scores
No-logs policy independently audited

Private Internet Access (PIA) was founded in 2010 and was acquired by Kape Technologies, which also owns ExpressVPN, CyberGhost and ZenMate, in 2019. With 500+ VPN servers located in 84 different locations worldwide, PIA offers its users a good level of privacy and security. The provider is headquartered in the United States and part of Five Eyes – an intelligence-sharing alliance – this could be problematic for the privacy-conscious. 

However, PIA follows a no-logs policy which has been independently audited, which means its user’s data and IP addresses are never stored or logged. 

How to use 

Private Internet Access has downloadable apps for both desktop and mobile devices, and our researchers found that both were user-friendly and came armed with many features. PIA’s app is compact, has a sleek black background and can be opened in front of your browser tab, which makes it incredibly user-friendly. 

PIA can also be installed directly onto your router, providing that it’s compatible. PIA’s VPN is also compatible with numerous game consoles including Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. 

With PIA, users have access to a number of different privacy and security features including a kill switch, split tunnelling and a no-logs policy. PIA can also be used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously, which is more than some of its top competitors like ExpressVPN and NordVPN.  

Security 

When it comes to security, PIA takes its user’s privacy very seriously and all of its subscribers benefit from lots of features. 

Private Internet Access’s VPN comes with a choice of two ciphers – 128-bit or 256-bit AES encryption. Both of these have been proven to hide users’ IP addresses and protect all sensitive data. The provider also offers a choice of three protocols – OpenVPN, IKEv2 and Wireguard. 

Another layer of protection that PIA has is its proxy servers, ShadowSocks and SOCKS5 – these allow users to route their VPN connection through an additional server location, which further protects the origin of your connection. This is sometimes referred to as a multi-hop VPN. 

PIA’s split tunnelling has two variations – standard or inverse. With standard split tunnelling, users can choose which apps, websites and IP addresses to run inside or outside the VPN. Inverse split tunnelling allows users to run all traffic through the VPN, and choose what to run outside of it. 

The kill switch offers complete protection at all times no matter what happens with your internet connection. PIA’s kill switch disconnects you from the internet when your VPN connection drops.

User experience 

Private Internet Access’s desktop and mobile apps are sleek in design and the desktop app is an ideal size to not cause too much disruption. Changing server location is a breeze with a handy search bar to find your preferred server, as well as showing the latency for each one. 

Our researchers found that all of PIA’s privacy features including the kill switch, split tunnelling and protocols were easy to locate within its settings. From there, you have options to turn features on or off and our researchers were impressed by how streamlined PIA’s apps were. 

Performance

Private Internet Access has lots to offer in terms of privacy and security, so our researchers were pleased to see that none of these drastically affected internet speeds. 

Our researchers’ download speed was around 74Mbps without a VPN, and when connected to one of PIA’s UK servers, was only affected by four per cent, and our upload by five per cent. Both of which are excellent internet speed results and comparable to PIA’s top competitors. Connecting to a US server slowed our download speed by five per cent and our upload speed by 10 per cent. It’s worth noting here that 10 per cent or less is considered to be ideal and won’t affect user experience a great deal. 

Connecting to PIA’s Australian server was very impressive, both the download speed and upload speed only dropped by five per cent which is outstanding.    

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN74.2718.6312ms
UK to UK70.9617.7115ms96%95%
UK to US70.816.7689ms95%90%
UK to Aus70.617.75216ms95%95%

Customer service 

Private Internet Access receives favourable customer reviews on Trustpilot, with 69 per cent of those reviews being five-star rated reviews. The provider has been praised by customers for retaining similar speeds to non-VPN connections, fair pricing and working on a variety of computers and devices. 

Customers can contact PIA via its live chat service for any urgent enquiries or make use of its support centre, where users can ask and ask questions within PIA’s community. 

Cost 

Subscription term 

Price

Monthly

£9.99 /month

12 months

£2.71 / month (£32.49 up front)

36 months (+3 months free)

£1.67 / month (£65 up front for 39 months)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict 

Private Internet Access offers 500+ servers in 84 different locations, including servers in all 50 US states. It doesn’t offer the highest number of locations, but it does offer connection to an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. 

