Our team of technology specialists thoroughly tests and reviews home security systems to ensure you can make an informed decision about your home and family’s security. However, our responsibility extends beyond this – endorsing a product that does not fulfil the brief could lead to serious repercussions.

To ensure our home security system evaluations are as comprehensive as possible, we scrutinise and assess 35 different factors. A provider’s overall performance determines their final rating, and ultimately, our endorsement.

Each element sits within one of the following categories:

Performance and features

Privacy and security

Reputation and credibility

Customer experience

Plans and pricing value

We proportionally score each category based on its significance in determining the best home security system. For instance, we regard the level of security offered as being of greater importance than the installation type, so the security score will have more weight in the overall rating. That’s not to suggest the installation isn’t as pertinent, but we would rather a home security system possess superior protection measures over a DIY installation option.