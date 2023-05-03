Hearing aids guide 2023

With so many features to choose from with modern hearing aids, it can be difficult to determine which ones you really need. We’ve listed what we think are some of the most important features to consider when choosing a hearing aid.

Noise reduction

The main advantage of digital hearing aids is that they make the sounds you want to hear more audible and suppress or filter out other sound and noise, mimicking the way the brain and auditory system naturally process and interpret sound in hearing people.

For that reason, most hearing aids have a degree of noise reduction to minimise unwanted sounds, like wind noise or noise from machinery.

Directional microphones

Directionality helps you to filter out sounds that aren’t important in that moment to allow you to focus on those that are – mainly speech. Typically, directional microphones amplify sound coming from in front of you, making it easier to hold a conversation without picking up lots of background noise, for example.

The most advanced hearing aids boast adaptive directional microphones, which take sound from a single direction but can change direction automatically when you move between different hearing environments with different levels of noise.

Batteries

Many hearing aids are powered by small, round zinc-air batteries, so named because they’re made of zinc and they’re activated by exposure to air. They come in four sizes, each with a different capacity, and last between three days and three weeks.

However, increasingly more hearing aids are rechargeable, with a lithium-ion battery integrated into the device itself. When the hearing aids run low on power, you take them out and connect them to a charging outlet.

Each type has advantages and drawbacks, depending on your lifestyle and preferences. Zinc air batteries are relatively cheap and are widely available, but have a limited charge and cannot be recharged, meaning you’ll have to replace them often. Lithium-ion batteries, on the other hand, are initially expensive but can be recharged many times over, saving money in the long run. However, you will need to have access to a socket (or a portable battery) if they run down while you’re away from home.

Bluetooth

In a world where connectivity underpins every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that hearing aid manufacturers often incorporate Bluetooth technology as standard across their ranges. Bluetooth allows you to connect your hearing aids to other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, computers and TVs, and stream audio directly to your hearing aid.

Some hearing aids are ‘Made for iPhone’, so they may not work with devices that don’t use Apple’s iOS operating system. Others may connect via Bluetooth with other operating systems, like Android, to stream audio, but you won’t be able to use some wireless features, like hands-free phone calls.

Telecoil

A telecoil or t-coil – a tiny piece of copper wire inside some hearing aids – works with hearing loop systems to make it easier for people with hearing loss to hear and understand sound in public places such as cinemas, train stations and places of worship.

For example, if you’re in a supermarket that’s installed with a hearing loop system, switching your hearing aid’s t-coil on will help you to better hear the cashier’s voice amid all the background noise.

A t-coil also works well with a traditional telephone handset. It can receive the electromagnetic signal directly from the handset, eliminating any feedback.