The provider’s privacy and security features are some of the best available, with a choice of three VPN protocols, AES-256 bit encryption and a no-logs policy that has been independently verified. 

PIA’s speed tests were excellent and would be well-suited to anyone who is considering gaming. PIA offers an advanced level of privacy and security while retaining great internet speeds, there aren’t many downsides with this VPN service. 

★★★★

Read our full Private Internet Access VPN review.

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN review featured thumbnail

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 750+
  • Server locations: 49 countries
  • Number of devices supported: Unlimited
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome
  • Cancellation policy: Up to 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • Atlas VPN 2 years
    £1.49
    /month
    Atlas VPN 12 months
    £2.69
    /month
    Atlas VPN 1 month
    £9.83
    /month
    VIEW

    At Atlas VPN

ProsCons
Free subscription optionNo privacy audits
Unlimited simultaneous connectionsNo RAM-only servers
IP-swapping serversPoor functionality in Windows app
Multi-hop connectionsSmall number of server locations (49)
Log-in issues

Atlas VPN was founded in 2019 and offers both free and paid subscriptions. In 2021, it joined Nord Security with the aim of making online privacy and security accessible for everyone, irrespective of their budget or technical ability. 

Atlas VPN offers more than 750 servers in 49 different locations, as well as various protocols and AES-256 bit encryption. Atlas also follows a no-logs policy, however this has not been independently audited, and the company is headquartered in the US – a part of the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance. 

How to use

Atlas VPN has downloadable apps for PC and mobile versions. Logging into its apps is slightly different from other VPNs we have used, as the service sends a one-time log-in link to your email address. Several of our researchers had to repeat the process as many as eight times, with the emailed link not working each time, before finally achieving a successful login. 

Unlike other VPNs we’ve tested, Atlas VPN is not compatible with router configuration – while this may not be an issue for some, it’s something to bear in mind when choosing the right VPN for you. 

Security

Atlas VPN offers a good level of privacy and security for its users. There is a choice of two protocols – WireGuard and IKEv2 – but this is less than some other providers we have reviewed, which offer three or more protocols. 

Its protocols are encrypted by AES-256 encryption, which is the highest level of security available. As well as this, Atlas VPN also uses ChaCha20 for symmetric encryption, Poly1305 for verifying data integrity and authenticity, BLAKE2s to add another security layer, and SHA-384 for message authentication. These extra security measures are not provided by competitors like Surshark and NordVPN. 

Atlas VPN claims to adhere to a strict no-logs policy, which means none of its users’ IP addresses, web sessions, or personal information is stored. However, this policy is yet to be independently verified. 

User experience

As previously mentioned, Atlas sends a log-in link to your email address when you try to log in to its apps. Its apps are clean and straightforward, and navigating your way around is easy. Its server location list could be improved by adding each location’s distance from you and its latency rate, as is the case with NordVPN. Another downside is that some servers carry the exact same name. For example, the three New York servers are all labelled the same, and the ability to rename them would make finding a particular server easier. 

In terms of protocols and other security features, the process for changing these in the settings was straightforward and we’re confident beginners would find the app user-friendly. 

Performance

Although Atlas VPN offers lots of good features, its speed test results were quite poor when compared with some of its competitors.

Our researcher’s baseline speed was around 37Mbps, and when connected to a UK server both our download and upload speeds only dropped by 4 per cent – which we consider to be excellent speed results.  

Connecting to a US server wasn’t as good, with our download speed dropping by 14 per cent. However, our upload speed was the same as our UK connection – only 4 per cent slower.  Unsurprisingly, connection speeds for the Australian server were 72 per cent as fast for the download speed and 93 per cent as quick for the upload speed. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN37.59.48
UK to UK35.68.851294%94%
UK to US32.478.879886%94%
UK to Australia27.058.7628072%93%

Customer service

Atlas VPN receives good customer reviews on Trustpilot, with 78 per cent of reviews awarding it four or five stars. Many users mention its affordability, functionality, and good customer service experience.  

