All systems come with the iconic yellow ADT bell box with a flashing blue LED light – which our sales consultant noted was a crime deterrent in itself – as well as a pair of smart plugs you can fit onto lamps and switch on and off through the app manually or by setting up rules. Everything is compatible with the ADT app and portal, 24/7/365 monitoring, and the option to expand your system with up to 64 zones and 48 user codes.
Here are some of ADT’s spotlight products, some of which are available to add on:
ADT Smart Home Hub: This is a smart 7in tablet with a high-definition touchscreen. It features an 8MP camera and is the only wall-mounted part of the ADT home setup.
Indoor wifi camera: With 1080p colour HD video quality, the indoor camera has a 117-degree field of view for close eyes on your space. There are built-in motion sensors for real-time notifications, plus any live video and recorded footage is accessible via the app and saved to the Cloud for future reference. Built-in image editing software is another nifty feature.
ADT Smart Home Wireless Video Doorbell: Complete with a 1080p camera, this smart doorbell has 160-degree horizontal, 90-degree vertical, and 175-degree diagonal field of view to give you the flexibility to see pretty much exactly what’s going on outside your front door – all via the app. The built-in motion sensors will send a real-time notification to your phone when someone approaches your home or rings the doorbell. Plus, you’ll be able to communicate with any visitors via two-way audio. Clear night vision mode and a chime unit enable home surveillance 24/7.
Outdoor wifi camera: A great option for enhanced surveillance, this camera records in full colour and has a night vision option for clear imagery, whether used outdoors or brought inside. You can track live footage on the app 24/7 and there are two integrated SD cards for more storage (256GB to be precise). It’s dust and waterproof, easy to integrate with other ADT products, and comes with smart video analytics to help avoid false alarms.
Two-Way Audio Smart Camera: This indoor smart camera has a 180-degree field of view, tilt, pan and zoom capabilities, HD video and a 6MP image sensor. As expected, it’s compatible with the app and also works via wifi or ethernet cable. There is also a built-in speaker and echo cancellation for more streamlined conversations when making use of the two-way audio. It’s corded, but can be fixed or free-standing , and it also has infrared illumination with a 5 metre range for visibility even in dim conditions.