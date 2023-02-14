Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years. She started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. In the UK, Rachel has become an expert in home improvement and spends her time researching, writing and testing home products. Rachel now writes for home improvement publications including, The Federation of Master Builders and Architectural Digest. She creates buying guides, reviews and features that consider all steps of the consumer’s purchasing process and aims to inform and provide unbiased expert opinions. Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and is intrigued by all things film, food and art.