The provider offers a 24/7 live chat for all of its paid subscribers, and this is the quickest way to contact support. There are also various troubleshooting articles, which are a great tool to have for setting up the app on various devices and for figuring out how to use different security features. 

Cost

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

£9.83 / month

12 months

£2.69 / month (£32.32 up front)

24 months (+3 months free)

£1.49 / month (£40.34 up front for 27 months)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

Atlas VPN offers robust encryption and its apps offer a user-friendly experience. Our researchers found the speeds were comparable with some other providers we’ve reviewed, but by no means the best on the market. 

The provider also offers good levels of security for its users, including AES-256 encryption, split tunnelling and a kill switch, however this is currently only available on Android. 

The company says it follows a strict no-logs policy, but this is yet to be independently audited and it is headquartered in the US, which is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. Overall, Atlas VPN delivers a good service, offering online security, unlimited device connections, and a range of privacy features. 

Overall score: ★★★½ 

Read our full Atlas VPN review.

 

Windscribe

Windscribe VPN review featured thumbnail

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 400+
  • Server locations: 69 countries
  • Number of devices supported: Unlimited
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • Windscribe 12 months
    £4.63
    /month
    Windscribe 1 month
    £7.24
    /month
    VIEW

    At Windscribe

ProsCons
AES-256 encryptionNot independently audited
Lots of features included with Windscribe ProHeadquartered in Canada
Ad block and malware blocker
Reasonably priced

Windscribe is a relatively new VPN, having been founded in 2016 in Canada. The provider offers three different plans; free, Build a Plan and Pro. The company offers options for users to not hand over any personal information by signing up without providing an email address and paying via Crypto. 

Windscribe says it follows a strict no-logs policy – although this has not been independently verified – and its VPN is encrypted by AES-256. However, the company is headquartered in Canada – part of Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance. When tested, the provider’s internet connection was stable, and it has apps for Android, Windows, MacOS and Linux. 

How to use

Windscribe desktop app screenshot no IP

The Windscribe desktop app takes up little real estate on your screen but is very easy to navigate

Windscribe’s pocket-size app is compact and user-friendly. We liked how the app is non-intrusive and is so small it can appear in front of your web browser without too much interruption. 

The provider offers both Mac and PC versions of its app, as well as Android and iOS versions. It can also be installed directly onto your router, providing it’s compatible. Windscribe is also compatible with FireTV and Amazon Firestick. 

The company offers various privacy and security features, such as a kill switch and split tunnelling, both of which can be toggled on for both PC and mobile app versions.  

Security

Windscribe offers a range of privacy and security features, including AES-256 encryption and a no-logs policy. However, the company is yet to be independently audited to verify its privacy features. 

Windscribe’s kill switch automatically disconnects users in the event their internet connection is interrupted. Its split tunnelling feature allows users to route selected traffic and apps through the encrypted VPN tunnel, and choose what routes outside. 

With Windscribe, users have a choice of three VPN protocols: OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2 – all of which are encrypted and offer a high level of privacy. 

The provider’s R.O.B.E.R.T. feature, available for Pro plan users, blocks ads, stops tracking, has a customisable block list and improves browsing speeds. It is customisable and users can choose which block lists they would like to include, from malware and ad trackers to gambling and social networks

User experience

Windscribes’ desktop and mobile apps are compact and non-intrusive. The window is small, yet you’ll find all the settings you need on the pop-up window. 

On the main screen, there is an option to connect to a server, change location and toggle on the firewall option – which acts as Windscribe’s kill switch. 

Performance

Windscribe has lots of advantageous privacy features, and its speed is seemingly not affected by running such features. 

Our researchers’ download speed was around 72Mbps without a VPN, and when connected to one of Windscribe’s UK servers, the download speed was 4 per cent slower and its upload speed was only 2 per cent slower – this is very impressive. Connection to a US server was also of a good standard compared to other VPNs we’ve reviewed. Both the download and upload speeds were only 4 per cent slower than our non-VPN connection. We received mixed results for our connection to the Australian server. The download speed was 4 per cent slower, which is still excellent, but the upload speed was only 35 per cent as fast as the non-VPN speed, while the latency shot up to 289ms, which gave us some lag when streaming video.  

