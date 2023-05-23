Our team of technology specialists thoroughly tests and reviews home security systems to ensure you can make an informed decision about your home and family’s security. However, our responsibility extends beyond this – endorsing a product that does not fulfil the brief could lead to serious repercussions.
To ensure our home security system evaluations are as comprehensive as possible, we scrutinise and assess 35 different factors. A provider’s overall performance determines their final rating, and ultimately, our endorsement.
Each element sits within one of the following categories:
- Performance and features
- Privacy and security
- Reputation and credibility
- Customer experience
- Plans and pricing value
We proportionally score each category based on its significance in determining the best home security system. For instance, we regard the level of security offered as being of greater importance than the installation type, so the security score will have more weight in the overall rating. That’s not to suggest the installation isn’t as pertinent, but we would rather a home security system possess superior protection measures over a DIY installation option.
Installation: Type and complexity
The choice between professional and DIY installation depends on your personal preferences. DIY installation could be a great choice if you’re comfortable handling tech and want to save money. Conversely, professional installation might cost more but avoids the risk of any DIY disasters.
Our researchers consider both options, analysing the costs involved, the complexity if you choose the DIY route, and a range of other factors.
Cost and warranty
The cost of home security systems varies widely depending on the system’s complexity, if it’s wired or wireless, and whether you opt for professional installation or do it yourself. It’s also important to consider any monthly monitoring fees or subscriptions to data storage systems.
A comprehensive warranty gives you protection if something goes wrong with the system. It ensures that the manufacturer or supplier will repair or replace defective parts within a specific period.
As part of our reviews, we run detailed calculations of the system costs, both upfront and ongoing, alongside a thorough analysis of the warranties offered.
Contract requirements
The contract requirements for home security systems can vary depending on the provider and the specifics of the system. However, there are some aspects that most contracts will have in common.
The contract should detail the time you are obligated to pay for any services, which can vary greatly, from month-to-month agreements to multi-year contracts. It should also include early termination and renewal clauses. It’s important to outline the company’s services, such as professional monitoring and emergency response, and who is responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment.
Monitoring options
The choice between professional and self-monitoring depends on your personal preferences, lifestyle, budget, and how much responsibility you want to take for your home’s security.
We factor in the monitoring options for every home security system reviewed, carefully considering the ongoing costs, the services provided, and whether you get value for money.
Smart home integration
Smart home integration with home security systems can significantly enhance your security setup’s convenience, control, and functionality.
Full integration allows you to control and monitor your home’s security system and other smart devices from one central hub, often accessible via your smartphone. Amazon Alexa or Google Home voice commands add a layer of convenience, and real-time alerts provide a more streamlined and efficient user experience.
Connection options
When choosing a home security system, it’s crucial to consider the connectivity options to ensure it meets your needs for reliability, speed, resilience, compatibility, flexibility, and potential for smart home integration.
The type of connection can also affect how quickly you receive alerts. For example, a system that uses a cellular or broadband connection to alert a monitoring centre or send you notifications can typically do so faster than a system that relies on a landline.
Features and functionality
When it comes to buying a home security system, it’s important to consider not just the number of features, but also the quality and relevance of those features to your specific needs.
Systems that offer user-friendly functionality, such as intuitive control panels, customisable options, or smartphone apps make it easier to arm and disarm the system, check the status, and adjust settings as needed. This makes the system more likely to be used consistently and correctly, providing effective protection.
Features like panic buttons, two-way talk with monitoring centres, or integration with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can facilitate a quick response in emergencies, potentially preventing property damage or personal harm.
Ultimately, a home security system with robust features and functionality provides greater peace of mind, knowing that your home is well-protected.
Included hardware
A home security system review should consider the various hardware components, such as sensors, alarms, cameras, and control panels. The range and quality of the included hardware give an understanding of the system’s capabilities and whether it can provide a comprehensive security solution.
We check the hardware for its ease of installation, user-friendliness, scalability, integration, and quality. We also assess the completeness of the system and whether you’ll need to consider additional hardware.
Quality
A high-quality home security system will perform consistently, providing dependable protection for your home. Inferior systems might fail at critical moments, potentially leading to loss or damage.
With a home security system, it’s essential to evaluate the quality to ensure you’re investing in a system that will adequately protect your home and last for the long term.
Customer support
Home security systems can be complex, and issues can arise. You may encounter difficulties during setup, or there may be technical problems down the line. Good customer support can help you resolve these issues quickly and efficiently.
Our experts thoroughly examine and test the support offered by the system provider, allowing you to decide whether the level and quality of support is adequate for your needs.
You can read more about our commitment to editorial impartiality and our editorial code on our About Us page.