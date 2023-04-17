Trustpilot: 4.8 (8,445 reviews)

Apple App Store: 4.4 (1,283 reviews)

Google Play Store: 4.1 (109,000 reviews)

Overall, Windscribe receives above-average reviews on Trustpilot, Apple App Store and Google Play. We’ve read hundreds of reviews and from those, concluded the majority of customers praise Windscribe for its very reasonable pricing, selection of protocols and stable VPN connection.

“Very impressed by Windscribe so far, they offer real value here with their services and feature list, even if you use the free plan with its generous 10GB/mo cap. Filters, adblock and other tools are well-explained, and simple yet powerful. You can build your own custom monthly plan to cut payments down to 3$/mo, which is a great value for users on a budget. Highly recommended!”

Alex Kormoran, via Trustpilot

“After having a problem connecting to my job’s wifi using Windscribe, I contacted the team via email. They were incredibly helpful and provided me with the solution. Very good service for the price, highly recommend for anyone looking for a paid VPN service.”

Joe, via Trustpilot

“I never thought I would voluntarily pay for a VPN service until I encountered Windscribe. Their free trial is just over-the-top generous, the service works perfectly, the Netflix server locations are super useful and most of all their security bot R.O.B.E.R.T. is something I wish I had my entire life. There are simply too many things that make me love Windscribe. The app used to be buggy (couldn’t disconnect/connect to VPN randomly) but since the last upgrade it’s perfect, you can customise an à-la-carte plan if you don’t need all locations”

No_cake, via Apple App Store

“I’ve used over a dozen different VPNs over the years. Windscribe VPN has the locations I need, along with speed and stability that’s good enough to make it my daily driver. It also has a great feature set that includes control of which apps will use the VPN and which bypass it. I like that I can configure a good mix of protocols and ports; also new options for configuring secure DNS and filters. It’s a pretty tight system that does what I need while being stable enough to keep it on 24/7.”