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN72.7417.7913ms
UK to UK69.6917.4614ms96%98%
UK to US70.2117.1198ms96%96%
UK to Aus68.436.86289ms94%35%

Customer service

Windscribe receives admirable customer reviews on Trustpilot, with 86 per cent of reviews giving a five-star rating. Customers praise the provider for its reasonable pricing, stable VPN connection and selection of protocols. 

There are multiple channels of support available to users, including a live chat, subreddit and Discord community. Its live chat service is available 24/7. For non-urgent queries, users can post questions in its subreddit as well as engage with community members on its Discord server. 

Cost

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

$9 (£7.24) / month

12 months

$5.75 (£4.63) / month ($69/£55.53 up front)

Build A Plan

From $3 (£2.41) / month
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

Windscribe is a newcomer in the VPN market, but in its short time in business has gained good customer reviews and offers a wide range of security features. 

The company offers a no-log policy, but this is yet to be audited, and it’s headquartered in Canada – part of Five Eyes. Privacy-conscious users might feel this is a good reason not to choose Windscribe for their VPN needs. 

However, its security features are of a good standard, and it offers AES-256 encryption, ad and malware blocking and a kill switch. 

Windscribe is reasonably priced and good value for money, but for the privacy-conscious, you may want to choose a VPN that has been audited. 

★★★½

Read our full Windscribe VPN review.

 

PrivadoVPN

privado vpn logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 330
  • Server locations: 48
  • Number of devices supported: 10
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, Linux, MacOS, android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
    PrivadoVPN 24 months: £1.99/month
    PrivadoVPN 12 months: £2.50/month
    PrivadoVPN 1 month: £10.99/month

Pros and cons

ProsCons
AES-256 encryptionNot independently audited
Headquartered in SwitzerlandNo split tunnelling for iOS and MacOS devices
Reasonably priced

Founded in 2019, Privado VPN is a relative newcomer to the VPN industry – despite this, the provider has gained excellent customer reviews and steadily grown its user base in its few short years in business. Headquartered in Switzerland, PrivadoVPN benefits from some of the best data privacy protection laws in the world. 

PrivadoVPN offers both a free and paid plan – with the latter providing 330 servers in 48 different countries and 63 different cities. With a paid plan, customers can enjoy an unlimited amount of data to use and connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to use

PrivadoVPN’s apps are downloadable for Android, MacOS, iOS, PC and Amazon Firestick. Once downloaded, Privado prompts you to log in with your username and password and then you’re able to select a server from the list provided – top tip: customise the service by adding servers to your favourites list.

Security 

PrivadoVPN has a lot to offer its customers in terms of privacy features. All of its data is transmitted through servers encrypted with AES-256 – a cipher used to protect classified information. As well as this, Privado has three protocols to choose from  – WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2 – all of which add an extra layer of security. 

PrivadoVPN is headquartered in Switzerland, which benefits from some of the best data privacy protection laws in the world. The provider also has a no-logs policy, which states the service never stores or logs its customer’s data. However, this policy is yet to be independently audited. 

User experience

PrivadoVPN’s desktop and mobile apps follow a polished design that is straightforward, and beginners would find it easy to use. One feature that is a nice touch: users can choose how the app appears on their screen – docked or window style. 

Customising the PrivadoVPN apps was simple. Changing servers can be done from the app’s interface and there’s also an option to add any server to your favourites, which will all then be stored under the favourites tab for easy access. Within the settings, you’ll find all of its privacy features, from VPN protocols to the kill switch and an option to auto-connect. 

Performance

PrivadoVPN’s speed test results were comparable to some of the top providers for some of the servers our researchers tested. 

Our researcher’s baseline download speed was 72Mbps, and when connected to a UK server speeds were only 5 per cent slower – this performance is excellent.  Connecting to a US server was comparable to other top providers’ performance and our download speed was 9 per cent slower and our upload speed was 10 per cent slower. 

