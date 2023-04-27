ADT in the UK has a much stronger Trustpilot rating compared with its US counterpart – 4.5 stars out of five compared with 1.3 – with customers finding the level of service and professionalism on point when it comes to advising on the best home security package and setup, installation and servicing. The company seems very commendable on consistency, as well, with loyal customers noting how long particular ADT technicians and engineers have looked after their home security needs.

Though 78 per cent of its reviews are five stars, there are some less impressed customers, who highlight poor customer service. Trustpilot notes ADT replied to 99 per cent of negative reviews at the time of writing, with the company offering to put things right with unhappy customers.

Our researchers didn’t find there was much to disapprove of with ADT’s customer service over the phone. The response time was fairly quick, and although some prices can’t be disclosed until an engineer assesses your home, they tried to be as transparent as possible.

“Professional service. [An engineer] attended [our] site for a routine service – with a trainee. Both engineers were professional and carried out the service, checking the panels [and] three backup batteries, replacing two of them. [This left] the system 100 per cent [operational]. [They] arrived on time, calling me 30 minutes before arrival.”

Chris Tidd, via Trustpilot

“We had a scheduled visit from [a new ADT engineer], who checked out a false alarm from the previous week. He was quite thorough in checking all the PIR sensors and fault logs. He was very informative about the system components, and as we discussed possible causes, we agreed that changing a PIR sensor position could remedy the false alarm problem (away from our post slot). He did this without delay and so we will see if we have a permanent fix.”

PJB, via Trustpilot

“If I could give this company a minus score, I would. I have had nothing but issues, [from] being told I could have something fitted by the salesman only for the installer to say I couldn’t [to] wrong billing information for a camera I’ve not been supplied. To top it off, when you try to get these issues sorted, you can’t speak to anyone that can help; they don’t read their own invoices and you can’t speak to a manager, you are constantly fobbed off. I’ve been chasing for over four weeks now and still no further forward than when I started. [This is] a prime case of corporate bullying just hoping you give in and pay for something you haven’t received. If anyone is reading this, please do not use this company! Absolutely appalling.”