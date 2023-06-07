Virtual private networks (VPNs) help to protect you online, disguise your identity and access content not normally available in your country. The best VPNs offer a wide range of advanced privacy features – but they can be quite expensive.

Thankfully, lots of providers offer VPN free trials, which gives you access to a wealth of privacy features before needing to commit financially. Since there are so many providers available, it’s a good idea to compare them and test out the products for free before choosing the one that best meets your requirements.

Free VPN trials come in all shapes and sizes, with some only offering seven days while others are more generous and allow for 60 days of free use. Not all trials are actually free – some providers offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you’ll need to pay for the subscription initially, but you can cancel and claim this back within the 30-day window.

There’s a lot to consider when choosing a free trial, so we’ve created a list of the best free trials and what to look for.