Our results for Privado’s Australian server were poor. Our download speed was 58 per cent slower and our upload was 11 per cent slower – both of which are below average for a VPN. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN72.3718.5613ms
UK to UK69.0817.2731ms95%93%
UK to US65.5516.8282ms91%90%
UK to Aus30.7516.63276ms42%89%

Customer service

PrivadoVPN is well-liked by its customers and receives four out of five stars on Trustpilot from over 2,000 customer reviews. The provider has been praised for its user-friendly apps, affordable subscription price and retaining similar speeds to a non-VPN connection.

There are multiple ways to access PrivadoVPN’s customer support – via an online support form, utilising installation guides, or contact through the live chat – with the latter providing an instant response and in our opinion the best channel of communication for any urgent issues or requests.  

Cost

PrivadoVPN offers both a free and paid plan, though the free version limits users to one connection, 12 servers located in 10 countries, and just 10GB of data per month. 

Paid subscriptions can be taken monthly, annually, or every two years – with the latter working out the most cost-effective when broken down per month. Customers can also try the service before committing to a paid plan with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Subscription term

Price

£10.99 / m

12 months

£2.50 / month (£30 up front)

24 months

£1.99 / month (£47.76 up front)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

PrivadoVPN offers 330 servers in 48 countries and 83 cities and a range of privacy features. When compared with some of its top competitors, it falls short on performance as well as server count. 

It offers a no-logs policy, but unfortunately, this is yet to be audited. Our researchers did find that Privado’s apps were easy to use, but not all of its privacy features were available for all devices. 

PrivadoVPN is ideal for beginners thanks to its easy-to-use app and range of privacy features. For users looking for a more premium VPN service, this provider may not be a good fit. 

★★★½

Read our full PrivadoVPN review.

 

StrongVPN

stronvpn logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 950+
  • Server locations: 30
  • Number of devices supported: 12
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Edge
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
    StrongVPN 12 months: $3.97 (£3.20)/month
    StrongVPN 1 month: $11.99 (£9.65)/month
ProsCons
Lots of VPN protocols to choose fromKill switch and split tunnelling are not available for all devices
12 simultaneous devices per subscriptionHeadquartered in the United States
No log policyNot independently audited
VPN servers only located in 30 countries

StrongVPN originally began as a small company in 1994 selling computers before offering dial-up internet services. Fast forward to 2005, when the company ventured into the world of VPNs. It now has more than 950 servers located in 30 different countries worldwide in 46 cities.  

Owned by Ziff Davis, an American digital media and internet company, StrongVPN recently merged with Encrypt.me with an aim to provide a secure and private VPN service with a larger server base.  

How to use

StrongVPN offers apps for Android, Mac, iOS and PC devices and our researchers found that while its apps are user-friendly, they’re quite basic both by design and in terms of features available. 

Security

StrongVPN has a strict no-logs policy, whereby it claims doesn’t store or log any of its users’ data. Unlike most of its competitors, its no-logs policy is yet to be independently audited. 

The provider uses AES-256 encryption, which is the highest level of cipher available and widely used by governments.  As well as this, StrongVPN has four VPN protocols – WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 and IPSec. 

The service has privacy features such as split tunnelling and a kill switch. With the split tunnelling feature, users can choose which apps and internet traffic to route through the VPN tunnel, while its kill switch feature will conceal your IP address and sensitive data even if your VPN connection drops. 

However, its split tunnelling feature is only available for Android, while the kill switch is available for Windows and MacOS devices.  

User experience

When compared to other providers, StrongVPN’s apps are relatively basic and don’t as offer many as many features. 

The app’s interface is relatively straightforward and comprises a map showing your current server location, as well as a large “connect to server” button. Changing location is easy; by clicking on the server list you can see all of StrongVPN’s available locations, as well as which server the provider suggests is the best location. 

Depending on your device, you’ll be able to customise your privacy settings. Android users can turn on split tunnelling, while Windows and Mac devices can activate the kill switch feature.  

Performance 

Our researchers tested StrongVPN’s internet speed when connected to three different server locations, and overall the results were not the best when compared to other providers. 

Our researchers’ download speed was around 73Mbps without a VPN, and when connected to UK servers, our download speed was only affected by 6 per cent, which is excellent. Our upload speed was slightly below average at 12 per cent slower than our non-VPN speed. 

