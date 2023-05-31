15 cybercrime statistics you ought to know

Money is a huge motivation for cyber attacks around the world. According to Steve Morgan, editor-in-chief at Cybersecurity Ventures, if cybercrime was measured as a country, it would be the world’s third largest economy, behind the US and China. Now to see what else has been happening beyond the UK, and no doubt shaping the cybersecurity landscape.

1. Cybercrime costs could reach US$10.5 trillion (£8.4 trillion GBP) annually by 2025

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, damage costs are set to increase by 15 per cent per year until 2025 where estimates predict that global expenditure on cybercrime could reach US$10.5 trillion (£8.4 trillion).

2. 33 billion electronic records are expected to be stolen in 2023

As highlighted in Mimecast’s report, it was findings by Juniper Research that revealed this alarming figure. The 33 billion records is actually a 175 per cent increase from 2018 when 12 billion records were compromised.

3. Cybercrime rates increased by 125% in 2021, linked to the Covid pandemic

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Covid pandemic had a significant effect on how we behave online, paving the way for innovative cybercrime efforts. Remote working is increasingly the norm, we invest in more IoT-connected devices, such as smart speakers and cameras (all attractive to hackers), and we rely heavily on the digital sphere at every turn. This saw cybercrime rates soar throughout 2021, and continue increasing in 2022, putting a huge strain on cybersecurity teams.

4. Companies take an average of 277 days to identify and respond to a cyberattack

For those on the frontline of security, it takes an average of 277 days to identify and respond to a cyberattack, according to IBM’s 2022 report. Although this is three days less than the 280 IBM estimated it to take in 2020’s report, the more time it takes to identify and contain a cyberattack, the more expensive it is. The 2022 report also shows there is an average cost saving of US$1.12 million (£896,369) – 26.5 per cent – for breaches that took less than 200 days to contain.

5. Ransomware damages cost 57 times more in 2021 than in 2015: US$20 billion (£16 billion)

According to Cybersecurity Ventures’ 2022 report, ransomware could cost victims (consumers and organisations) around US$265 billion (£212 billion) annually by 2031, with new attacks as frequent as every two seconds. In 2021, it was estimated damages were US$20 billion (£16 billion), 57 times lower. The UK’s NCSC chief executive officer, Lindy Cameron, believes ransomware could now be the most immediate cybersecurity threat to UK businesses.

6. Hackers attack your computer every 39 seconds

A Clark School study, conducted by Michel Cukier in a bid to profile “brute force” hackers, showed that attacks are happening all the time on computers with an internet connection, averaging 2,244 attempts a day and amounting to one attack every 39 seconds. Although not all successful, most are trying to access usernames and passwords.

7. Data breaches cost businesses an average of US$4.35 million (£3.48 million) in 2022

There are a number of ways that data can be compromised and many companies are falling victim to data breaches, with 83 per cent of organisations being targeted multiple times. According to IBM’s study, stolen or compromised data accounted for 19 per cent of data breaches in 2022, costing an average of US$4.50 million. In 2021, this sat at 20 per cent.

McDonald’s is currently facing a US$530,000 fine (roughly £434, 196) from South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission for not better protecting a Server Message Block (SMB) that led to 4,876,106 users’ data being leaked by hackers.

8. Over 422 million US individuals were affected by compromised data in 2022

The effects of cybercrime and data breaches are expansive and global. According to Statista studies, there were 1,802 cases of data compromises on US individuals last year, and 422 million individuals were in some way affected by threat actors.

9. 90% of security breaches in companies are a result of phishing attacks

Phishing is a multi-pronged approach, SoSafe’s Cyber Trends Report 2023 tells us, and employees don’t just have to contend with dodgy emails, but also vishing (voice phishing). With AI very much a part of our lives, users can easily be fooled into thinking that that link or phone call is safe. Globally, 44 per cent of people think an email is legitimately secure when the branding is familiar, according to proofpoint.’s 2023 report, and with consumers’ favourite brands at the top of the list for impersonation — Apple’s unmissable branding is said to be a go-to for cybercriminals — it’s no wonder phishing attacks are so successful.

10. The average cost of a breach in the healthcare industry is roughly US$10.10 million (8.1 million), increasing from US$9.23 million (£7.4 million) in 2021

According to IBM’s 2022 report, healthcare is regarded as one of the most highly regulated industries in the US and, for the 12th consecutive year, remains the costliest industry for data breaches. The cost of a data breach for the healthcare industry in 2022 was estimated at US$10.10 million (£8.1 million), 42 per cent higher than it was in 2020.

The following top four industries by costs incurred are the financial, pharmaceutical, technology and energy sectors. The more highly regulated industries such as these, in the US see bigger costs incurred two years post-incident, whereas lower regulated industries, for instance, tech, might see most of the spending in the initial months following a breach. The report describes these as “longtail” costs which typically account for 24 per cent of the total cost.