Connecting to both US and Australian servers created a significant drop in our internet speed, with download speeds notably dropping. However, our upload speeds for those server locations were only 7 per cent (for US) and 10 per cent (for Australia) – both of which are comparable to StrongVPN’s competitors and considered excellent VPN speed results. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN73.3918.5716ms
UK to UK69.3116.2813ms94%88%
UK to US62.3517.2298ms85%93%
UK to Aus59.5416.79292ms81%90%

Customer service

StrongVPN receives excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot, with 85 per cent of those reviews being five-star rated reviews. Many of those reviews applaud the company’s excellent customer service and easy-to-use service.  

It’s easy to see why customers praise the provider for its customer service, as there are plenty of ways to get help. Customers can contact StrongVPN via a live chat service for urgent enquires, or via email for non-urgent requests. Set-up guides are also available to help customers set up the VPN on various devices. 

Cost

StrongVPN’s subscriptions can be paid for either monthly or yearly, with the latter being the most cost-effective option. The provider also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for users to try the service risk-free.

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

$11.99 (£9.65) / month

12 months

$3.97 (£3.20) / month ($47.69/£38.39 up front)
Prices may exclude VAT or local taxes. Prices correct as of 24/05/2023

Verdict

Overall, StrongVPN has a number of downsides, including limited privacy features and poor connection speeds, especially when compared with other providers we’ve reviewed. 

Although the service offers a no-logs policy and the highest level of encryption, this no-logs policy has not been audited. Its privacy features such as the kill switch and split tunnelling are not available for all devices. 

However, we did find StrongVPN’s apps are easy to use and its customer service was helpful. 

★★★

Read our full StrongVPN review.

 

VPNSecure

vpn secure logo

Specifications

  • Number of servers: 75+
  • Server locations: 33
  • Number of devices supported: Five
  • Operating systems and browsers supported: Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, Firefox
  • Cancellation policy: 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Pricing:
  • VPNSecure 3 year
    £2.41
    /month
    VPNSecure 12 month
    £5.36
    /month
    VPNSecure 1 month
    £8.01
    /month
    VIEW

    At VPNSecure

ProsCons
AES-256 encryptionSmall number of servers
Ad block servers availableLimited number of server locations
Low priceHeadquarters located in Australia
No-logs policyPoor customer support
Website not user-friendly

VPNSecure is a safe, secure and reliable VPN that provides users with increased security and privacy online, allowing them to protect their personal data and access restricted content. It is a great choice for those who want to remain anonymous and secure their data while browsing the web.

It’s is ideal for anyone who wants to double down on protecting their privacy, security and anonymity online. VPNSecure should appeal to everyone, from business users and students to frequent travellers. In particular, though, those browsing online should find the service a good match, thanks to its unlimited bandwidth and robust security protocols.

Enhanced security is at the heart of its main selling points, offering AES 256-bit encryption, IP cloaking, DNS leak protection, split tunnelling and anonymous payment methods. All of these give it an advantage for browsing, for which it provides unrestricted access.

How to use

vpns interface

While it doesn’t really performance, VPNSecure’s interface looks a bit dated (VPN Secure)

Getting set up with VPNSecure takes mere minutes. Simply sign up for an account and download the app. Once the software is installed, you can connect to any of its 70+ server locations with a simple click. The interface is a bit basic and limited in options (e.g. no presets for certain types of activity) compared to the other best VPNs on this list, but it does its job simply and reliably. Once connected, all of your traffic is encrypted and you can access restricted websites and services on a full range of devices, operating systems and browsers.

Also, if you don’t want to use its app, VPNSecure supports routers and also provides OpenVPN keys and configuration files for all servers. You can generate these from the company’s Members area and use open source versions available to the public.  

Security

VPNSecure uses AES 256-bit encryption to protect your data and hides your IP address to ensure your anonymity. It also has a no-logging policy, so your activity is not tracked or monitored. Like others, there’s a kill switch, split tunnelling and stealth VPN, which helps you get through restrictive firewalls.

VPNSecure’s headquarters are located in Australia, which has strict data-sharing laws. According to Australian anti-encryption laws passed in 2019, if you’re suspected of engaging in illegal online activity, your data may be requested from third parties such as VPN providers, even if it’s encrypted. Adding to this, Australia is also a part of Five Eyes – an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. 

Our researchers also found there to be no independent audits of its practices. This means the company has not invited any third-party security experts to verify its protocols.

However, with VPNSecure’s no-logs policy, even if it was issued a court order for customer data, it can only provide what it logs.

User experience

VPNSecure has apps for all major operating systems, and the user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. Once installed, you can connect to any of the 70+ server locations with a single click.

While it doesn’t really affect performance per se, VPNSecure’s interface just looks a bit dated – like something from the mid-2000s. Contrast it with the modern designs of NordVPN, CyberGhost and Surfshark, and it really does it a disservice. 

Also, the other VPNs have a big ‘connect’ button in their apps that you click to connect and disconnect; simple. In VPNSecure, you click on the server name to connect. A small, green lightning bolt appears when you’re connected, and you click that to disconnect. Lastly, the server names don’t tell you where, specifically, you’re connecting to. Australia, for instance, is labelled Australia 1, Australia 2 and Australia 3. 

Also, when the app was loaded on our tester’s 2020 MacBook Pro, it could get lost behind the many other browsers and windows that were open. To find it, we looked for the icon at the top of my screen. VPNSecure’s icon isn’t its logo or even its name, but rather the letters ‘nwjs’. When we started using the VPN, we couldn’t find it and eventually put the two together. It just seems odd, in our opinion. 

Performance

VPNSecure provided some of the slowest connection speeds of all the best VPN services tested here. Our researcher’s baseline download speed was 74 Mbps and the fastest speeds were recorded while connected to a UK server – after that, they drop considerably. For both the download and upload speeds for VPNSecure’s UK server, the connection was around 91 per cent as fast. 

Connecting to a US server we experienced nearly a 50 per cent reduction in both the download and upload speeds. This would not be ideal for video playback and is considerably worse than other providers we have reviewed. Connection to the Australian server wasn’t much better with the download speed 59 per cent as fast and the upload speed only 49 per cent as quick. 

Speed test results

Download speed (Mbps)Upload speed (Mbps)Latency (ping)Percentage of base download speedPercentage of base upload speed
No VPN74.218.1717ms
UK to UK68.1416.5613ms91.80%91.10%
UK to US40.539.64150ms54.60%53%
UK to Aus43.798.99375ms59%49.40%

Customer service

VPNSecure has a pretty basic customer support page, with links to blogs and FAQ content to help answer your questions. There’s also a contact form to message the team directly. Again, it all looks rather dated. And while the design may be ancillary to performance, it does create a generally poor impression for the user. 

One very handy support element VPNSecure provides, which the other providers don’t offer, is a direct way of contacting the support team within the app. Click on the pencil icon in the menu and you can email the team directly.

VPNSecure doesn’t have a huge number of reviews on Trustpilot. Some 65 per cent of its reviews are five-star, but interestingly the next highest number of reviews at 19 per cent are one star. Most of the complaints are that the company removed 60 per cent of its servers, which has affected speed and accuracy. 

Cost

VPNSecure offers three subscription plans, each with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Subscription term

Price

Monthly

$9.95 (£8.01) / month

12 months

$6.66 (£5.36) / month ($79.95/£64.34 up front)

36 months

$2.99 (£2.41) / month ($107.64/£86.63 up front)
Prices correct as of 24/5/2023

Verdict

It’s hard to recommend VPNSecure in light of the better, cheaper options out there. Going by the reviews stating that the service has declined, it’s vastly reduced its server count and that it does not invite auditors to vet its security, we would recommend some of the other services reviewed here over VPNSecure.

★★ ½

Read our full VPNSecure review.

 

Which VPN is fastest?

Comparing performance side-by-side shows that Surfshark maintains download and upload speed best across the locations tested, with a strong performance by both CyberGhost and NordVPN. ExpressVPN performed well in the UK but suffered from a big drop-off once we moved location to the US and beyond. VPNSecure also performed well in the UK, but tested with only average performance in other regions.

Download and upload speeds compared

VPN ProviderNo VPN Download SpeedNo VPN Upload SpeedUK to UK Download SpeedUK to UK Upload SpeedUK to US Download SpeedUK to US Upload SpeedUK to Aus Download SpeedUK to Aus Upload Speed
NordVPN68.818.262.615.251.413.245.31.99
Surfshark71.518.668.517.863.116.9468.43
CyberGhost72.118.662.717.453.41633.94.44
ExpressVPN70.318.565.315.237.816.941.31.99
VPNSecure70.318.667.317.44815.738.56.26

Download and upload speed degradation per cent compared

VPN ProviderNo VPN Download SpeedNo VPN Upload SpeedDegredation UK to UK Download SpeedDegredation UK to UK UploadDegredation UK to US Download SpeedDegredation UK to US Upload SpeedDegredation UK to Aus Download SpeedDegredation UK to Aus Upload Speed
NordVPN68.818.291%84%75%73%66%11%
Surfshark71.518.696%96%88%91%64%45%
CyberGhost72.118.687%94%74%86%47%24%
ExpressVPN70.318.593%94%54%42%59%22%
VPNSecure70.318.696%94%68%84%55%34%

How VPNs work

A VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet by encrypting your data and routing it through a remote server. This means that your online activities are kept private, as your data is not visible to anyone monitoring your connection. When you connect to a website, your data is sent through the VPN’s server, hiding your real IP address and location while also protecting your data from being intercepted.

how vpn works graphic

A VPN acts as a secure tunnel that encrypts your data while using the internet (Adobe)

How to choose a VPN

Identify your needs

Work out why you want a VPN in the first place: do you want to access content from another country, or do you need security for connecting to public wifi? Do you want to connect a lot of different devices, and is connection speed important? Our research will help you understand all these and more.

Level of security

 A good VPN should use strong encryption protocols and have a clear privacy policy. Typically, this will be outlined in an FAQ – or similar – page on their website. If it’s not, then you might want to consider an alternative. 

Audited ‘no-logs’ privacy policy

A ‘no-log’ privacy policy means that the VPN provider won’t collect (or log) your browsing data. You can know this claim is true if it has recently been audited by a third party (often by Deloitte) to confirm this.

Download/upload speed and latency (ping)

A VPN should provide fast speeds to ensure a smooth browsing experience. There will be some drop-off in speed to be expected when using a VPN, particularly to access international sites. If you want to use a VPN while gaming then you’ll need to choose one with low latency, otherwise game response time will be negatively impacted.

Time in the market

The VPN market is a lucrative one, which tends to attract new providers all the time. It’s not that new providers are necessarily worse than existing ones, but there’s a lot to be said for experience and providers who have stood the test of time.

What devices you want to protect

All VPNs will support PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, while only some will work with specific devices and operating systems such as TVs and Linux. Check that the device you want to protect is supported. Alternatively, a lot of VPNs can simply encrypt your router, so that every device that connects to it will be secured.

Where the company is located

A VPN provider will have to comply with the data laws of the country in which it is registered, so this can affect the data it does and does not collect, which can affect your privacy.

Payment options

If you commit to a long-term contract with a provider you’ll usually get a much better price when compared to a monthly recurring plan. With long-term contracts, it’s important to note that the advertised price will be per month, but the period of the contract must be paid upfront.

Free VPNs aren’t free

While you may not pay for a free VPN with money, the provider will still make money from you through advertising or by selling you data.

To find out more about free VPNs and why they aren’t a good choice, read our article on the best free VPNs.

VPNs Q&A

How we research and rate VPNs

Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.

Our review scores are determined the following categories:

  • Privacy and performance (30%)
  • Features and functionality (30%)
  • Reputation and credibility (20% of the overall score)
  • Plans and pricing/value (10%)
  • Customer experience (10%)

We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:

  • Number and location of servers
  • Streaming service accessibility
  • Security features such as AES-256
  • Performance (upload, download, latency)
  • Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
  • Independent server-site security audits

All of our VPN articles are fact-checked and verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is accurate and up to date as possible.

Disclaimer

